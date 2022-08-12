Read full article on original website
KIVI-TV
35th Nampa Festival of the Arts celebrates Nampa's creative culture
If you drove past Lakeview Park this weekend, you might notice Nampa is a bit more jam-packed and artistic than usual. The 35th Annual Nampa Festival of the Arts is a tradition for Idaho's artisan community going back decades. It offers visitors a chance to check out some live performances...
Inside the Secret World of Boise’s Friendliest Community
It's a place that time has forgotten in most of the country. Years ago, there was a movie starring Toby McGuire called Pleasantville where everyone was a nice attractive person. Could such a place really exist in today's world of over-caffeinated workers, aggressive drivers, and gas-stealing hoodlums?. A community in...
Post Register
Kick off the Western Idaho Fair this year by donating to the Idaho Food Bank
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The 125th Western Idaho Fair is almost here, starting this Friday, Aug. 19 and running through the 28th. Besides the animals, the rides, the food and of course the entertainment, this year's fair also presents a great opportunity to give back to our community. In...
Vogel Farms near Kuna doing things the old fashioned way, focusing on community
Vogel Farms near Kuna is a family farm that offers beef to berries the old fashioned way. At Vogel Farms they love what they do and that is to offer fresh grown food for your kitchen table.
30 Pics of What You Missed at Idaho’s Halloween and Horror Convention
If you're in that weird place between being sad that summer is coming to an end and the overwhelming urge to pull out your Halloween decorations, the you need to get to the Red Lion Boise Downtowner this weekend!. The second annual Idaho Halloween and Horror Convention kicked off on...
Boise Braces For Record Setting Heat And Surging Temperatures
Looking back at Spring 2022, we had every reason to believe that this summer would be nowhere near as hot as the last few summers. Memorial Day weekend was a total bust. There was measurable rainfall each day of the long weekend. The high temps barely reached 50º on Sunday and Monday. Typically, Boise can count on high temperatures in the mid-70s. It just added injury to insult. The weather pattern this spring gave us really nice days during the work week when we couldn’t enjoy it and rainy, gray yuck weather on the weekends. Then mid-June hit and temperatures soared.
Locally Owned Idaho Coffee Shop Named One of the Best Cups of Coffee in USA
In the Treasure Valley there are all kinds of ways to get your morning started. A sunrise run in the Foothills. Pancakes or an omelet at Goldy’s. A Mega Mary and football at Homestead. But there’s one way to start the morning that is not only enjoyable but necessary for so many of us.
Video Claims One of the Worst Western Cities in America is Minutes from Boise
That’s a direct quote from a video titled “These Are THE Worst Western Cities, According to the People That Live There” that’s making its way around YouTube. Produced by “Stuck in the Kernfield,” the video dies a deep dive to find out which cities people detest in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and of course, Idaho.
Man arrested after attempting to shoot camper near Swan Falls dam
BOISE, Idaho — A man is in police custody after he reportedly tried to shoot another camper near the Swan Falls dam late Sunday night. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, a 66-year-old Garden City man, later identified as Mark. R. Allen, was charged with aggravated assault and arrested.
Arizona firefighters find clue to eight-year missing person case out of Boise
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon Firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of 36-year-old missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford is now 44 years old, but...
3 Back-to-School Citations That Could Cost You Big Time in Boise
Back-to-school season has arrived in the Treasure Valley. Students in Caldwell are back to class on Monday, August 15. Classes resume in Boise on August 17 and Nampa on August 18. You know what that means, right?. You haven't thought about them for a few months, but now school buses,...
Three Boise Area Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate
Boise is starting to gain national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long standing Idaho eateries to close. New and prosperous dinning experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
Four Corners fire burns 73 acres near border of Payette and Boise National Forests
BOISE, Idaho — Payette National Forest (PNF) firefighters are responding to the Four Corners wildfire that was first reported Saturday evening. According to PNF, the fire is estimated to be 73 acres and, while the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it was likely started by lightning from Thursday’s thunderstorms.
Which Boise Company Employs The Most People?
It's no secret that the Treasure Valley continues to grow and along with it, the companies that employ its residents. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho's population is expected to top 2 million by 2031. One can only imagine what the business landscape of Idaho will look like...
Post Register
Boise Police Department searching for arson suspect
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department is looking for information about an arson near State St/N. Clover Dr. that happened on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The fire caused damage to a fence and yard, but no one was hurt. Detectives are looking for information about a possible...
Idaho Corrections Officials Looking for Inmate who Walked Away From Work-Release job
BOISE - The Idaho Department of Correction is searching for a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center resident who walked away from his job in the community. Michael Frangesh, IDOC #113000, was last seen at a job site near Boise Airport around at 8:00 a.m. Saturday. Frangesh, 60, is white, 6...
Boise Talk Show Host Responds To Ammon Bundy’s Letter
I appreciate your letter and your kind words. I consider you a friend and a patriot. Whether we agree on everything or not, your courage to sacrifice your liberties for the betterment of others cannot be questioned. You are indeed someone who walks the walk in today's polarized cancel culture...
Post Register
Some wells in Boise dry up amid development, neighbors say long-term planning is needed
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Some wells in Southwest Boise are drying up. It's not because of the hot dry summers, but in part because of development in the Boise area. Steve and Kara Nadeau's well has already gone dry once, and they worry it's only going to get worse.
police1.com
Idaho PD lowers educational requirements to become a police officer
BOISE, Idaho — Want to be a police officer? The Boise Police Department just made it a little easier. The Boise Police Department is changing its hiring criteria for new recruits, scrapping a college requirement in an effort to hire applicants who reflect the city’s population. Up to...
Why Boise Residents Want This Vehicle Banned From The Greenbelt
The Boise Greenbelt is one of our area's indescribable attractions. The Greenbelt combines the call of nature with a safe place to exercise in the heart of Boise. The safety of Boise's beloved escape is being threatened by excessive speed and electric vehicles. The latest incident involves a seven-year-old little...
