New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
WDSU
New Orleans kids who were brutally stabbed now have a fund open to donations
NEW ORLEANS — A fund in partnership with Regions Bank has been opened for public donations for the two young victims who were brutally stabbed. Police say their mother, Janee Pedesclaux, 31, stabbed her two children, Paris, 3, and Jay'Ceon, 2, on Aug. 7. Paris succumbed to her injuries...
tmpresale.com
Eagles: Hotel California 2022 Tour in New Orleans, LA Nov 19, 2022 – presale password
The Eagles: Hotel California 2022 Tour presale code has just been posted. This is a great chance for you to order tickets for Eagles: Hotel California 2022 Tour before the general public. You don’t want to miss Eagles: Hotel California 2022 Tour’s show in New Orleans do you? Tickets could...
Gretna Fest is a go, here is the lineup
If you are wondering what is there to do in October, check out Gretna Fest in old Gretna. The festival features dozens of food vendors and live music performances spread throughout downtown Gretna on the Westbank.
WDSU
Tropical disturbance forecast to move into Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week
NEW ORLEANS — The WDSU Weather team is tracking a tropical wave that is currently just off the coast of Nicaragua. Our best forecast data take the cluster of storm activity through Guatemala and Mexico through midweek, and not emerging into the Bay of Campeche until the end of the week.
On Bourbon Street, look who ‘massages the chicken’
In the topsy-turvy, crazy chaos of a New Orleans Bourbon Street kitchen, nobody seems more steady than the captain of the ship, Executive Chef Glen Clarke.
WDSU
New trailer released for 'Katrina Babies' documentary
NEW ORLEANS — A local filmmaker is shining light on Hurricane Katrina and the toll it had on New Orleanians who were children when the 2005 storm made landfall. Edward Buckles is an Edna Karr graduate who is putting this topic in front of a national audience. His documentary "Katrina Babies" is about to debut on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max on Aug. 24. Buckles says he was 13 at the time of the storm and spent seven years interviewing and documenting how this natural disaster changed the landscape of New Orleans. The film was produced by Invisible Pictures, TIME Studios, Creative Control and House of the Young Entertainment.
Louisiana’s sweetheart Amanda Shaw and New Orleans rapper Choppa team up for new song
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Louisiana’s sweetheart, Amanda Shaw teamed up with New Orleans rapper, Choppa to make music magic with their new song, “Louisiana Saturday Night.” “Louisiana Saturday Night” is a remake on the country classic. The diverse styles of both Amanda Shaw and Choppa blend in a way that will remind listeners of the cultural […]
WDSU
The City of New Orleans hosting a free paper shredding even during recycling drop off this weekend
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans Department of Sanitation announced that there would be free paper shredding at a recycling drop-off event this upcoming weekend. The event takes place on Aug. 20, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City's Recycling Drop-Off Center at 2829 Elysian Field Avenue.
GretnaFest returns with The Beach Boys, The Revivalists, Brett Young, John Fogerty, and more!
The return of Gretna Heritage Festival is just around the corner and on Tuesday, city leaders announced the lineup for the weekend-long event. Here's what we know about the event so far.
WDSU
New Orleans CBD will have traffic delays this week due to filming
NEW ORLEANS — Film production will cause some traffic delays in New Orleans in the Central Business District this week. The city of New Orleans announced that the AMC TV Series "Parish" will be filming scenes in the CBD from Tuesday to Thursday. Law enforcement will direct traffic on...
WDSU
Seasonably Hot and Humid into Midweek
NEW ORLEANS — Through midweek seasonably hot temperatures return after a short stint with mid to upper 80's and limited humidity. 30% chance of showers and storms early on this week, but a transition to a wet wet weather pattern looms Thursday to Sunday as our chance for rain increases into next weekend with potentially cooler temperatures to return.
Filming scheduled in N.O. this week, here is what to expect
The AMC TV Series Parish will be filming scenes in the Central Business District (CBD) from Tuesday, Aug. 16 through Thursday, Aug. 18. the AMC TV Series Parish will be filming scenes in the Central Business District (CBD) from Tuesday
WDSU
Shooting in the Milan neighborhood early Sunday morning
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD reports that a man sustained gunshot wounds in the Milan neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times at the intersection of Louisiana and Loyola avenues around 7:57 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being...
gentillymessenger.com
Storm preparation event to include free hurricane supplies
As we head into the most active part of the hurricane season for Louisiana, the Pontchartrain Conservancy and the city’s NOLA Ready are helping out with a “Storm Aware & Prepare” event on Saturday (Aug. 20) from 8 a.m. to noon at the Pontchartrain Conservancy’s New Canal Lighthouse, 8001 Lakeshore Drive.
wwno.org
Power out after a storm in New Orleans? Here's a map of local emergency resource centers
After most of southeast Louisiana's residents were without power — some for weeks and months — due to Hurricane Ida, New Orleans city government and community leaders have responded by setting up emergency resources for people to use after another disaster. For the City of New Orleans, they...
WDSU
Hotter temperatures through mid-week
NEW ORLEANS — Whew, who turned the heat on?! Despite how nice it is to see the sunshine, the sun is warming things up! High temperatures are topping out on either side of 94 degrees today. Heat index values are above 100 degrees. Shower and storm chances are staying low, around 20%, so many of us won’t receive that splash of rain to briefly cool us down.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Alex Vaughn performs in Louisiana Tonight
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Classically trained pianist and burgeoning star, Alex Vaughn, will perform for Welcome Week at Dillard University in New Orleans on August 15th. The show begins at 6pm and lasts until 8pm. Alex will perform at 6:40pm. Alex Vaughn, who opened for three sold-out shows for Summer Walker, has a new single “Mirage” out now. Mirage has over 2 million streams and counting. Listen to Alex Vaughn’s music HERE Welcome Week concert series is taking place all over the country. For more information, visit https://www.cfawelcomeweek.com/
NOLA.com
Shoot out a flashing streetlight? Guerrilla electricians eliminate Algiers Point nuisance.
Nobody’s sure when the intense, LED streetlamp at the intersection corner of Pacific Avenue and Eliza Street in Algiers Point started flashing like a strobe light 24 hours a day. It wasn’t a flicker; it was a throb, like a visual migraine. One resident thought the annoyance began two months ago, another three months, or maybe it was five months ago.
39-Year-Old Tricia Vicknair Died In A Two-Vehicle Accident On La.Highway 20 (Chackbay, LA)
The Louisiana state police reported a two-vehicle accident that killed a motorcyclist in Lafourche Parish on La. Highway 20 near La. Highway 307 at around 2 p.m. Sunday. The motorcyclist Tricia Vicknair, 39, from Schriever, was [..]
