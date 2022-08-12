Read full article on original website
Sega Genesis Blast Processing Explained
The Sega Genesis was a powerful console in its day. It was the first one capable of going toe-to-toe with the seemingly unstoppable juggernaut that was Nintendo. Bear in mind, this was back in the days before PlayStation and Xbox, when Nintendo was such a predominant force in the world that people had developed a tendency of referring to every gaming console as a "Nintendo," in the same way that people call all facial tissues Kleenex. Sega sought to distinguish the Genesis from the SNES through a series of aggressive advertising campaigns that emphasized three major points: the titles on the Genesis had more mature themes, the console was cheaper, and it was faster.
How The Sega Genesis Struggled To Be Sold In Some Major Stores
There have been a lot of rivalries between gaming console manufacturers throughout the years, but few can match the battle that took place between the Sega Genesis and the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in the early 90s. Before the Genesis was released, Nintendo was viewed as the undisputed king of home gaming. It surpassed Atari in 1984 and went on to dwarf all competition for years. The Sega Genesis was the first console to offer the Mario platform any real competition, but it had to get pretty creative with some of its tactics. The Genesis had a two year headstart on the SNES, giving Sega a foothold in the market before Nintendo had a chance to cross the 16-bit threshold. Then there was the fact that the Genesis had the superior processing power of the two, allowing Sega to make games like "Sonic the Hedgehog" which relied on rapidly generated screens in order to facilitate fast-paced gameplay (via History-Computer). This gave Sega something Nintendo didn't have, and an angle from which it could market its console as the superior option. The other thing Sega did was unleash a campaign of aggressive ads that directly challenged the SNES, criticizing it for being slower and more expensive while also playing up the Genesis as a counter-culture alternative to Nintendo's family-friendly brand. While both of these tactics did wonders for the Genesis' popularity among gamers, there was a time when Sega had trouble even getting the console into stores.
Splatoon 3's Table Turf Battle Explained
"Splatoon 3," the newest installment in one of Nintendo's only competitive online multiplayer series, is splashing onto shelves on September 9. In "Splatoon," a team of four players is tasked with painting a map's surface using various weapons and abilities, all while battling against an opposing team with the same goal. The team with the most paint coverage when the timer runs out wins (via splatoon.fandom).
Is Guilty Gear: Strive Ever Coming To Nintendo Switch?
There was plenty to see at 2022's Evolution Championship Series. More commonly referred to as EVO, this gathering of epsorts athletes had a number of fighting game championships to watch unfold, including "MultiVersus" replacing "Super Smash Bros." in a big way. There were several announcements and reveals as well. "Tekken" fans scrambled for answers regarding a brief teaser for a possible new "Tekken" game, "Street Fighter 6" debuted two more fighters, and "Guilty Gear: Strive" simultaneously unveiled and released Bridget, its first season pass 2 DLC character.
Elden Ring Reveals Which Item Made The Game Impossible
No one ever said games by FromSoftware were easy. The developer and originator of the Soulsborne video game sub-genre is known for crafting truly challenging and chilling action RPGs that push players to the limits of their capabilities. "Elden Ring," the latest smash hit from the developer and game director Hidetaka Miyazaki, is no exception. While comments by Miyazaki leading up to the game's release made people question just how difficult "Elden Ring" would be, it still proved to be tough enough to be worthy of its genre, filled with lots of horrible ways to die and one boss that is practically impossible.
The Best And Worst Meta Quest 2 Games
The Oculus Quest has gone through some major changes. First its parent company rebranded it as the Meta Quest. Then, Meta announced a price increase on every model of the Quest that luckily still lets the console keep its place as the most affordable VR platform on the market. The Quest is really hitting its stride as a console, and it's home to some of the best VR games that have ever existed, as well as some that are well worth ignoring.
Is Saints Row Cross-Platform?
It's no secret that there are a ton of players excited about the "Saints Row" reboot. These fans are even okay with the game's massive delay to avoid competing with other major titles set to release during its original launch window. However, the one thing that fans really want to know is how cross-platform play will work — or if it's a function that's even in the game.
Final Fantasy 14: The Best Way To Get The Bluefeather Lynx Mount
"Final Fantasy 14" is the success story of MMORPGs. While the game flopped when it first launched, it would go on to see an unexpected surge of players who find the game still worth playing today. From exploring to questing to taking the time to become the best darn chef in all of Limsa Lominsa, there's plenty of things for players can do — and one of those is to get a mount.
Microsoft Clears The Air On Elden Ring Game Pass Listing
The launch of "Elden Ring" was monumental, pulling in a concurrent player count that exceeded all of the "Dark Souls" games combined. And players weren't quick to drop the game, either. Gamers are still finding new things in "Elden Ring" almost six months after its release, including a lost colosseum and the secret places where bosses go to hide.
The Real Reason Splatoon 3's Macarena Is Turning Heads
Gamers continue to wait for the much-anticipated "Splatoon 3," the third entry in Nintendo's third-person shooter series, to launch on September 9. In past "Splatoon" installments, players faced off in a 4v4 Turf War where both teams must plaster as much of the map as they can with their assigned color before the timer runs out — all while the enemy team blasts them with various weapons and abilities.
Splatoon 3: How To Play The Pre-Release Splatfest World Premiere
Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of "Splatoon 3." After years of speculation about whether we will ever get to play it, the inklings and octolings are finally making a comeback in the sequel to one of the best video games of 2017. While the game won't be released until September 9, gamers will be able to get their hands on it early during the world premiere of "Splatoon 3" Splatfest on August 27.
What The Critics Are Saying About Rollerdrome
Roll7's "Rollerdrome" is now available on PS4, PS5, and Steam (sorry, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S gamers), but it may have skated under the radar for many. Gamers may know indie developer Roll7 for fast-paced skating games, including "OlliOlli World," and "Rollerdrome" follows in the footsteps of Roll7's previous work with its cell-shaded art style and skating gameplay — but with one major change-up. In "Rollerdrome," players are not only equipped with a pair of skates, but also a sizable arsenal of weapons. Gameplay consists of players skating across an arena while using their guns to take out foes with the help of "Max Payne"-esque slow-motion mechanics. Between gunshots, players must pull off skate tricks to build up their score and earn additional ammo.
Powerwash Simulator: The Best Way To Make Money Fast
2022 was full of simulation game announcements. If you thought life simulation games like "The Sims," business simulation games like "Zoo Tycoon," or flying sims like "Microsoft Flight Simulator" were the only kind of simulation games, developers sought to prove you wrong. In 2022, games like "Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator" and "Alaskan Truck Simulator" were announced, taking simulation games to an entirely new level of realism. "Powerwash Simulator" was even released in 2022, and people absolutely loved the game, despite its mundane premise.
The Real Reason Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition Was A Disaster
Video game remakes and remasters certainly seem to be in vogue right now, but not every title gets the treatment it deserves. Ridley Scott's classic sci-fi noir film, "Blade Runner," recently reached its 40th anniversary, and to celebrate this, Nightdive Studios released an Enhanced Edition of the 1997 game of the same name. This makes perfect sense as the original version, a PC-exclusive point-and-click adventure made by Westwood Studios, is set in the same world as the film. It was generally well received, with a user score of 8.7 on Metacritic and is fondly remembered by many fans. Unfortunately, Nightdive Studios' remaster was not received nearly so well.
How To Get Into The Among Us VR Beta
Having experienced gotten popular quickly in 2020, "Among Us" has become arguably the biggest name in the social deduction game category — though there are now many games like it. Featuring simple visuals, but a highly addictive and engaging gameplay loop, "Among Us" is a multiplayer experience in which crewmates attempt to fix a broken spaceship while a group of imposters seeks to eliminate each player without getting caught. The game has turned out to be a massive success and soon, it will be receiving a standalone VR mode to help players have an even more immersive experience — and players can soon experience it before it's officially released.
Fall Guys: How To Unlock The Sonic The Hedgehog Skins
"Fall Guys" broke records upon its initial release for the PlayStation in 2020, and ever since it's become a free-to-play cross-platform title, its popularity only seems to grow. Because of this increasing popularity, a number of companies have put on limited-time themed events in tandem with the title. WWE fans could purchase SummerSlam-inspired skins and Godzilla-themed skins brought some monstrous flair earlier this summer. Now, "Fall Guys" is introducing another event based around one of the most legendary video game franchises in history: "Sonic the Hedgehog."
Every Witcher 4 Fan Theory So Far
Excitement skyrocketed when CD Projekt Red gave "Witcher" fans the best news in March 2022, announcing the next mainline game in the series had finally entered development. The iconic action-RPG franchise has not received an open-world console game in over seven years. instead focusing on spin-offs like "Gwent: The Witcher Card Game" and "The Witcher: Monster Slayer." CD Projekt Red's initial post promised a "New Saga" for the series, though the developers released almost no concrete details on what adventures "The Witcher 4" would contain. Fans do know that the next game will be produced in Unreal Engine 5, a result of CDPR's partnership with Epic Games. But with no official word on story or gameplay, fans have drummed up a number of theories.
How Does MultiVersus' Character Rotation Work?
Though still only in its Open Beta, "MultiVersus" has taken the world by storm. Warner Bros. Games' free-to-play platform fighter features characters like Shaggy, Batman, and LeBron James duking it out in 1v1, 2v2, or four-player free-for-all matches. Despite the title's success and notoriety, fans recently learned the disappointing news that Season 1 of "MultiVersus" is delayed. While much of "MultiVersus" might feel familiar to anyone who has played a "Super Smash Bros." game, there are a few major details that separate the two platform fighters.
GTA 6 Leaker Hints At Major DLC Plans
"Grand Theft Auto 6" is still likely a long way off. Rockstar finally confirmed what we'd all suspected and announced earlier this year that it was in development, but it certainly won't be releasing in 2022. Until then, fans are eagerly soaking up any rumors, spoilers, and leaks they can about the upcoming game. The latest of these leaks seems to indicate that, despite being in the middle of working on "GTA 6," Rockstar is already looking ahead to the future of the game. It appears there are already major DLCs planned to expand the world of "GTA 6."
Overwatch's Loot Boxes Are Going Away Sooner Than You Think
It's no secret that Activision Blizzard has a shady side. The company has been hit with dozens of lawsuits regarding everything from allegations of sexual harassment and fostering a toxic workplace culture to hiding information from its own investors. Even within the games the company produces, fans have taken issue with some of the company's practices — particularly its fondness for loot boxes, which have earned the ire of players as well as the industry at large. Loot boxes are typically used as a way of randomizing what skins, banners, and equipment are rewarded to players, with special or rare items appearing less frequently. The practice is regularly compared to gambling, and gamers feel loot boxes should be regulated in the same way. Loot boxes can be found in a number of Activision Blizzard games, including "Diablo Immortal," "Hearthstone," and "Overwatch."
