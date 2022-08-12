ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

IDOT Strongly Tells Oregon No When Asked if City Can Put Up Stops Signs Helping to Alert Drivers to Malfunctioning Lights at Rt 2 and 64 Intersection

By Tim Lee
nrgmediadixon.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 27

deanna lightner
4d ago

Omg! If you EVER took a written driving test or READ a drivers manual, you would know this already. It's the rule or law. Those that DON'T know this,. Should NEVER drive again!! I can't believe putting ANY sign would needed. Guess those in that area NEED a sign, if only temporary. The concept of a BLINKING tree light is beyond some folks.

Reply(1)
14
Jose
4d ago

IDOT is right. If you put stop signs there and there's a green light. Idk what to do either. I'd probably still stop to be safe but realistically it'll be better if they wait to fix it. Plus most people should know that blinking red is treated like a stop anyway

Reply
13
Ordinary American
3d ago

If you don’t know how to treat a flashing red light, you shouldn’t be driving.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: Huge snake disrupts traffic

The Forest Grove Police Department details calls for service from July 29-Aug. 4, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, July 29 Police were called to resolve a dispute between a homeowner and a door-to-door salesman, reportedly over the overzealous manner in which the salesman spoke to the homeowner's wife. Officers determined nothing criminal had occurred, but suggested the salesman consider scaling back his pitch when customers express...
FOREST GROVE, OR
rockrivercurrent.com

‘I hope our streets are safer’: Rockford approves new rules for ATVs, dirt bikes

ROCKFORD — City Council members on Monday approved new regulations meant to crack down on the illegal driving of ATVs and dirt bikes on public streets. The new rules prohibit such vehicles from being fueled at a gas station unless secured to a trailer or truck bed. The city will also require owners to register their ATVs and other non-highway vehicles.
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Starting Next Friday, Lee County Sheriff Department Stepping Up Patrols as Part of Labor Day Weekend Campaign

As families and friends plan their end-of-summer celebrations for Labor Day weekend, Lee County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with the Illinois State Police and law enforcement across the state to stop impaired driving and help save lives. The high-visibility “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign runs from...
LEE COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oregon City, OR
Oregon City, OR
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
Oregon City, OR
Traffic
City
Oregon, IL
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Traffic
Oregon, IL
Government
thereflector.com

Development of 179th Street raises concerns

Plans to revamp the street network near the Interstate 5 intersection with the Clark County Fairgrounds has resumed through public outreach, though nearby residents are concerned the plans might be too broad and already agreed upon. Clark County Public Works hosted a hybrid in-person and virtual open house Aug. 11...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman arrested for shots fired

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Sunday after reports of shots being fired. Officers responded to a resident in the 1300 block of Seminary Street around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. A loaded handgun in a common area of the multi-family residence was […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Dixon Council Learns Details of Solar Energy Project on Park District Land Soon to be Annexed Into the City

A while back, the Dixon Park District went into an agreement with the company, Trajectory Energy Partners to lease 24 acres of land in the meadows for the solar field. During the Dixon City Council meeting, Building Inspector Tim Shipman spoke to the council about a special use permit the county will be voting on for this project. Currently, the land is in the county, but the city plans to annex the land into the city.
DIXON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stop Signs#Red Lights#Idot Strongly Tells#Oregon City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
nrgmediadixon.com

Dixon Park District Office on Palmyra Closed, New Office Opens Aug. 22

The Dixon Park District says their office at 804 Palmyra St. is now closed. The district is preparing their new administrative offices at The Facility, 1312 Washington Ave., which will open officially at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22. Until then, the Park District can still provide all services during regular...
DIXON, IL
kptv.com

Train cars derail near Union Station, no injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A freight train derailed near Union Station in downtown Portland on Saturday afternoon, briefly blocking traffic. The Portland Police Bureau said just after noon Saturday, officers responded with Portland Fire & Rescue to a derailed train near Union Station. When they arrived, they found a freight train locomotive and grain car derailed.
PORTLAND, OR
Lebanon-Express

County plans to take part of home's property for Lebanon intersection

Lebanon hasn’t been able to convince a 92-year-old man and his retired son to sell a corner of his property for a traffic signal, so Linn County will probably take it. County Commissioner Will Tucker confirmed on Thursday, Aug. 11 that a lawyer working for the county was developing an eminent domain case that could usher improvements to the intersection of Airport and Stoltz Hill roads.
LEBANON, OR
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man arrested after fleeing police twice

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man possessing over four grams of cocaine was taken into custody after fleeing police twice. Rockford Police SCOPE officers attempted a traffic stop in the area of Hawthorne and Larson Avenues around 12:10 a.m. on Thursday, according to the department. The vehicle fled the scene at a high rate […]
ROCKFORD, IL
The Oregonian

Dysfunction at Oregon public defense agency revealed in memo

The meeting between Stephen Singer, the pugnacious head of the state’s public defense agency, and Oregon’s chief justice went off the rails almost immediately. Instead of untangling the growing crisis of defendants without legal representation in Marion County, Singer blew his top, according to an account of the April 28 virtual meeting from the chair of the commission that hired him.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy