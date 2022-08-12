Read full article on original website
Related
Former Field Trip Health, Now Reunion Neuroscience: Q1 2023 Financial Results & Corporate Reorganization
Field Trip Discovery and Field Trip Health have been reorganized into two separate companies. The Discovery division has been renamed Reunion Neuroscience Inc. and may be found on NASDAQ and CSE as “REUN”, while Field Trip Health is now Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. (Field Trip H&W) and is listed at the CSE as “FTHW”.
Roche's Polivy Combo Regime Under FDA Review For Type Of Blood Cancer
Roche Holdings AG RHHBY announced that the FDA accepted its supplemental marketing application for Polivy. Polivy is being developed by Roche using Seagen Inc SGEN ADC technology and is currently being investigated for the treatment of several types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). Polivy is being used with Rituxan and cyclophosphamide,...
NexImmune Pauses Developing Multiple Myeloma Hopeful, Citing Competition
NexImmune Inc NEXI cited the competitive environment in the blood cancer space as the reason for pausing enrollment for NEXI-002 in multiple myeloma. The biotech referred to "recent product approvals and the competitive environment in the relapsed refractory multiple myeloma space." as the reason for moving resources away from NEXI-002.
5 Ways to Raise Potassium Levels Quickly
Whether you have a potassium deficiency or low levels, here are 5 ways you can increase your potassium quickly to avoid unwanted side effects of low potassium.
RELATED PEOPLE
Benzinga
DYAI: Dapibus on the Menu
Second Quarter 2022 Operational & Financial Results. Dyadic International Inc. DYAI provided second quarter 2022 operational and financial results in a press release on August 10, 2022, filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC and hosted a conference call with investors. Dyadic is more explicitly orienting its efforts towards three core verticals including Human Health, Animal Health and Alternative Proteins. Its most important efforts center on the fully-owned C1 produced COVID vaccine that is expected to enter human clinical trials in 3Q:22 in a Phase I trial in South Africa. Historically, C1 has dominated the company's product set. Now, there is a new platform dubbed Dapibus that has just been introduced to investors. Similar to C1, it is a fungal-based microbial platform but geared towards non-pharmaceutical applications.
This 'New' Cannabinoid Is Said To Be 30x Stronger Than THC: What Does This Actually Mean?
Article originally posted on Confident Cannabis, shared with Benzinga Cannabis. Word of a new form of THC (THCP) hit the mainstream media last month and exploded into frenzied hoopla that a cannabinoid 30-times stronger than anything seen before was coming to the market. While there was indeed a new cannabinoid discovered by Italian scientists, with a stronger affinity for binding to the receptors of the brain, there is so much more to the story about this initial finding. So we reached out to Ben Armstrong with Juniper Analytics to help us sift through the report and understand the science behind this study. It is of note that Ben has read the paper, and knows the background science of isolating cannabinoids for research, but did not directly conduct this research. However, he did offer some insight into what this new information means.
Recap Of Tuesday's Biotech Catalysts - End Of the Day Summary
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Amphastar’s AMPH New Drug Application (ND") for Epinephrine injection USP, 1 mg/10mL (0.1 mg/mL) Single Dose Pre-Filled Syringe. Epinephrine injection is designated to increase mean arterial blood pressure in adult patients with hypotension associated with septic shock. Amphastar shares traded in a range of $32.11 to $33.05 on a day volume of 299.62 thousand shares, closed regular trading session at $32.52.
MedicalXpress
Health conditions a dentist might find that have nothing to do with your teeth
A visit to the dentist's office could provide a glimpse into your heart and brain health. More than an estimated 100 diseases can show symptoms in the mouth. For instance, periodontal disease, which results from infections and inflammation of the gums and bone that support and surround the teeth, is more common and may be more severe in people with diabetes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecheyennepost.com
Three At-Home COVID Tests Needed to Confirm Negative Result, FDA Says
FRIDAY, Aug. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People who test at home after being exposed to COVID-19 should take the test three, not two, times to make sure they’re not infected, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday. In issuing its new safety communication, the agency said the...
Good News Network
‘Life-Changing’ New Treatment to Stop Tinnitus Developed After 20 Years Searching for a Cure
A new “life-changing” mobile phone therapy to stop tinnitus has been developed by researchers who spent 20 years searching for a cure. There is no pill that can cure the phantom ringing inside the ear, and the disorder has so far defied treatments. The team at the University...
MedicalXpress
Calorie reduction lowers protein linked to the aging process
Reduced calorie intake has been shown to improve health and lifespan in laboratory animals, and recent research shows these benefits may extend to humans as well. In a new study, Yale researchers show that moderate calorie restriction in people reduces the production of a protein called SPARC, which then reins in harmful inflammation and improves health in the aged. It could be a target for extending human health span, they report Aug. 12 in the journal Immunity.
Medical News Today
Everything to know about medications for social anxiety
Social anxiety disorders and social phobia cause excessive fear and worry in social interactions that are usually not life threatening. Medications such as antianxiety drugs, antidepressants, and beta-blockers can help people manage the symptoms and prevent severe complications. Many people feel some level of anxiety in social situations. This is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Studying a hormone that may drive obesity in postmenopausal women
For women approaching menopause, a number of changes begin to occur. One of the most common is an increase in obesity, which, in turn, raises the risk for breast cancer after menopause. That much is known. What science hasn't quite figured out yet is the bodily mechanism that causes this...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Reducing Inflammation in the Body
You might be hearing a lot about inflammation recently. For instance, “anti-inflammatory” diets are currently trending. Chronic inflammation is linked to many chronic diseases, so taking steps to avoid it (or at least lessen the chances) is important. What exactly is inflammation and what can you do to stop it in its tracks?
Psych Centra
Alternative Treatments for Anxiety
While a doctor may prescribe certain meds or recommend different therapies, you may find that lifestyle changes, supplements, and more help to cope with anxiety. If you’re living with anxiety, you may find that your current treatment only does so much. Or maybe you want to try some steps to reduce your anxiety before approaching a doctor.
momcollective.com
An Alternative for Anxiety Relief and Inflammation Reduction
CBD has burst on the scene as an alternative for anxiety relief and inflammation reduction in recent years. Because of its healing properties, people have started looking at cannabis differently- especially me. I no longer see it only as a recreational substance, as researchers have revealed its wellness benefits. CBD, the healing cannabinoid within the cannabis plant, gets the most credit for the therapeutic effects it provides. However, there’s also its cousin, THC, that, unlike CBD, has psychoactive effects.
MedicalXpress
Research shows it's how often you do it, not how much
So… should I exercise a little bit every day, or exercise for longer once a week?. It's a dilemma faced by many health-conscious people—and new research from Edith Cowan University (ECU) is answering the question. This latest research indicates a little bit of daily activity could well be...
sixtyandme.com
Trigger Point Therapy for Occipital Neuralgia
If you are one of the many people who suffer from occipital neuralgia, you know how painful and debilitating it can be. This condition is characterized by pain in the back of your head, usually around the base of your skull. Several treatments are available for occipital neuralgia, including medication,...
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Diabetic Neuropathy
Diabetic neuropathy is nerve damage that can cause unpleasant sensations, diminished sensation, weakness, diarrhea, constipation, and difficulty with urination. It can also cause serious health issues, like cardiovascular problems. And the loss of sensation and weakness can lead to injuries and infections. If you have diabetes, it’s important to be...
boldsky.com
Winged Scapula - A Body Builder's Woe: Causes, Signs And Treatment
The scapula is a triangular bone on both sides of the upper back region. It is a part of the shoulder girdle and is stabilized by 2 muscles, the trapezius and the serratus anterior. The winged scapula is a pathological condition where the scapula's vertebral border (the part of the...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
70K+
Followers
158K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0