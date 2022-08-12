ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sierra County, CA

Plum Fire burns in Tahoe National Forest

By Matthew Nobert
 4 days ago

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — At around 4 p.m. on Thursday reports began coming in of a three to five-acre fire, known as the Plum Fire, in the Tahoe National Forest along the Nevada County and Sierra County line, according to the Tahoe National Forest division of U.S. Forest Service (USFS).

The fire is located near Moores Flat and Graniteville Road, according to CAL FIRE.

Community support and state funding secure new fire station for the Amador County Fire District

As of 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, FIRIS was mapping the fire at just under 12 acres and heading down slope with several spot fires starting around the fire’s edge.

CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) tweeted at around 8:30 p.m. that they were assisting Tahoe National Forest crews with the fire.

1 dead in Carmichael house fire, Metro Fire says

Air crews with USFS Tahoe National Forest division AirAttack17 began dropping retardant around the edge of the fire around 8 p.m., according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The last report from USFS at 9 p.m. stated that air crews will return Friday and that overnight operations will be carried out by 3 engines from the Tahoe National Forest division of the USFS.

KOLO TV Reno

Galena fire progress stopped; one home burned

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update on Monday at 12:50 p.m.: The Joy Lake Fire has been 80% contained, with full containment expected by 6:00 p.m. Officials urge people to avoid the area of Snow Flower Drive. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 7:10 P.M. UPDATE Fire crews have...
RENO, NV
thetahoeweekly.com

Lake Forest boat ramp closure

The Lake Forest Boat Ramp outside Tahoe City will be closed on Aug. 23 for maintenance, making the Cave Rock Boat Ramp on the East Shore the only public boat ramp open that day on Lake Tahoe. All other public boat ramps around the lake are closed this season due to low water.
TAHOE CITY, CA
FOX40

