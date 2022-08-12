ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Coast News

Carlsbad mother’s e-bike death stuns residents

CARLSBAD — The city is reeling after a Carlsbad woman riding an e-bike with her 16-month-old child was struck and killed by a vehicle on Aug. 7 at the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Drive. The victim, Christine Hawk Embree, 35, was cycling at approximately 5:45 p.m. on...
CARLSBAD, CA
osidenews.com

Oceanside residents can review community improvement plan Aug. 17

Oceanside CA— The city of Oceanside holds its final community meeting Aug. 17 regarding improvements to the Junior Seau Beach Community Center, amphitheater and bandshell, and the pier plaza area. Residents can view and discuss proposed improvement options on Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the...
OCEANSIDE, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Vista Unified Hiring Bus Drivers

VUSD had a public meeting last evening focused on the shortage of school bus drivers and the necessary changes to utilize available resources. This is a regional, statewide, and national problem. Eleven routes are reduced to four, with centralized pickup points, not neighborhood individual points. The district is focused on...
VISTA, CA
iheart.com

“Hiring Blitz” Happening Tuesday At These San Diego Post Office Locations

The United States Postal Service is hosting what they are calling an “unprecedented one-day hiring blitz” across San Diego County to fill open positions throughout the agency. Fox 5 San Diego says the U.S.P.S. will welcome those looking for a job between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on...
northcountydailystar.com

Fatal Traffic Collision Between a Motorcycle Rider and Bicyclist

CARLSBAD, Calif. – On August 15, at approximately 1 p.m., the City of Carlsbad Police Department was notified about a traffic collision on Carlsbad Boulevard near Palomar Airport Road. Arriving officers located a motorcyclist with a passenger that had collided with a bicyclist. The preliminary investigation has revealed that...
CARLSBAD, CA

