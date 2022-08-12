ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Kenny McIntosh ready to help restore Georgia to ‘RBU’ after earning lead role in backfield

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
 4 days ago
Kenny McIntosh Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) during the Dukes Mayo Classic against Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (photo by Rob Davis) (Rob Davis)

ATHENS —Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh has waited his turn, and Dell McGee suggested that his patience is about to pay off.

McIntosh enters fall drills as the No. 1 tailback with juniors Kendall Milton 1B and Daijun Edwards 1C in McGee’s running backs-by-committee approach.

“He can do everything,” McGee said on Thursday, asked about McIntosh’s ceiling after being overshadowed by Zamir White and James Cook the past two seasons.

“He can run inside tackles, he can run outside tackles, he’s really good on the perimeter,” McGee said. “He has really, really good hands. Probably some of the best hands since DeAndre (Swift).”

Swift is the only running back McGee has recruited at Georgia to earn first-team All-SEC honors (2019).

