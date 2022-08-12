Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Little League World Series: States, Countries With the Most Championships
Which states, countries have the most Little League World Series titles? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Baseball is back in Williamsport, Pa., and there will be more teams there than usual. The Little League World Series begins on Wednesday and will feature international teams for the first time since...
NBC Miami
Polio Has Been Circulating for Months in New York City Area and Poses an Ongoing Risk to the Unvaccinated, CDC Says
An unvaccinated young adult in Rockland County, a suburb of New York City, who caught polio in June and suffered paralysis had no history of international travel. The individual caught polio through local transmission, though the virus was introduced from outside the country, according to CDC. It's only the second...
NBC Miami
‘How Do I Know If I Was Vaccinated for Polio?' and Other Trending Questions About the Virus, Answered by a Doctor
Following a case of polio that was confirmed in Rockland County in New York state on July 21, many people are scrambling to learn more about the severe disease and if they're protected against it. On August 12, health officials announced that polio has also been detected in New York...
Comments / 0