Nampa, ID

KIVI-TV

35th Nampa Festival of the Arts celebrates Nampa's creative culture

If you drove past Lakeview Park this weekend, you might notice Nampa is a bit more jam-packed and artistic than usual. The 35th Annual Nampa Festival of the Arts is a tradition for Idaho's artisan community going back decades. It offers visitors a chance to check out some live performances...
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Inside the Secret World of Boise’s Friendliest Community

It's a place that time has forgotten in most of the country. Years ago, there was a movie starring Toby McGuire called Pleasantville where everyone was a nice attractive person. Could such a place really exist in today's world of over-caffeinated workers, aggressive drivers, and gas-stealing hoodlums?. A community in...
BOISE, ID
Nampa, ID
Nampa, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Boise Braces For Record Setting Heat And Surging Temperatures

Looking back at Spring 2022, we had every reason to believe that this summer would be nowhere near as hot as the last few summers. Memorial Day weekend was a total bust. There was measurable rainfall each day of the long weekend. The high temps barely reached 50º on Sunday and Monday. Typically, Boise can count on high temperatures in the mid-70s. It just added injury to insult. The weather pattern this spring gave us really nice days during the work week when we couldn’t enjoy it and rainy, gray yuck weather on the weekends. Then mid-June hit and temperatures soared.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Video Claims One of the Worst Western Cities in America is Minutes from Boise

That’s a direct quote from a video titled “These Are THE Worst Western Cities, According to the People That Live There” that’s making its way around YouTube. Produced by “Stuck in the Kernfield,” the video dies a deep dive to find out which cities people detest in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and of course, Idaho.
CALDWELL, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Three Boise Area Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate

Boise is starting to gain national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long standing Idaho eateries to close. New and prosperous dinning experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Which Boise Company Employs The Most People?

It's no secret that the Treasure Valley continues to grow and along with it, the companies that employ its residents. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho's population is expected to top 2 million by 2031. One can only imagine what the business landscape of Idaho will look like...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise Police Department searching for arson suspect

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department is looking for information about an arson near State St/N. Clover Dr. that happened on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The fire caused damage to a fence and yard, but no one was hurt. Detectives are looking for information about a possible...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Talk Show Host Responds To Ammon Bundy’s Letter

I appreciate your letter and your kind words. I consider you a friend and a patriot. Whether we agree on everything or not, your courage to sacrifice your liberties for the betterment of others cannot be questioned. You are indeed someone who walks the walk in today's polarized cancel culture...
BOISE, ID
police1.com

Idaho PD lowers educational requirements to become a police officer

BOISE, Idaho — Want to be a police officer? The Boise Police Department just made it a little easier. The Boise Police Department is changing its hiring criteria for new recruits, scrapping a college requirement in an effort to hire applicants who reflect the city’s population. Up to...
BOISE, ID

