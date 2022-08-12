Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Police respond to crash in East Moline Tuesday
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are investigating a crash that occurred Tuesday morning at 13th Street and 18th Avenue in East Moline. Details are limited, but police told a TV6 crew on the scene that one person was injured and that airbags were deployed. The road is back open...
WIFR
Rockford man knifed by female intruder; investigation underway
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old Rockford man was treated for injuries early Saturday after he found a female intruder in his apartment. Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, August 13, Rockford police dispatched to a residence in the 500 block N. Church Street for a report of a stabbing. When...
Rockford woman arrested for shots fired
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Sunday after reports of shots being fired. Officers responded to a resident in the 1300 block of Seminary Street around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. A loaded handgun in a common area of the multi-family residence was […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Starting Next Friday, Lee County Sheriff Department Stepping Up Patrols as Part of Labor Day Weekend Campaign
As families and friends plan their end-of-summer celebrations for Labor Day weekend, Lee County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with the Illinois State Police and law enforcement across the state to stop impaired driving and help save lives. The high-visibility “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign runs from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSPY NEWS
Three arrested during festival in Mendota over the weekend
Police in Mendota arrested three people during two incidents at the Mendota Sweet Corn Festival over the weekend. On Saturday morning at around 2:30, police arrested 23-year-old Myron T. Lesley, of Mendota, and charged him with aggravated battery to a peace officer. Police say it happened in the 800 block of Main Street during the festival. Also arrested was 49-year-old Jennifer L. Lesley, of Mendota. She's charged with domestic battery. Both Myron and Jennifer Lesley were taken to the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa.
Rockford man arrested after fleeing police twice
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man possessing over four grams of cocaine was taken into custody after fleeing police twice. Rockford Police SCOPE officers attempted a traffic stop in the area of Hawthorne and Larson Avenues around 12:10 a.m. on Thursday, according to the department. The vehicle fled the scene at a high rate […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Park District Office on Palmyra Closed, New Office Opens Aug. 22
The Dixon Park District says their office at 804 Palmyra St. is now closed. The district is preparing their new administrative offices at The Facility, 1312 Washington Ave., which will open officially at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22. Until then, the Park District can still provide all services during regular...
WIFR
Ogle County man sentenced to five years
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Convicted criminal Everett Bradley was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Bradley was found guilty of one count of aggravated domestic battery and two counts of aggravated battery of a child by a jury back on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The charges...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nrgmediadixon.com
Venetian Night Returns to Dixon Riverfront Saturday Night, In Spite of the Weather
Saturday evening on the Dixon Riverfront saw many street performers, face painting for the kids as well as several people wearing decorated masks. It was the return of Venetian Night. Despite the fact the weather did not look favorable Saturday morning, the sky cleared and people came for the event....
WSPY NEWS
Sixteen-year-old charged in stabbing in Sandwich
A sixteen-year-old boy from Bristol is facing charges after a stabbing at a park in Sandwich Friday night. Sandwich Police Chief Jim Bianchi says it happened in Patriots Park in the Sandhurst subdivision. Paramedics were called to the scene just after 7 Friday night. Bianchi says a group of juveniles...
ourquadcities.com
Police warn about thefts involving paper checks
East Moline Police ask residents to be aware of a string of thefts involving paper checks. In a Facebook post, police say “Many reports have been made where a citizen puts a check in the mail to pay a bill, however, the check never makes it to its intended recipient. It appears that these suspects are stealing outgoing mail from mailboxes and then forging and rewriting the checks out to themselves before cashing them,” the post says.
rockfordscanner.com
Updated with scene photos and info from Rockford PD: Motorcycle And A Car Have Collided in Rockford, Shutting Down A Busy Local Roadway
Sources are reporting a bad motorcycle accident in Rockford. It happened around 12:30 pm near Kilburn and Bruce. Reports of an accident that involved a motorcycle. Motorcyclist is reported to be unconscious, and bleeding from the head. 2 Ambulances were reported to be on scene. Avoid the area for awhile.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: Sat 3:30pm. Man struck by carnival ride at Mendota Festival
Mendota EMS were needed at the Sweet Corn Festival carnival about 9:30pm Friday. Dispatch said that a man was on the ground after being struck by a ride called the “Zipper”. We've learned the man was a carnival employee who was taken to St. Paul's hospital. He sustained...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Rigged To Explode On West Side
Update: Police labeled this EXPLOSION, as a “suspicious incident”. how many of these other “suspicious incidents”, are MAJOR incidents???. officials still have yet to release any information on this incident…. Update: Sources are reporting this explosion was a truck that was rigged to explode with propane tanks...
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Faces Numerous Charges, Including DUI, Following Single Vehicle Crash in Lee County
Illinois State Police report that just after 2:30 Sunday morning 37-year-old Marcos F. Lopez, 37, of Chicago was observed in a vehicle crash at US52 – Inlet Rd in Lee County. Lopez was charged with Aggravated Driving under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving...
nrgmediadixon.com
UPDATED: Rock Falls Police Releases Further Details Involving Investigation: Tuesday Morning Shooting, One Person Suffers Serious Gunshot Injuries
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 10:13 am Rock Falls Police responded to 904 West 5th Street for reported shooting. When officers arrived, they located a 30-year-old male injured by multiple gunshots to his body and extremities. The injured male was transported to CGH Medical Center in Sterling for treatment where he underwent surgery before being transferred to OSF St. Anthony in Rockford where he is in serious condition.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Local Pizza Joint Shuts Down Tonight, Disorderly Situation Being Reported As Cause
Where at: 6240 Mulford Village Dr/Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria. At approximately 7:15 this evening emergency personnel were called to 6240 Mulford Village Drive, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, for reports of a possible battery victim and a person possibly pepper sprayed for being disorderly. No one was transported by ambulance, so...
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Council Learns Details of Solar Energy Project on Park District Land Soon to be Annexed Into the City
A while back, the Dixon Park District went into an agreement with the company, Trajectory Energy Partners to lease 24 acres of land in the meadows for the solar field. During the Dixon City Council meeting, Building Inspector Tim Shipman spoke to the council about a special use permit the county will be voting on for this project. Currently, the land is in the county, but the city plans to annex the land into the city.
nrgmediadixon.com
Sam Ramirez Will Be a Part of the Honor Flight in October
I was sitting in the River Country 101.7 studio last Thursday morning about 11:30 when I saw a message come through on Facebook from my friend Tom Bushman. I’ve known Tom for several years through the Dixon VFW and he’s also a part of the Lee County Committee of the Quad City Honor Flight. So I grabbed my phone and opened the message and it read, “Hi Sam, would you want to be our media person on the Lee County Honor Flight on October 4th. If you have any question, give me a call. Since you are over your fear of flying, I thought I would ask.”
1 dead in Lee County accident
One person is dead after a single vehicle accident in Lee County, Illinois yesterday. According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, a White 2017 Nissan Frontier was traveling on Interstate 88 westbound near milepost 63.25 at approximately 4:09 a.m. on August 9. The truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and drove […]
Comments / 0