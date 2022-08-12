Read full article on original website
kusi.com
Asm. Kevin Kiley says U-Haul is running out of trucks as people flee California
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In 2021, the state of California lost a congressional seat for the first time in its 170-year history. California’s population was found to have grown by over 2 million people since the 2010 census, but has stalled since 2017. On the other hand, the...
thevistapress.com
Assemblymember Waldron –Supporting Veterans
Marie Waldron, State Assemblymember — Our veterans have never failed us, but sometimes we fail them. Adrian Darren Bonar, a U.S. Army Veteran, is a tragic example. After serving three tours of duty in Iraq, he returned home to North County suffering from PTSD. But due to poor consistency of local treatment services; turning to drugs, he was ultimately murdered.
CBS News
Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe
The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
3 Southern California cities among hardest hit by inflation
You may think inflation hits expensive states hardest, but that's not the case.
Scientists warn California is due for disastrous ‘megaflood’
Monsoonal moisture continues to cause flash flood warnings throughout San Diego County.
Voiceof San Diego
Why Your Energy Bill Is High and Explaining the New CCA Charge
David Kline didn’t pay much attention to his energy bill until a June spike caused him to take a closer look. He noticed two things: He’d have to pay almost twice as much as he did in May, and there was a new and unfamiliar line item that looked to be the culprit: CCA Electric Generation.
Renegade campers face huge fines at one of California's most cherished spots
"We were seeing as many as 200 illegal campers on the side of the road in a single 12-hour period."
3 Great Burger Places in California
If you love to treat yourself to a nice burger from time to time and you happen to live in California or you like to travel to California often, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in California that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list:
These are the Best Chicken Wings in California
What are the best chicken wings in California? You may be surprised. (Los Angeles, CA) - Chicken wings are a delicious, finger-licking treat that is enjoyed around the country. But how do you know which ones are the best in California?
Ex-SDPD officer, three others suspected in illicit massage businesses
A former San Diego police officer and three others were charged Friday on suspicion of owning and operating five illicit massage businesses in California and Arizona that sold commercial sex under the guise of offering therapeutic massage services, prosecutors said.
Here's Why San Diego Schools Are Starting Later Than Usual
If you’re wondering why schools throughout San Diego County — and California at large — are starting their days earlier than in the past, there’s a simple reason why. Parents likely have already noticed that high school students are seeing their start times pushed to 8:30 a.m.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in California
If you live in California and you absolutely love seafood then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in California that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. The food is top notch and the service is extraordinary, so there is no reason to not visit them. Are you curious to see if your favorite restaurants are on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Carlsbad fertility doctor charged with murdering his wife in 2019 has medical license pulled
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Medical Board has pulled the medical license of fertility doctor Eric Sills, more than two years after he was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in 2016. Sills, according to his website, practiced medicine at fertility clinics in San Diego County for...
Opinion: Justice in California Now Speaks Both English and Spanish
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s roots may be among the San Francisco elite, but his choice of the daughter of Mexican farmworkers in Imperial Valley to be Chief Justice of the California State Supreme Court is inspired. Chief-Justice-to-be Patricia Guerrero has a legal background that must be the envy of thousands...
In Both Texas and California, New ‘Bounty Hunters’ Will Enforce Controversial Laws
In Texas and California, new laws call on the people of each state to watch and report their neighbors — and reap a reward for doing so. Unusual, yes — although it’s a concept that dates back to the earliest days of the American republic. But what...
