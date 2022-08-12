Read full article on original website
Top US general says China's military has become more aggressive to US over last 5 years
The most senior US general has issued a stark warning about China's military intentions toward the US and allies in the region, saying Beijing has become more aggressive and the number of Chinese intercepts at sea and in the air have "increased significantly" in recent years.
China's Newest Threat to Western Civilization Could Be In Your Home Right Now
The U.S. and U.K. banned Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd from its 5G telecoms networks citing national security threats from China. The U.K. also cracked down on the surveillance equipment from Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, which Washington has already blacklisted. Recently, the U.S....
China deploys its most advanced stealth submarine bristling with missiles ‘for sinking US aircraft carriers’ near Taiwan
CHINA has deployed its latest stealth submarine around Taiwan as it continues war games around the island, it was reported. The Type-039C Yuan is bristling with weapons, including supersonic missiles, aimed at sinking the US Navy’s powerful aircraft carriers. China conducted its largest ever military drills around Taiwan -...
Xi Jinping's Government Asks India To Reiterate 'One China' Principle Amid Standoff With US Over Taiwan
Xi Jinping-led China is asking India to reaffirm the "One China" policy after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan triggered massive aggression from China's communist government, which claims sovereignty over the island nation. What Happened: "We hope that the Indian side could openly reiterate its 'One China' policy...
Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target
India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
The Chinese dream of homeownership is crumbling. The economy could go with it
As financing dries up and debts come due, a cash crunch leaves thousands of homes unfinished, in a crisis with implications for the global economy.
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
The ‘writing is on the wall’ for ‘Chimerica’ on U.S. stock exchanges as $318 billion of Chinese equity flees Wall Street
Pedestrians wearing face masks walk past the New York Stock Exchange in New York on March 18, 2020. For months, federal regulators have increased pressure on Beijing and Chinese companies that trade on U.S. stock exchanges to comply with American listing rules. But on Friday, five of China’s biggest U.S.-listed,...
China new bank loans tumble more than expected amid property jitters
BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - New bank lending in China tumbled more than expected in July while broad credit growth slowed, as fresh COVID flare-ups, worries about jobs and a deepening property crisis made companies and consumers wary of taking on more debt.
Bill Gates Shares Plan To Tackle The 'World's Deadliest Animal'
Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates shared a plan to outsmart the “world’s deadliest animal” on Monday. What Happened: Gates recently wrote on his blog about a building in Medellín, Colombia, where scientists are breeding “millions and millions” of mosquitoes. The scientists are feeding...
Hong Kong Stock Exchange Stares At 5th Straight Decline In Quarterly Profit: Could Alibaba's Primary Listing Be A Boon?
Hong Kong’s stock exchange is projected to post its fifth straight decline in quarterly profits as trading volumes slide and IPOs slow down, reported Bloomberg. The Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) is expected to report a 9% decline in net profit to HK$2.52 billion ($322 million) in the second quarter, as per a survey of six analysts compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue is expected to fall 2% from a year earlier to HK$4.46 billion, it said.
Alibaba Gains, EV Stocks Lose Shine: Hong Kong Traders Keenly Await Tencent Earnings
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index opened in the green on Wednesday, gaining 0.3% in morning trade as investors keenly await Tencent’s earnings, along with the New Zealand central bank rate decision. Hong Kong Stocks Today. Stock Movement. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA 0.5%. JD.com Inc JD 0.6%. Baidu...
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock BIT Mining Is Down Over 40% Today
BIT Mining Ltd - ADR BTCM shares are trading lower by 40.72% to $0.46 Tuesday afternoon after the company announced a $9.3 million registered direct offering. BIT Mining says the company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to invest in mining machines, expand infrastructure, improve working capital position and invest in new business opportunities.
The 'gold standard' US market needs to maintain rule of law even if that means major Chinese firms delist, former NYSE president says
That comes as five Chinese companies including PetroChina said they plan to exit the NYSE.The US and China are in a dispute over accounting rules but Farley said such rules are key to the US market's credibility. An unsettled dispute between the US and China over corporate auditing may lead...
Chinese tech giants share details of their prized algorithms with top regulator in unprecedented move
Chinese technology giants have shared details of their prized algorithms with the country's powerful cyberspace regulator. It comes after China brought in a law in March governing the way tech firms use recommendation algorithms. Major companies from Alibaba to Tencent are named in the filing with brief descriptions of their...
Alibaba Group Holding Whale Trades For August 16
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alibaba Group Holding. Looking at options history for Alibaba Group Holding BABA we detected 94 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the...
China's government published a catalog of algorithms from 30 tech firms including TikTok's owner — but it's not clear how much it actually knows about them
China is the first country in the world to publish an index of private company algorithms, but it's unclear how much data the firms surrendered.
BlackRock Says There Is No 'Soft-Landing': Central Banks Will Have To Plunge Economy Into A Deep Recession To Stop Inflation
In the current uncertain macroeconomic environment, the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock Inc BLK, predicts there won't be a "soft landing" and prefers to be overweight investment grade (IG) credit over standard equities. For the uninitiated, IG securities in the financial industry are government and private fixed-income instruments that have...
