Gretna, LA

WWL-AMFM

Gretna Fest is a go, here is the lineup

If you are wondering what is there to do in October, check out Gretna Fest in old Gretna. The festival features dozens of food vendors and live music performances spread throughout downtown Gretna on the Westbank.
GRETNA, LA
Gretna, LA
Gretna, LA
WDSU

New trailer released for 'Katrina Babies' documentary

NEW ORLEANS — A local filmmaker is shining light on Hurricane Katrina and the toll it had on New Orleanians who were children when the 2005 storm made landfall. Edward Buckles is an Edna Karr graduate who is putting this topic in front of a national audience. His documentary "Katrina Babies" is about to debut on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max on Aug. 24. Buckles says he was 13 at the time of the storm and spent seven years interviewing and documenting how this natural disaster changed the landscape of New Orleans. The film was produced by Invisible Pictures, TIME Studios, Creative Control and House of the Young Entertainment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans CBD will have traffic delays this week due to filming

NEW ORLEANS — Film production will cause some traffic delays in New Orleans in the Central Business District this week. The city of New Orleans announced that the AMC TV Series "Parish" will be filming scenes in the CBD from Tuesday to Thursday. Law enforcement will direct traffic on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Seasonably Hot and Humid into Midweek

NEW ORLEANS — Through midweek seasonably hot temperatures return after a short stint with mid to upper 80's and limited humidity. 30% chance of showers and storms early on this week, but a transition to a wet wet weather pattern looms Thursday to Sunday as our chance for rain increases into next weekend with potentially cooler temperatures to return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Shooting in the Milan neighborhood early Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD reports that a man sustained gunshot wounds in the Milan neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times at the intersection of Louisiana and Loyola avenues around 7:57 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Storm preparation event to include free hurricane supplies

As we head into the most active part of the hurricane season for Louisiana, the Pontchartrain Conservancy and the city’s NOLA Ready are helping out with a “Storm Aware & Prepare” event on Saturday (Aug. 20) from 8 a.m. to noon at the Pontchartrain Conservancy’s New Canal Lighthouse, 8001 Lakeshore Drive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Hotter temperatures through mid-week

NEW ORLEANS — Whew, who turned the heat on?! Despite how nice it is to see the sunshine, the sun is warming things up! High temperatures are topping out on either side of 94 degrees today. Heat index values are above 100 degrees. Shower and storm chances are staying low, around 20%, so many of us won’t receive that splash of rain to briefly cool us down.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Alex Vaughn performs in Louisiana Tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Classically trained pianist and burgeoning star, Alex Vaughn, will perform for Welcome Week at Dillard University in New Orleans on August 15th. The show begins at 6pm and lasts until 8pm. Alex will perform at 6:40pm. Alex Vaughn, who opened for three sold-out shows for Summer Walker, has a new single “Mirage” out now. Mirage has over 2 million streams and counting. Listen to Alex Vaughn’s music HERE Welcome Week concert series is taking place all over the country. For more information, visit https://www.cfawelcomeweek.com/
NEW ORLEANS, LA

