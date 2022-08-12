Read full article on original website
Strong thunderstorm expected in parts of Cumberland, Adams and York counties
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a special weather statement for parts of Adams, York and Cumberland counties. A strong thunderstorm will impact northeastern Adams County, northwestern York County and northeastern Cumberland County including the Mechanicsburg, Hampton, Boiling Springs, Dillsburg, Lake Meade, Mount Holly Springs, Dover, New Kingstown, Siddonsburg, Hogestown, York Springs, Franklintown, Wellsville areas as well as Messiah College and Ski Roundtop through 4:15 p.m.
Cumberland County home bordering farmland is close to schools, shopping for $670K: Cool Spaces
Built in 2008, this home offers a sunlit commanding view of the neighborhood of Bella Vista in the Cumberland Valley. Location here is key, with a neighborhood so close to Cumberland Valley School District’s complex of schools and a walking trail for students.
Giant sunflower blooms in Harrisburg
Most of the sunflowers in John Abbott's Harrisburg backyard are about 8 feet tall...except for one.
Nighttime lane restrictions scheduled on I-83 in York County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) made an announcement today that lane restrictions are going to implemented next week on Interstate 83 at the Route 74 (Queen Street) bridge spanning the interstate in York County. Bridge maintenance contractor JD Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Pa. is...
OSHA investigating 13 fatal workplace accidents in Central Pa. this year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Area Office in Harrisburg has investigated 21 workplace fatalities since October 2021. Of the 21 investigations, five were COVID-19-related deaths with one being a care home employee. Two of the deaths were electrocutions,...
Dauphin County Commissioners honor Harrisburg woman
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Commissioners honored a young Harrisburg woman, Madison Stokes, for winning the NAACP’s “Act So” national competition. The competition focused on medicine and health. Stokes’ winning submission studied the effects of long COVID in adults. Get severe weather...
Mosquito spraying planned for Franklin, Lebanon Counties.
(WHTM) — Officials have announced that mosquito spraying is planned for both Franklin and Lebanon Counties. This is due to high populations of adult mosquitoes that vector West Nile Virus to humans have been detected. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!
Former Pike building to transform into food hall
One of the most frequent questions in any relationship is “where do you want to eat tonight?”. Husband and wife business owners Judy Morley and Steve Burton aim to cut the tension by transforming the former Pike building on Baltimore Pike, Cumberland Township, into a food hall. The couple...
Dauphin County I-81 North Ramp to Route 22 West to be closed Friday night
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The ramp from northbound Interstate 81 to westbound Route 22 located in Dauphin County is going to be closed this Friday night. The work is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. this Friday, August 19, and is to be completed by noon the following day.
Tasting Franklin County’s Best on the Pour Trail
Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to explore the Franklin County Pour Trail. The event offers an opportunity to taste local-crafted beer, wine, and spirits. On September 17, the Franklin County Visitors Bureau is highlighting locally crafted beer, wine, cider, and spirits on the Franklin County Pour Trail Bus Tour.
State Police investigating a deadly crash on Route 72; Union Township, Lebanon County
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police, Jonestown, are investigating a deadly crash that happened around 4:30 p.m. on Route 72 in Union Township, Lebanon County on Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to police reports. According to police, the crash, which involved a tractor-trailer and Chevrolet Cavalier, happened in...
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in Pennsylvania
If you've ever wanted to own an island (or two) in Pennsylvania, now is your chance. Read on to learn more. According to AnyPlaceAmerica, there are 237 islands in Pennsylvania. However, two of them were recently listed for sale.
Middletown board gets an earful over response to accusations of hazing
A Middletown Area School District parent emerged as the sole voice of outrage Tuesday night over the handling of a report of hazing by some members of the football team. During the regularly scheduled school board meeting, Casey Jones rose during the public comment period to criticize the administration and board members for their response to reported incident, which was captured on video and shared on social media.
Bull Kills Lebanon County Farmer
A Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, farmer died Aug. 8 after being attacked by a bull. Edwin Hostetter, 56, of North Annville Township in Lebanon County went into a bull’s pen around 9 a.m. to load the animal into a trailer for transport. Jeff Farneski, Cleona Borough Police Chief, said the...
Pigs fall out of truck on I-81
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — There were big delays on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County on Thursday morning when pigs fell out of a truck after its tail gate broke. Three pigs fell out of a livestock hauler around 7:10 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan Frazer. It...
Baby kangaroos visit a Lancaster college to help alleviate first-day nerves
LANCASTER, Pa. — Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences kicked off its first day of classes by jumping back into the school year with some furry friends. Students at the Lancaster County school were able to hold and pet two joeys on Monday. The baby kangaroos are under a year...
rabbittransit ‘ride-share’ service launches in Chambersburg
Stop Hopper is similar to a ride-share service. Customers can use an app on their phone and request a ride to an area within the service zone.
Harrisburg celebrates diversity with cultural festival
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Cultural Fest is returning for its 14th year on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. The culture fest will take place on City Island in Harrisburg; Admission is free for everyone. Enjoy food, dance performances, and more than...
PGCB: Two people banned from PA casinos after leaving kids alone while gambling
HARRISBURG Pa. (WTAJ)– Two adults have been banned from Pennsylvania casinos after they left their children alone while they gambled for about an hour. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) held a public meeting that was on Wednesday, and during that meeting the board took action on the parents and also implemented a fine on […]
Spring Garden Township Police warn residents to lock their vehicles
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Spring Garden Township Police want residents to avoid being victimized by thieves after a series of thefts from vehicles occurred recently in the Elmwood neighborhood. In every one of the reported thefts, police say, the vehicles involved were unlocked. The department shared videos of the...
