ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Polio found in New York City wastewater, vaccinations urged

By Video credit: Kala Rama, Kala Rama, Aaron Feis
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zEmSZ_0hEpfUf600

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The virus that causes polio has been detected in New York City wastewater, health officials said Friday, calling the discovery “alarming” and urging Big Apple residents to get vaccinated .

“For every one case of paralytic polio identified, hundreds more may be undetected ,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett in a news release confirming the virus’ discovery in wastewater sampling in the five boroughs. “The detection of poliovirus in wastewater samples in New York City is alarming, but not surprising. Already, the State Health Department – working with local and federal partners – is responding urgently, continuing case investigation and aggressively assessing spread.”

Sign up for PIX11’s Breaking News Email Alerts

Both Bassett and her counterpart at the city Department of Health, Dr. Ashwin Vasan, urged vaccination, especially for young New Yorkers.

“The risk to New Yorkers is real but the defense is so simple – get vaccinated against polio,” said Vasan. “Polio is entirely preventable and its reappearance should be a call to action for all of us.”

Friday’s troubling announcement follows the identification of a case of paralytic polio in Rockland County on July 21, as well as the detection of poliovirus in wastewater samples collected in Rockland and Orange counties.

More New York City News

Polio can cause permanent paralysis of the limbs and even death. Most people who contract the virus do not experience any symptoms, though some will experience flu-like symptoms including a sore throat, fever, tiredness, nausea, and stomach pain, according to health officials. One in 25 people infected get viral meningitis and approximately one in 200 will become paralyzed, officials said. There is no cure for polio, but it can be prevented through safe and effective immunization.

Most adults do not need the polio vaccine because they were already immunized as children, and most kids are already protected as well because inoculation against the disease is recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and required by the state Department of Health for school-aged children, according to Friday’s release.

However, officials noted that polio outbreaks are ongoing worldwide, and advised children and adults alike to stay up-to-date on all routine vaccinations before traveling. That includes a one-time booster shot for adults who were immunized as children, if they’re planning on traveling to an area currently seeing an outbreak.

For those in need of vaccines, options are available, according to health officials.

People without a health care provider can call 311 or 844-NYC-4NYC (844-692-4692) for help finding one, regardless of their immigration status, insurance coverage, or ability to pay, officials said.

Children ages 4 years and older can get low- or no-cost vaccines at the city DOH’s Fort Greene Health Center in Brooklyn. The center is located on the fifth floor of 295 Flatbush Ave. Extension, and is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

To make an appointment, you can visit nyc.gov and search for “immunization clinic.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

NYC schools COVID health, safety guidelines announced

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With just weeks to go before students and teachers head back to New York City classrooms, the Department of Education released COVID guidelines for the upcoming academic year on Tuesday. While vaccination is required for DOE employees, visitors to school buildings and students who participate in high-risk extracurricular activities, it is […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC comptroller denies all 4,703 claims over flooding from Ida

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s comptroller’s office shot down the thousands of people who filed financial claims against the city in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Historic flooding from the drenching downpours destroyed the homes of many in 2021. In the aftermath, 4,703 people filed complaints with the city because of the flooding, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Police in NYC seize 20 trucks selling cannabis

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police in New York City seized 20 trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey. The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, Maddrey said. Police officials said the seizures were part of efforts to address quality-of-life issues in New York City after […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
PIX11

New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental allotment in August, even if they have already […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC-area airport delay advisories over staffing issue lifted

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Staffing issues that threatened delays at John F. Kennedy International, Newark Liberty International, and LaGuardia airports on Monday have been resolved, according to officials. The Federal Aviation Administration tweeted on Monday afternoon that it would be reducing the flow of air traffic around New York City due to “unexpected staff availability,” […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Women in the workplace: What they face and what should be done

NEW YORK (PIX11) — There are a million fewer women in the workplace compared to the last two years, according to recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. For those still in the workforce, and those looking to get back in, there are challenges they are left to face. Securing child care and enduring […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Polio#Polio Vaccine#Wastewater#Diseases#General Health#Big Apple#State Health#New Yorkers#Rockland
PIX11

Lawmakers from opposing parties team up to fight congestion pricing

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two members of Congress who fall on opposite ends of the political spectrum came together Monday to push back against congestion pricing. Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis of New York and Congressman Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey say when and if this plan goes into effect, it’s going to hurt their constituents the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Colleagues of MTA subway cleaner beaten in Bronx call for justice

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Colleagues of an MTA subway cleaner beaten at a Bronx station issued calls for justice ahead of a Tuesday court hearing in the case. Alexander Wright, 49, is accused of attacking subway cleaner Anthony Nelson at the Pelham Bay Park station on the No. 6 line on Thursday, according to authorities. […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
PIX11

‘Unexpected’ staffing issue leads to delays at JFK, Newark, LaGuardia airports: FAA

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Flights could be delayed by two hours at John F. Kennedy International, Newark Liberty International and LaGuardia airports Monday because of staffing issues, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The staff availability problems were “unexpected,” according to the FAA. “The FAA must reduce the flow of aircraft around New York City […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

How to watch the NY-10 Democratic Primary Debate on PIX11

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Primary season in New York isn’t over yet: this week, residents can head to the polls again to vote in the U.S. House and the state Senate primaries. Early voting kicked off on Saturday and runs through Aug. 21. Primary day is Aug. 23.  One of the most closely watched primary […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Transit advocate on the argument for congestion pricing in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Danny Pearlstein of the transit advocacy group Riders Alliance joined PIX11 News on Monday to break down proposed congestion pricing plans for New York, and how the idea could lead to less crowded streets, more robust public transportation, and a cleaner city. “We need to keep down the fares in transit, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11 to host live telecast of NY-10 Democratic Primary Debate

PIX11 Partners with Medgar Evers College to Bring Live Debate Coverage to Viewers in New York’s 10th Congressional District NEW YORK, NY — WPIX-TV New York (PIX11) announced today that it will host a debate between the candidates for the Democratic Party’s nomination for Congress in New York’s 10th Congressional District on Wednesday, August 17, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Staten Island mom: Swarming lanternflies ruined summer

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A Staten Island mom hoping to enjoy the last few weeks of summer said the invasion of spotted, red lanternflies “is making me lose my mind.” Lauren Raffaele, who lives in the Aspen Knolls section of the island’s south shore, sent PIX11 News a video and photos of the lanternflies–and their […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Cloudy tap water has East Village NYCHA residents worried

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Decent drinking water from the tap is something many of us take for granted, but not a group of East Village residents from the Jacob Riis Houses who say their tap water is undrinkable. “Look at how cloudy this water is. Wow,” said Leslie Bright Reid, a resident of Jacob […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy