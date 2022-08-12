NEW ORLEANS — A local filmmaker is shining light on Hurricane Katrina and the toll it had on New Orleanians who were children when the 2005 storm made landfall. Edward Buckles is an Edna Karr graduate who is putting this topic in front of a national audience. His documentary "Katrina Babies" is about to debut on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max on Aug. 24. Buckles says he was 13 at the time of the storm and spent seven years interviewing and documenting how this natural disaster changed the landscape of New Orleans. The film was produced by Invisible Pictures, TIME Studios, Creative Control and House of the Young Entertainment.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO