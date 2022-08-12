ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester firefighter intends to sue over ‘Juneteenth’ party

By James Battaglia, Adam Chodak
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1073Ft_0hEpiXqY00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Firefighter Jerrod Jones talked publicly Thursday about his intention to sue the City of Rochester and the Rochester Fire Department claiming they discriminated against him because of his race.

Jones, a Black man and 14-year veteran of RFD, says on July 7 Captain Jeffrey Krywy forced him and two other subordinates to accompany him to a private party during their shift.

Upon arrival, Jones says he noticed a large cutout of former President Donald Trump along with two large Juneteenth celebration flags propped up on the lawn not far from buckets of Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Juneteenth is a holiday that celebrates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans.

Jones adds there was a woman in a red wig calling herself Rachel and he claims she was impersonating Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart while party attendees shouted crude comments in her direction.

In addition, Jones says he saw photos of other Democratic politicians and Rochester Police Accountability Board members on stakes planted throughout the backyard.

At one point Jones says he saw Krywy receive a party favor bag that contained a bottle of cognac and a Juneteenth commemorative cup.

Jones believes he spotted a senior member of the Rochester Police Department at the party.

In response, RPD released a statement saying an internal investigation is underway adding, “if any members are found to have been involved in these vile allegations, appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken.”

Jones says he alerted RFD leadership the next day, but was still placed with Krywy for his next shift.

“Jerrod tried every other thing he could to resolve this and was not given an adequate response,” said his attorney Nate McMurray, as Jones and a group of friends, family, colleagues and a few local lawmakers stood before Rochester City Hall.

News 8 has contacted the Rochester Fire Department and the union that represents Rochester firefighters — IAFF Local 1071 — for comment, but we has yet to hear back.

Attempts to reach Krywy have been unsuccessful.

The firefighters union released a statement Thursday, saying, “The Rochester Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 1071 finds today’s allegations regarding events during the incident of July 7th extremely disturbing. Our union has zero tolerance for racist attitudes and behaviors, either on or off our jobs. We will await the findings and details of a full investigation of this matter, before making further comments or taking responsive actions.”

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans says the investigation into the matter has concluded and the fire chief will be making a determination on the case soon.

He added, “I’m pretty distressed today about this … I will tell you that I’m not happy about what I’ve heard so far.”

Krywy has been suspended with pay while Jones is on leave and, according to the Notice of Claim, is “suffering emotional distress and fear of retaliation from Krywy and others.”

Jones talked Thursday about how difficult it was to go public about an incident that involves the RFD, a department he says he loves with everything in him, but added he felt it was necessary.

“I have two children that maybe one day will be inspired to be firefighters and I don’t want them to have to experience what I experienced. I wouldn’t want your kids to experience that,” Jones said.

Statement from the Rochester Firefighters Association

“The Rochester Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 1071 finds today’s allegations regarding events during the incident of July 7th extremely disturbing. Our union has zero tolerance for racist attitudes and behaviors, either on or off our jobs. We will await the findings and details of a full investigation of this matter, before making further comments or taking responsive actions.”

Statement from Rochester Mayor Malik Evans

Today I spent a significant amount of my time addressing a personnel issue related to an event that played to ugly racist stereotypes targeted at the African American Community. My thoughts have been with the employee who was brought to that event by a supervisor.

I did not witness the blatant racism, misogyny, and hate, but the description captured in our internal investigation leaves me deeply troubled. And the more I think about the incident, the more I recognize that it has impacted the larger community as well.

This is not only a concern for the Rochester Fire Department. This is a concern for all of Rochester. That an event like this was held and attended by influential community members – in 2022 – is mind-boggling. Our community must be better than this.

I call for my fellow Rochesterians to push back against hurtful racism and stereotypes that degrade members of our community. Join me in ensuring behavior like this is not tolerated in our city. Events like this remind us that there is much work to do to overcome racism in our society.

Statement from Rochester City Councilmember Stanley Martin

“I unequivocally stand with Firefighter Jerrod Jones and the Black and brown members of the Rochester Fire Department who put their jobs and safety on the line to speak out against systemic racism and white supremacy within the Department. Speaking out against a system that rewards silence and secrecy comes at a great risk. I applaud the courage of Mr. Jones and every single firefighter who stepped up to say enough is enough.”

“I join the family of Jerrod Jones and his colleagues in calling for an independent investigation into the very serious allegations stemming from the vile Juneteenth party and ongoing acts of racism within the department. The investigation must also look into the presence of RPD Officers at the Juneteenth event and the claims of subsequent pressure from elected officials intended to silence Mr. Jones.”

“Black and brown firefighters who dedicate their lives to protecting our community deserve to work in an environment that protects them and treats them with dignity and respect. I’m committed to working collaboratively with current and former firefighters to change the culture of the department and create one grounded in equity, safety, and integrity.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Lonsberry: WHO SHOULD GET FIRED OVER RACIST PARTY?

In the wake of the press conference at which a black Rochester city firefighter told of being taken by his white captain to a mocking Juneteenth party featuring fried chicken and Hennessy, the natural question is: Who gets cancelled for this?. At the press conference, Democrat County Legislator Rachel Barnhart...
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Rochester man arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband.

On August 15, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested George A. Hall., 30, of Rochester, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd. Troopers arrested George A. Hall for having marijuana on her person while inside the Attica...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
iheart.com

Man Wounded in Shooting on Rochester's West Side

Rochester police have made an arrest in a west side shooting that wounded a 40-year-old man. 28-year-old Narasheod Johnson was captured following a foot chase on Sherman Street that sent an officer to the hospital with minor injuries. Johnson faces assault and weapons charges. Police say Johnson shot the man...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD said they caught burglary suspect in the act

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester police said they caught a man breaking into the store Kicks and Caps in the city on Tuesday morning. Police arrested the suspect, 53-year-old James Winstead. He was charged with burglary and petit larceny. RPD officers said they saw a man carrying a lot...
ROCHESTER, NY
wnypapers.com

Famous Lockportians to appear in cemetery tour

History comes alive at Cold Springs Cemetery at 1p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.The Niagara History Center “Step Back in Time Players” will portray five different “residents” of the cemetery: Sarah Haines, a Quaker settler (Karen Sherwood); Jesse Hawley, surveyor of Lockport and Niagara Falls (Dennis Caisse); Lyman Spalding, store owner and abolitionist (Ryan Caisse); Cappie Daniels, matron of a “Disorderly House” (Marsha Zimmer); and Dr. Sarah Lamb Cushing, early Lockport doctor (Susie Parker).
LOCKPORT, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
WHEC TV-10

Dead woman found in Townsend Street residence

Rochester Police confirmed that on Saturday night officers responded to an address on Townsend Street for the report of a deceased woman who was located inside of a residence. They did find a deceased woman when they got there. The incident is still under investigation, and the police have not...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

U.S. Marshals: Stolen car chase ends with crash into Rochester house

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — U.S. Marshals said they arrested four people after a chase that ended with a stolen car crashing into a house on Friday. Police said the task force tried to stop a car and when it wouldn’t stop, they chased the car until it hit a house on Rochester’s Dodge Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

44-foot-houseboat sinks in Webster, no one injured

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 44-foot-houseboat sunk in Lake Ontario offshore of Webster Park on Friday evening, said the U.S. Coast Guard of the Great Lakes. The Coast Guard rescued the two people on the boat and no one was injured. Both were wearing flotation devices when the boat sunk.
WEBSTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mr Jones#Private Party#Fire#Rfd#Kentucky Fried Chicken#African Americans#Democratic
nyspnews.com

Walmart shop lifter arrested in Clarence

On August 14, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested John A. Seagrave., 48, of Niagara Falls, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Seagrave took merchandise valued at $600.21 and passed all points of purchase without paying. Seagrave was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Seagrave was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Lancaster, New York Police Issue Serious Warning

This is getting out of control. The Lancaster Police Department posted a warning on Facebook last week. There were 3 cars that were stolen on the south side of Lancaster right out of their driveways. Over the past few months, there have been so many stories about people stealing cars...
LANCASTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WETM 18 News

Rochester woman arrested for burglary in Steuben County

FREMONT, N.Y. (WETM) — A Rochester woman has been arrested following an investigation of a burglary in Steuben County, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Tinesha Lee, 44, of Rochester, was arrested on August 12, 2022. The Sheriff’s Office said that Lee entered or remained unlawfully in a residence in the Town of Fremont […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Trillium Health’s annual “White Party” is back

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Trillium Health held its largest fundraiser of the year with 300 people dressed in white, under a white tent. The event took place on Saturday night in Rochester. Trillium Health is a Community Health Center that provides services that include: primary care, supportive services, pediatrics, gynecology, harm reduction...
nyspnews.com

Tonawanda man arrested for DWI

On August 13, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Gregory M. Murphy., 39, of Tonawanda, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Main Street in the town of Clarence, Murphy was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Murphy had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Murphy had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.17% BAC. Murphy was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
CLARENCE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy