Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 16, 2022
BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 10.27% at $0.29. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 4.00% at $0.06. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 3.57% at $0.58. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 11.50% at $0.66. Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 5.84% at $0.07. ReneSola SOL...
AMC Entertainment Stock Is On The Move: What's Going On?
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher on above-average volume Tuesday. The stock surged following a move higher in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY, which is soaring amid increased retail investor attention. AMC Entertainment is trending across social media platforms as traders highlight high short...
After-Hours Alert: Why AerSale Stock Is Diving
AerSale Corp ASLE shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company announced a secondary offering. AerSale said certain stockholders, including affiliates of Leonard Green & Partners, intend to offer 4.25 million shares of common stock in an underwritten secondary offering. The selling stockholders also expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 637,500 shares of common stock. All proceeds of the offering will go to the selling stockholders.
Recap: Aridis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aridis Pharmaceuticals posted an EPS of $-0.45. Revenue was up $259 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Fabrinet's Upbeat Q2 & Guidance Prompts 4% Price Target Hike By This Analyst
Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy on Fabrinet FN and raised the price target from $130 to $135 (15.7% upside). He acknowledged Fabrinet's strong quarter, strong guide, higher margin expectations, and discussions over strong ongoing demand and gradually improving supply chain parts availability and pricing in a note titled "FN: Solid Print and Guide Supported By Large Customer Backlogs Improving Supply."
Recap: Jack Henry & Associates Q4 Earnings
Jack Henry & Associates JKHY reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Jack Henry & Associates beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $1.0. Revenue was up $32.38...
'We're Very Well-Positioned To Continue To Be A Market Leader': Kevin O'Leary-Backed WonderFi Says During Earnings Call
The Kevin O’Leary-backed crypto platform, Wonderfi Technologies Inc WONDF issued its third-quarter earnings report on Monday that showed revenues of $2.9 million and $3.2 million for the three and nine months, respectively, that ended June 3. WonderFi had $356 million in total assets as of June 30, 2022, including...
Mydecine Innovations Group Reports Q2 Financial Results And Management Updates
After the resignation of several key board members on August 12, Mydecine Innovations Group MYCOF reported its financial results. For the period corresponding to the six months ended June 30, 2022:. Total cash was $324,146. Net loss due to common stockholders was $8.09 million from operations, or a basic and...
Where SkyWater Technology Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for SkyWater Technology SKYT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $18.25 versus the current price of SkyWater Technology at $18.76, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 4...
Das Keyboard Introduces the MacTigr, a Low-Profile Mechanical Keyboard for the Mac
Designed for the Mac, the new MacTigr delivers a premium typing experience in a slim, yet strong, 100% metal package. Das Keyboard, a leader in mechanical keyboards, today announced the introduction of the MacTigr, a modern, low-profile mechanical keyboard designed for the Mac. The new MacTigr has a sleek, modern...
How Is The Market Feeling About AeroClean Technologies?
AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) short percent of float has fallen 32.74% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 659 thousand shares sold short, which is 15.51% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Where Kimco Realty Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Kimco Realty KIM has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $23.56 versus the current price of Kimco Realty at $23.79, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
DYAI: Dapibus on the Menu
Second Quarter 2022 Operational & Financial Results. Dyadic International Inc. DYAI provided second quarter 2022 operational and financial results in a press release on August 10, 2022, filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC and hosted a conference call with investors. Dyadic is more explicitly orienting its efforts towards three core verticals including Human Health, Animal Health and Alternative Proteins. Its most important efforts center on the fully-owned C1 produced COVID vaccine that is expected to enter human clinical trials in 3Q:22 in a Phase I trial in South Africa. Historically, C1 has dominated the company's product set. Now, there is a new platform dubbed Dapibus that has just been introduced to investors. Similar to C1, it is a fungal-based microbial platform but geared towards non-pharmaceutical applications.
Salesforce Whale Trades For August 16
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Salesforce. Looking at options history for Salesforce CRM we detected 32 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 59% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.
Alibaba Group Holding Whale Trades For August 16
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alibaba Group Holding. Looking at options history for Alibaba Group Holding BABA we detected 94 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the...
How To Attend Medtronic Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call
Medtronic MDT will host a conference call at 08:00 AM ET on August 23, 2022, to discuss Q1 2023 earnings results. Follow this link to access the live webcast. To listen to the call, dial (US) or (International) What Is an Earnings Conference Call?. Earnings conference calls allow companies to...
Analyst Explains Why It Favors Salesforce, Smartsheet Versus Workday, Zoom, DocuSign, Asana
Morgan Stanley analysts Keith Weiss and Josh Baer highlighted that SaaS valuations rebounded in recent months, with the average SaaS stock up 22% over the last three months (though still down ~34% YTD). The team thinks that companies demonstrate stable execution and highlight only isolated demand impacts, emphasizing margins and...
TPI Composites Faces Downgrade By This Analyst As New Incentive Will Take Time For Profit Contribution
Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov downgraded TPI Composites Inc TPIC to Outperform from Strong Buy and raised the price target to $28 (an upside of 39%) from $21. The analyst talks about The Inflation Reduction Act, which is set to be signed into law this week and comprises a grab-bag of "carrots" — the only kind of climate policies that can actually get through Congress.
Where Emerson Electric Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Emerson Electric EMR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Emerson Electric. The company has an average price target of $92.92 with a high of $106.00 and a low of $80.00.
