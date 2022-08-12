ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Attleborough, MA

nbcboston.com

DA's Office: No Charges for Officer Who Fatally Shot Saugus Woman in 2021

Prosecutors in Essex County will not pursue criminal charges against the officer who shot and killed a woman last year in Saugus, the Essex District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday after completing an investigation into the incident. Stephanie Gerard, 38, of Saugus, was shot by police in August of 2021 after...
SAUGUS, MA
nbcboston.com

Juvenile Newly Indicted in Dorchester Principal Attack

A new charge has been filed in the November attack of the principal at a high school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, prosecutors said Tuesday. The juvenile, whose name isn't being released, is set to face the charge as a youthful offender in a Dorchester court on Wednesday, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
BOSTON, MA
CBS News

Former city employee shut down police website over a pay dispute, officials say

Officials in a Boston suburb are investigating a former city employee they say shut down the police website during a pay dispute. Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said the former employee, who was the police department information technology director, took down the department website in late June and July. The website instead directed visitors to a message that called on them to contact Fuller and ask the mayor to restore it, The Boston Globe reported on Friday.
BOSTON, MA
oceanstatecurrent.com

14 Providence police department employees made more than $200,000 in 2021

(The Center Square) – Luis San Lucas is a captain in the Providence Police Department who was paid $278,194 in 2021, making him the city’s highest paid employee. According to city records, San Lucas earned a salary of $130,299 and garnered another $85,286 in overtime. He also received a payment in 2021 of $60,052 for overtime involving events that the city provides police protection.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development

BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Taunton Fatal OUI Crash Suspect to Be Released

TAUNTON — The suspect in a fatal crash last year in Taunton that allegedly involved drugs and alcohol will likely be released on bail after the state's highest court decided prosecutors could not hold him before his trial. On Friday, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial court published an opinion upholding...
TAUNTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers assigned to the South Boston Drug Control Unit Recover Drugs and a Firearm During Execution of a Search Warrant

As a result of search warrants executed by the C-6 (South Boston) Drug Control Unit, Officers arrested Curtis Wigfall-Bradford, 29, of Boston was arrested and charged with Trafficking Class A (Fentanyl), Unlawful possession of Firearm, Unlawful Possession of ammunition, and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a felony. As a result of the search warrants, officers recovered approximately 20 grams of fentanyl, a loaded Helwan 9 MM firearm with seven (7) rounds of Ammunition.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials announce name of Massachusetts bicyclist that died from injuries after driver opened car door

SOMERVILLE – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Somerville Chief of Police Charles Femino have confirmed the investigation in fatal collision involving a bicyclist that occurred on Friday at approximately 11:20 a.m. in the area of 1055 Broadway in Somerville. The preliminary investigation suggests that the cyclist, identified as...
SOMERVILLE, MA
GoLocalProv

Multiple People Stabbed in Providence Overnight

Providence police are investigating multiple stabbings in the city overnight. Shortly before 5 AM, police on patrol on the south side of the city on Cahill Street said they encountered a group of individuals running — including people shouting that someone had been stabbed. Police said at the intersection...
PROVIDENCE, RI

