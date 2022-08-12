Plum Fire burns in Tahoe National Forest

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — At around 4 p.m. on Thursday reports began coming in of a three to five-acre fire, known as the Plum Fire, in the Tahoe National Forest along the Nevada County and Sierra County line, according to the Tahoe National Forest division of U.S. Forest Service (USFS).

The fire is located near Moores Flat and Graniteville Road, according to CAL FIRE.

As of 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, FIRIS was mapping the fire at just under 12 acres and heading down slope with several spot fires starting around the fire’s edge.

CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) tweeted at around 8:30 p.m. that they were assisting Tahoe National Forest crews with the fire.

Air crews with USFS Tahoe National Forest division AirAttack17 began dropping retardant around the edge of the fire around 8 p.m., according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The last report from USFS at 9 p.m. stated that air crews will return Friday and that overnight operations will be carried out by 3 engines from the Tahoe National Forest division of the USFS.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.