Evanston City Council unanimously voted to appoint Luke Stowe as the city’s new city manager, Mayor Daniel Biss announced Tuesday. Stowe previously served as the interim city manager since July 12, as the city’s chief information officer and as the interim deputy city manager. He has worked in Evanston for 10 years as well as in Lake County and Champaign County. City Council announced its intent to appoint Stowe Friday.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO