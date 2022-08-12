OSBI seek person of interest regarding suspicious disappearance of young man

The OSBI seek the whereabouts of Bailey Whitney, 19, of Delaware, Okla. They would like to question her regarding the suspicious disappearance of Devin Viles, 22. Information released by OSBI and Bartlesville Police Dept, August 11, 2022.

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) and the Bartlesville Police Dept are seeking the public’s help in locating Bailey Whitney, 18, of Delaware, Okla. Police would like to speak to her about the suspicious disappearance of Devin Viles, 22.

Viles was last seen on July 11, 2022 in Tulsa. He was wearing a white Nike ball cap, white shoes and a black and white lanyard. He is described as being 5’8”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Whitney is an Indian female, 5’7”, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Whitney or Viles, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.

