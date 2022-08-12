Hong Kong’s stock exchange is projected to post its fifth straight decline in quarterly profits as trading volumes slide and IPOs slow down, reported Bloomberg. The Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) is expected to report a 9% decline in net profit to HK$2.52 billion ($322 million) in the second quarter, as per a survey of six analysts compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue is expected to fall 2% from a year earlier to HK$4.46 billion, it said.

