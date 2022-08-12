ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

PennLive.com

Strong thunderstorm expected in parts of Cumberland, Adams and York counties

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a special weather statement for parts of Adams, York and Cumberland counties. A strong thunderstorm will impact northeastern Adams County, northwestern York County and northeastern Cumberland County including the Mechanicsburg, Hampton, Boiling Springs, Dillsburg, Lake Meade, Mount Holly Springs, Dover, New Kingstown, Siddonsburg, Hogestown, York Springs, Franklintown, Wellsville areas as well as Messiah College and Ski Roundtop through 4:15 p.m.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Nighttime lane restrictions scheduled on I-83 in York County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) made an announcement today that lane restrictions are going to implemented next week on Interstate 83 at the Route 74 (Queen Street) bridge spanning the interstate in York County. Bridge maintenance contractor JD Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Pa. is...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Shippensburg, PA
Shippensburg, PA
Franklin County, PA
Franklin County, PA
Pennsylvania Government
abc27.com

OSHA investigating 13 fatal workplace accidents in Central Pa. this year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Area Office in Harrisburg has investigated 21 workplace fatalities since October 2021. Of the 21 investigations, five were COVID-19-related deaths with one being a care home employee. Two of the deaths were electrocutions,...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County Commissioners honor Harrisburg woman

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Commissioners honored a young Harrisburg woman, Madison Stokes, for winning the NAACP’s “Act So” national competition. The competition focused on medicine and health. Stokes’ winning submission studied the effects of long COVID in adults. Get severe weather...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Mosquito spraying planned for Franklin, Lebanon Counties.

(WHTM) — Officials have announced that mosquito spraying is planned for both Franklin and Lebanon Counties. This is due to high populations of adult mosquitoes that vector West Nile Virus to humans have been detected. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Middletown board gets an earful over response to accusations of hazing

A Middletown Area School District parent emerged as the sole voice of outrage Tuesday night over the handling of a report of hazing by some members of the football team. During the regularly scheduled school board meeting, Casey Jones rose during the public comment period to criticize the administration and board members for their response to reported incident, which was captured on video and shared on social media.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
Lancaster Farming

Bull Kills Lebanon County Farmer

A Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, farmer died Aug. 8 after being attacked by a bull. Edwin Hostetter, 56, of North Annville Township in Lebanon County went into a bull’s pen around 9 a.m. to load the animal into a trailer for transport. Jeff Farneski, Cleona Borough Police Chief, said the...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pigs fall out of truck on I-81

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — There were big delays on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County on Thursday morning when pigs fell out of a truck after its tail gate broke. Three pigs fell out of a livestock hauler around 7:10 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan Frazer. It...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg celebrates diversity with cultural festival

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Cultural Fest is returning for its 14th year on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. The culture fest will take place on City Island in Harrisburg; Admission is free for everyone. Enjoy food, dance performances, and more than...
HARRISBURG, PA

