Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target

India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
Bill Gates Shares Plan To Tackle The 'World's Deadliest Animal'

Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates shared a plan to outsmart the “world’s deadliest animal” on Monday. What Happened: Gates recently wrote on his blog about a building in Medellín, Colombia, where scientists are breeding “millions and millions” of mosquitoes. The scientists are feeding...
Hong Kong Stock Exchange Stares At 5th Straight Decline In Quarterly Profit: Could Alibaba's Primary Listing Be A Boon?

Hong Kong’s stock exchange is projected to post its fifth straight decline in quarterly profits as trading volumes slide and IPOs slow down, reported Bloomberg. The Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) is expected to report a 9% decline in net profit to HK$2.52 billion ($322 million) in the second quarter, as per a survey of six analysts compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue is expected to fall 2% from a year earlier to HK$4.46 billion, it said.
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock BIT Mining Is Down Over 40% Today

BIT Mining Ltd - ADR BTCM shares are trading lower by 40.72% to $0.46 Tuesday afternoon after the company announced a $9.3 million registered direct offering. BIT Mining says the company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to invest in mining machines, expand infrastructure, improve working capital position and invest in new business opportunities.
Alibaba Group Holding Whale Trades For August 16

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alibaba Group Holding. Looking at options history for Alibaba Group Holding BABA we detected 94 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the...
BlackRock Says There Is No 'Soft-Landing': Central Banks Will Have To Plunge Economy Into A Deep Recession To Stop Inflation

In the current uncertain macroeconomic environment, the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock Inc BLK, predicts there won't be a "soft landing" and prefers to be overweight investment grade (IG) credit over standard equities. For the uninitiated, IG securities in the financial industry are government and private fixed-income instruments that have...
