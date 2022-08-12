Read full article on original website
Sam Ramirez Will Be a Part of the Honor Flight in October
I was sitting in the River Country 101.7 studio last Thursday morning about 11:30 when I saw a message come through on Facebook from my friend Tom Bushman. I’ve known Tom for several years through the Dixon VFW and he’s also a part of the Lee County Committee of the Quad City Honor Flight. So I grabbed my phone and opened the message and it read, “Hi Sam, would you want to be our media person on the Lee County Honor Flight on October 4th. If you have any question, give me a call. Since you are over your fear of flying, I thought I would ask.”
Venetian Night Returns to Dixon Riverfront Saturday Night, In Spite of the Weather
Saturday evening on the Dixon Riverfront saw many street performers, face painting for the kids as well as several people wearing decorated masks. It was the return of Venetian Night. Despite the fact the weather did not look favorable Saturday morning, the sky cleared and people came for the event....
Sterling Police Chief Alex Chavira Names Grand Marshal of Fiesta Day Parade
Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 69th Annual Fiesta Day Parade Grand Marshal: Alex Chavira, Chief of Police, Sterling. Chief Alex Chavira was born and raised in Sterling, Illinois. A graduate of Sterling High School, he attended Sauk Valley Community College with an emphasis in Criminal Justice. Alex is a graduate of Northwestern University Center for Public Safety School of Police Staff and Command.
Starting Next Friday, Lee County Sheriff Department Stepping Up Patrols as Part of Labor Day Weekend Campaign
As families and friends plan their end-of-summer celebrations for Labor Day weekend, Lee County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with the Illinois State Police and law enforcement across the state to stop impaired driving and help save lives. The high-visibility “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign runs from...
LoCash is Coming to the BLVD Pub and Grill in Sterling this Saturday Night, Get Your Tickets Today
The Boulevard Pub and Grill in Sterling will be celebrating their Birthday Bash this Saturday night starting at 5pm. The 2022 Boulevard Birthday Bash starring LoCash will be held outside at the Boulevard Pub and Grill in Sterling (2501 Ave E.) Tickets are on sale right now at the Boulevard...
Dixon Park District Office on Palmyra Closed, New Office Opens Aug. 22
The Dixon Park District says their office at 804 Palmyra St. is now closed. The district is preparing their new administrative offices at The Facility, 1312 Washington Ave., which will open officially at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22. Until then, the Park District can still provide all services during regular...
Dixon Council Learns Details of Solar Energy Project on Park District Land Soon to be Annexed Into the City
A while back, the Dixon Park District went into an agreement with the company, Trajectory Energy Partners to lease 24 acres of land in the meadows for the solar field. During the Dixon City Council meeting, Building Inspector Tim Shipman spoke to the council about a special use permit the county will be voting on for this project. Currently, the land is in the county, but the city plans to annex the land into the city.
James W. Lester
James W. Lester, age 68, died Friday, August 12, 2022 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling. Jim was born on June 3, 1954 in Sterling the son of John E and Beverly (Buckingham) Lester. He was employed as Night Manager with County Market in Sterling for the past 20 years. Jim was a former member of Who Else Club in Nelson. He served his country in the United States Army.
Chrystal L. “Chris” Nicklaus
Chrystal L. “Chris” Nicklaus age 76 of Grand Detour died on Thursday Aug. 11, 2022 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling, IL. She was born on July 31, 1946 in Dixon, IL the daughter of Raymond and Wyvone “Peg” (Eads) Greene. Chrystal is a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon. She married Mike Nicklaus on Feb. 27, 1965 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon. Chrystal is preceded in death by her parents, and one sister Cheri.
Dixon Dukes 2022 Football Schedule
Listen to the Dixon Dukes on AM1460 and FM 95.1 WIXN all season long. Gage Bright (Play-by-Play) and Ryan Carlson (Color Commentator) will have the call of exciting Dixon High School football. Listen online at www.am1460wixn.com.
