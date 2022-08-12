Read full article on original website
Coast News
Carlsbad mother’s e-bike death stuns residents
CARLSBAD — The city is reeling after a Carlsbad woman riding an e-bike with her 16-month-old child was struck and killed by a vehicle on Aug. 7 at the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Drive. The victim, Christine Hawk Embree, 35, was cycling at approximately 5:45 p.m. on...
Police looking for suspect in College East hit-and-run that injured elderly man
A 72-year-old man was injured late Monday evening after being struck by a man driving a stolen vehicle in College East, authorities said.
Students arrested after Hilltop Middle School fight
Two people were arrested for misdemeanors, but police could not release more information because it involved minors.
osidenews.com
Oceanside residents can review community improvement plan Aug. 17
Oceanside CA— The city of Oceanside holds its final community meeting Aug. 17 regarding improvements to the Junior Seau Beach Community Center, amphitheater and bandshell, and the pier plaza area. Residents can view and discuss proposed improvement options on Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the...
NBC San Diego
$1,000 Reward for Tips Leading to Arrest in Deadly Shooting at La Mesa Gas Station
Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the capture of a killer and an accomplice who shot a man dead at a gas station in La Mesa last Friday. The La Mesa Police Department verified the identity of the victim Monday as Joseph "JC" Curtis. Curtis, a...
Amid shootings and increased homelessness, businesses downtown on edge
From recent shootings to increasing homelessness, business downtown say safety concerns are top of mind these days. ABC 10News spoke with a restaurant manager concerned for staff safety.
Motorcyclist being pursued by State Parks officer hits, kills cyclist in Carlsbad
A cyclist in Carlsbad was struck and killed Monday afternoon during a collision with a motorcycle that was being pursued by a State Parks officer, authorities said.
Hit-and-Run Driver in Stolen BMW Seriously Injures Elderly Man in College East
A 72-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured and hospitalized Tuesday after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in a stolen vehicle in College East. The man was hit by a 2003 BMW in the 6500 block of Montezuma Road around 11:20 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Suspect Named and Re-Arrested in Fatal Ramona Shooting of Neighbor
A man already in jail on unrelated charges has been re-arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a neighbor two weeks ago at the victim’s eastern San Diego County home, authorities said Tuesday. Homicide detectives Monday booked 29-year-old Eduardo Contreras on suspicion of murder in connection with the slaying of...
‘National Thrift Store Day’ on Aug. 17, San Diego Community Invited to Support Critical Homelessness Programs
Check to see if you have clothing, furniture, and household goods as they will be accepted at five locations across San Diego County for National Thrift Shop Day, celebrated on Aug. 17. Father Joe’s Villages invites the San Diego community to support its thrift stores with donations and to help...
1 killed, 2 badly hurt in bicycle-motorcycle crash in Carlsbad
One person was killed Monday and two others were seriously hurt when a motorcycle crashed into a bicycle on an ocean-front street in Carlsbad, authorities reported.
FBI San Diego locates 17 possible human trafficking victims during nationwide operation
The Federal Bureau of Investigation's San Diego Division located at least 17 potential human trafficking victims, including one child, as part of a nationwide operation, the agency announced Tuesday.
Chula Vista doctor accused of setting up cameras inside bathrooms has license pulled
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The California Medical Board has revoked the medical license of a doctor who faces criminal charges for setting up cameras inside of two bathrooms at a Veterans Affairs Clinic in Chula Vista. The medical board ordered Dr. Vincent Tran from practicing medicine until after his...
Carlsbad fertility doctor charged with murdering his wife in 2019 has medical license pulled
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Medical Board has pulled the medical license of fertility doctor Eric Sills, more than two years after he was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in 2016. Sills, according to his website, practiced medicine at fertility clinics in San Diego County for...
Man shot in Valencia Park neighborhood
A man is facing life-threatening injuries after being shot Sunday night in the Valencia Park area, San Diego Police Department said.
northcountydailystar.com
Vista Unified Hiring Bus Drivers
VUSD had a public meeting last evening focused on the shortage of school bus drivers and the necessary changes to utilize available resources. This is a regional, statewide, and national problem. Eleven routes are reduced to four, with centralized pickup points, not neighborhood individual points. The district is focused on...
1-year-old boy found safe after Riverside County Amber Alert; suspect in custody
A 1-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by a 42-year-old man in Riverside County Monday morning has been found safe and the suspect is in custody, officials said. The boy, Bradley Nicolas, had last seen with Julio “Armando” Ramirez about 7:30 a.m. at Sierra Avenue near Armstrong Road, the California Highway Patrol said in the […]
iheart.com
“Hiring Blitz” Happening Tuesday At These San Diego Post Office Locations
The United States Postal Service is hosting what they are calling an “unprecedented one-day hiring blitz” across San Diego County to fill open positions throughout the agency. Fox 5 San Diego says the U.S.P.S. will welcome those looking for a job between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with car
A 34-year-old man was killed Monday when his motorcycle crashed into a car in the Palm City neighborhood, authorities said.
northcountydailystar.com
Fatal Traffic Collision Between a Motorcycle Rider and Bicyclist
CARLSBAD, Calif. – On August 15, at approximately 1 p.m., the City of Carlsbad Police Department was notified about a traffic collision on Carlsbad Boulevard near Palomar Airport Road. Arriving officers located a motorcyclist with a passenger that had collided with a bicyclist. The preliminary investigation has revealed that...
