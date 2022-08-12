IDOT Strongly Tells Oregon No When Asked if City Can Put Up Stops Signs Helping to Alert Drivers to Malfunctioning Lights at Rt 2 and 64 Intersection

Read full article on original website
deanna lightner
4d ago
Omg! If you EVER took a written driving test or READ a drivers manual, you would know this already. It's the rule or law. Those that DON'T know this,. Should NEVER drive again!! I can't believe putting ANY sign would needed. Guess those in that area NEED a sign, if only temporary. The concept of a BLINKING tree light is beyond some folks.
Jose
4d ago
IDOT is right. If you put stop signs there and there's a green light. Idk what to do either. I'd probably still stop to be safe but realistically it'll be better if they wait to fix it. Plus most people should know that blinking red is treated like a stop anyway
Ordinary American
3d ago
If you don’t know how to treat a flashing red light, you shouldn’t be driving.
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Forest Grove Police Log: Huge snake disrupts traffic
The Forest Grove Police Department details calls for service from July 29-Aug. 4, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, July 29 Police were called to resolve a dispute between a homeowner and a door-to-door salesman, reportedly over the overzealous manner in which the salesman spoke to the homeowner's wife. Officers determined nothing criminal had occurred, but suggested the salesman consider scaling back his pitch when customers express...
‘I hope our streets are safer’: Rockford approves new rules for ATVs, dirt bikes
ROCKFORD — City Council members on Monday approved new regulations meant to crack down on the illegal driving of ATVs and dirt bikes on public streets. The new rules prohibit such vehicles from being fueled at a gas station unless secured to a trailer or truck bed. The city will also require owners to register their ATVs and other non-highway vehicles.
State land officials consider permanent ban on camping on part of Hayden Island
PORTLAND, Oregon — State land officials are trying to make part of North Portland’s Hayden Island safer and better for the environment. They’re focusing on a 500-yard stretch of riverbank along the Columbia River just west of the I-5 bridge, between river mile 106 and 107. The...
Starting Next Friday, Lee County Sheriff Department Stepping Up Patrols as Part of Labor Day Weekend Campaign
As families and friends plan their end-of-summer celebrations for Labor Day weekend, Lee County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with the Illinois State Police and law enforcement across the state to stop impaired driving and help save lives. The high-visibility “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign runs from...
Rockford Scanner™: Another Traffic Alert On The East Side, Starting Aug. 15th
The right hand northbound curb lane of 9th St between Charles St and East State St,. will be closed for maintenance work. The work is expected to be complete by end of day Saturday August 20th, weather pending. Traffic control will be in place. Please use caution and slow down...
Development of 179th Street raises concerns
Plans to revamp the street network near the Interstate 5 intersection with the Clark County Fairgrounds has resumed through public outreach, though nearby residents are concerned the plans might be too broad and already agreed upon. Clark County Public Works hosted a hybrid in-person and virtual open house Aug. 11...
Rockford woman arrested for shots fired
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Sunday after reports of shots being fired. Officers responded to a resident in the 1300 block of Seminary Street around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. A loaded handgun in a common area of the multi-family residence was […]
Dixon Council Learns Details of Solar Energy Project on Park District Land Soon to be Annexed Into the City
A while back, the Dixon Park District went into an agreement with the company, Trajectory Energy Partners to lease 24 acres of land in the meadows for the solar field. During the Dixon City Council meeting, Building Inspector Tim Shipman spoke to the council about a special use permit the county will be voting on for this project. Currently, the land is in the county, but the city plans to annex the land into the city.
Union Pacific to shut down western Oregon rail traffic for bridge replacement
Union Pacific will replace a bridge on its western Oregon line on Sunday. Union Pacific is scheduled to shut down its line in the mid-Willamette Valley in Oregon on Sunday to replace a trestle adjacent to Waverly Lake, according to the Corvallis Gazette-Times. According to the Gazette-Times, Bob Melbo, a...
2 southbound lanes reopen on I-5 following fatal crash near Woodburn
A crash has closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 north of Woodburn, according to transportation officials.
Rockford’s Times Theater gets $3M restoration grant
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Times Theater, on N. Main Street, which has sat empty for 20 years, has won $3 million in state grants to undergo a $16 million restoration project. The plan is to bring the historic theater on N. Main Street back to life by turning it into a multi-use entertainment venue. […]
‘It’s scary’: North Portland families sell their homes to escape homeless camps, crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — For sale signs line what were once sought-after neighborhoods in North Portland. Many families are selling their homes due to an increase in violence and homeless camps in that area. “It makes you not feel that great about living here,” said Greg Dilkes, who has lived...
Oregon coast short-term rental fight enters new chapter with state land-use board ruling
A ruling this week by the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals that overturned a citizen-approved ballot measure phasing out vacation rentals in unincorporated Lincoln County returns the issue’s focus from Salem back to the courthouse in Newport. On Thursday, there is a circuit court hearing whether to consolidate...
Dixon Park District Office on Palmyra Closed, New Office Opens Aug. 22
The Dixon Park District says their office at 804 Palmyra St. is now closed. The district is preparing their new administrative offices at The Facility, 1312 Washington Ave., which will open officially at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22. Until then, the Park District can still provide all services during regular...
Cornelius Pass Road shut down after SUV crashes into power pole
Crews have shut down Cornelius Pass Road north of Skyline Boulevard after a SUV crashed into a power pole and rolled Sunday morning, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
Man arrested after attempting to flee deputies in an excavator in Oregon
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A man was arrested on Sunday after he attempted to flee deputies in an excavator in Oregon, according to officials. According to KPTV, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday pursued a slow-moving excavator on foot for about a half mile. Jesse B. Shaw allegedly had three warrants and was wanted for stealing a car.
Train cars derail near Union Station, no injuries
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A freight train derailed near Union Station in downtown Portland on Saturday afternoon, briefly blocking traffic. The Portland Police Bureau said just after noon Saturday, officers responded with Portland Fire & Rescue to a derailed train near Union Station. When they arrived, they found a freight train locomotive and grain car derailed.
County plans to take part of home's property for Lebanon intersection
Lebanon hasn’t been able to convince a 92-year-old man and his retired son to sell a corner of his property for a traffic signal, so Linn County will probably take it. County Commissioner Will Tucker confirmed on Thursday, Aug. 11 that a lawyer working for the county was developing an eminent domain case that could usher improvements to the intersection of Airport and Stoltz Hill roads.
Rockford man arrested after fleeing police twice
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man possessing over four grams of cocaine was taken into custody after fleeing police twice. Rockford Police SCOPE officers attempted a traffic stop in the area of Hawthorne and Larson Avenues around 12:10 a.m. on Thursday, according to the department. The vehicle fled the scene at a high rate […]
Dysfunction at Oregon public defense agency revealed in memo
The meeting between Stephen Singer, the pugnacious head of the state’s public defense agency, and Oregon’s chief justice went off the rails almost immediately. Instead of untangling the growing crisis of defendants without legal representation in Marion County, Singer blew his top, according to an account of the April 28 virtual meeting from the chair of the commission that hired him.
