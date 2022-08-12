Read full article on original website
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
Massachusetts grocery store set to close next month after 44 yearsKristen WaltersMassachusetts State
nbcboston.com
DA's Office: No Charges for Officer Who Fatally Shot Saugus Woman in 2021
Prosecutors in Essex County will not pursue criminal charges against the officer who shot and killed a woman last year in Saugus, the Essex District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday after completing an investigation into the incident. Stephanie Gerard, 38, of Saugus, was shot by police in August of 2021 after...
nbcboston.com
Juvenile Newly Indicted in Dorchester Principal Attack
A new charge has been filed in the November attack of the principal at a high school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, prosecutors said Tuesday. The juvenile, whose name isn't being released, is set to face the charge as a youthful offender in a Dorchester court on Wednesday, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
Former city employee shut down police website over a pay dispute, officials say
Officials in a Boston suburb are investigating a former city employee they say shut down the police website during a pay dispute. Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said the former employee, who was the police department information technology director, took down the department website in late June and July. The website instead directed visitors to a message that called on them to contact Fuller and ask the mayor to restore it, The Boston Globe reported on Friday.
liveboston617.org
EXCLUSIVE: New BWC Footage Shows the Hate and Violence Officers Face Daily at the Hands of Boston’s Youth
“Bitch, I’m just letting you know I’m going to fucking kill you!” Lina Seiffulah of Roxbury, said to officers as they removed her from the back of a police cruiser at the local Dorchester district station. This wasn’t her first threat towards officers that evening. In...
oceanstatecurrent.com
14 Providence police department employees made more than $200,000 in 2021
(The Center Square) – Luis San Lucas is a captain in the Providence Police Department who was paid $278,194 in 2021, making him the city’s highest paid employee. According to city records, San Lucas earned a salary of $130,299 and garnered another $85,286 in overtime. He also received a payment in 2021 of $60,052 for overtime involving events that the city provides police protection.
Former Providence rec center director sentenced to 9 years for child molestation
Manuel Nunez, 44, of Cranston, pleaded no contest to three counts of second-degree child molestation, according to the office of Attorney General Peter Neronha.
nrinow.news
Illegal mining? Town investigates allegations regarding gravel operation
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Jason Richer says that when he stumbled upon the town of North Smithfield’s regulations that govern businesses conducting earth removal, the information came as a surprise. The regulations, passed in the 1960s, require an appearance before the Zoning Board of Review to obtain a special...
Police investigating an ‘unattended’ death at a pond in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — State Police Detectives are investigating an unattended death after officials pulled a male body out of a pond in Brockton. Brockton Police and state police responded to D.W. Field Park shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday morning where they pulled an unidentified man from the waters.
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Looking For Person Involved in Indecent Assault and Battery Case
Boston police say they're looking for someone who they believe is responsible for inappropriately touching someone near Kneeland Street and Harrison Avenue in Boston on Wednesday, August 10. According to police, the person they're looking for is a male who appears to be 5 feet 7 inches tall. Police say...
fallriverreporter.com
Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development
BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
GoLocalProv
Monday: RISP Surveillance - Federal Hill Toscan Social Club’s Visitors Include State House Insiders
Coming Monday -- GoLocal has secured Rhode Island State Police surveillance records tracking the comings and goings at a range of locations, including one of the old-time Federal Hill social clubs — the Toscan Social Club. The club has been raided for illegal gambling over the years and, as...
nbcboston.com
Boston Native Michael Cox Promises Change as He Is Sworn in as Police Commissioner
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu swore in new Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox in a ceremony at City Hall Plaza on Monday morning. Wu announced Cox as Boston's new police commissioner last month. He most recently served as the police chief in Ann Arbor, Michigan, but is a longtime veteran of the Boston Police Department.
Taunton Fatal OUI Crash Suspect to Be Released
TAUNTON — The suspect in a fatal crash last year in Taunton that allegedly involved drugs and alcohol will likely be released on bail after the state's highest court decided prosecutors could not hold him before his trial. On Friday, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial court published an opinion upholding...
Police: Man shot in face in Providence
An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the face overnight in Providence.
fallriverreporter.com
Owner of Massachusetts construction company indicted for $11 million tax offenses, allegedly lying about fatal workplace accident
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with a tax fraud scheme that resulted in a tax loss of approximately $4.4 million and allegedly making false statements about a fatal workplace accident. Mauricio Baiense, 55, was indicted on one count of...
bpdnews.com
Officers assigned to the South Boston Drug Control Unit Recover Drugs and a Firearm During Execution of a Search Warrant
As a result of search warrants executed by the C-6 (South Boston) Drug Control Unit, Officers arrested Curtis Wigfall-Bradford, 29, of Boston was arrested and charged with Trafficking Class A (Fentanyl), Unlawful possession of Firearm, Unlawful Possession of ammunition, and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a felony. As a result of the search warrants, officers recovered approximately 20 grams of fentanyl, a loaded Helwan 9 MM firearm with seven (7) rounds of Ammunition.
Attleboro business owner killed in crash
Terrance Elder, 55, of Stoughton, was identified by police Monday as the driver who was killed Friday in a single-car crash on South Avenue (Route 123).
Stephen Conley, of Somerville, identified as biker who died when parked driver opened door, officials say
Investigators of a bike crash that killed a 70-year-old man in Somerville identified the biker on Monday and said they believe he crashed when the operator of a parked car opened a door in his path. The biker, Stephen Conley, of Somerville, died Saturday from injuries he sustained in the...
fallriverreporter.com
GoLocalProv
Multiple People Stabbed in Providence Overnight
Providence police are investigating multiple stabbings in the city overnight. Shortly before 5 AM, police on patrol on the south side of the city on Cahill Street said they encountered a group of individuals running — including people shouting that someone had been stabbed. Police said at the intersection...
