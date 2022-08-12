IDOT Strongly Tells Oregon No When Asked if City Can Put Up Stops Signs Helping to Alert Drivers to Malfunctioning Lights at Rt 2 and 64 Intersection

A while back, the Dixon Park District went into an agreement with the company, Trajectory Energy Partners to lease 24 acres of land in the meadows for the solar field. During the Dixon City Council meeting, Building Inspector Tim Shipman spoke to the council about a special use permit the county will be voting on for this project. Currently, the land is in the county, but the city plans to annex the land into the city.

