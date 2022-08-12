Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
Rox Bounced From Playoffs
(KNSI) – The Rox season ended Monday night with a 3-2 loss to Willmar in the first round of the playoffs. St. Cloud’s leading hitter, John Nett, hit a shallow pop fly to right as the tying run stood at third base. Jack Steil had reached after being hit by a pitch to lead off the frame.
knsiradio.com
Rox Facing Elimination After Game One Loss
(KNSI) – The St. Cloud Rox fell to Willmar in the opening game of a best-of-three postseason series Sunday evening. The visitors led on three separate occasions but couldn’t hold off the swarming Stingers, dropping the contest 6-5. Rox reliever Tyler Cornett began the bottom of the seventh inning in impressive fashion. He got the first two batters on a foul popup to the catcher and a groundball to shortstop.
How much rain when you add it all up this week in Minnesota?
Today will likely be the nicest day for several days, at least for southern Minnesota as a pattern more typically reserved for April and October settles in. Scattered showers and storms for northern Minnesota today and then a spotty few of them are possible tomorrow in or around the Twin Cities with increasing cloud cover once again.
Hole-By-Hole Review Of Northern Minnesota’s Newest Mini Golf Course
We were on vacation last week and we finally had time to check out Virginia's new mini golf course. Greens On Foreteenth is an 18-hole mini golf course located just a few blocks from Highway 53 and 169 intersections in an industrial area of Virginia. The place was hopping! Tons of families were out in the middle of a weekday in August.
Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota
Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
Breathtaking Flower Farm Now for Sale in Southeast Minnesota
If you've been wanting to own your own business and are ok getting your hands a little dirty, a dream property (that smells absolutely amazing!) is now on the market in Southeast Minnesota for $1,495,000!. Dream Peony Farm For Sale in Southeast Minnesota Could Be Your Next Adventure. I know...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Rain, scattered storms possible this week
(FOX 9) - There are a few opportunities for rain and possibly some scattered storms this week, followed by a nice weekend with temperatures in the 70s. After some dense fog Monday morning, clouds will continue to thicken for a mostly cloudy day to start the work week. The high is 78 degrees in the Twin Cities, with temperatures in the upper 70s for much of the state, which is a little below average for this time of year. It'll be much cooler in northeastern Minnesota, with the temperature in Grand Marais expected to top out at 59 degrees.
New maps trace the geography of crime in Minnesota
Republican media figures and political candidates have often attempted to paint the Twin Cities as a hotbed of crime and lawlessness in the wake of the George Floyd protests of 2020. But new data released last week by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension show rising crime is not merely an urban phenomenon. It finds […] The post New maps trace the geography of crime in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Best Places To Explore and Hike in Minnesota
Summer may be half over, but the nice weather is not going anywhere anytime soon! One of my favorite things to do outside as well as an activity with friends is hiking, or in my case, just walking around nature and admiring it (not necessarily the traditional hiking). Like always I came across a TikTok from a girl who listed the top ten places to hike in Minnesota, and I have to share some with you.
What are Minnesota’s Smallest Towns According to the 2020 Census?
Minnesota became the 32nd state admitted to the Union on May 11th, 1858 -- and according to the 2020 census is now the 22nd largest state population with 5,706,400 residents. Before we take a look at the smallest towns in the state according to the latest census, these eleven cities are the largest in Minnesota:
boreal.org
From its start one year ago, Greenwood Fire changed landscape of northeast Minnesota
Photo: Areas burned by the Greenwood Fire -- which was first spotted near Greenwood Lake north of Two Harbors on Aug. 15, 2021 -- are seen one month after the fire passed through. Photo by Michael Furtman. Picture this: A lightning bolt reaches down to the ground, hits a tree...
South Dakota, Iowa & Minnesota Community Colleges In Top Ten!
In a world where it has become increasingly more difficult for students and their families to afford traditional four-year university educations, community colleges are stepping up to fill a void. And, they're doing it at a substantially lower cost. Tuition and fees for a full-time student at a public four-year...
mspmag.com
By the Numbers: Guns in Minnesota
As the nation grieved the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, it also took pause to consider the role easily accessible, assault-style weapons played in the carnage. While new bipartisan gun legislation worked its way through Capitol Hill, we wondered exactly where Minnesota fit on the gun spectrum. As it...
WATCH: Escaped Cows Get Rounded Up On A Minnesota Freeway
Minnesota State Patrol, Wyoming Police Department, and a horse riding cowboy all came together to wrangle some escaped cows who wandered onto I-35. Earlier this week we talked about an at-home break-in that people were calling "fowl" play. When a turkey broke into a second-story apartment in Wisconsin. It also wasn't the first time police in Wisconsin were called to subdue a wild turkey. Earlier this year, a wild turkey decided to take his chances to cross the busy I-94 as cars had to slow down and eventually come to a stop during rush hour. That took officers about 30 minutes to remove the bird.
knsiradio.com
Last Chance to File For City, School Board Elections
(KNSI) – Tuesday is the last day to file for office for races in Minnesota in cities and schools without a primary. Albany, Avon, Cold Spring, Clearwater, Foley, St. Augusta, St. Joseph and Waite Park all have municipal elections under such a format. Candidates are also filing for various school districts including Becker, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Sartell-St. Stephen and the ROCORI school boards.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Aug. 19-21)
(FOX 9) - Stargazing, artwork at the Arboretum, and local music are all options this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The Como Park Japanese Obon Festival is a family-friendly event reminiscent of Japan’s annual Obon holiday. Bonsai, martial arts, singing, dancing, drumming, delicious food, and other aspects of Japanese culture will be featured at the festival. The day will culminate at dusk with a lantern lighting.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Quiet Sunday and Monday before stretch of cold and rain
Minnesota can expect to see more sunshine on Sunday after another cloudy day on Saturday. Sunday will start with areas of patchy fog creating low visibilities, but the fog should burn off quickly by late morning. Temperatures will warm up to near average in the upper 70s and low 80s by the afternoon. Overall, Sunday and Monday will be quiet before we start a stretch of partly cloudy and rainy weather on Tuesday through next week.
Never Do This While Passing a State Trooper in Minnesota or South Dakota
If you've spent any time driving the seemingly endless stretches of interstate in Minnesota, chances are, your lead foot may have gotten the best of you. And occasionally, this happens at the worst time possible, right as you're passing a state patrol vehicle. While it may seem like a good...
Have You See the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota?
If you're looking for a last-minute summer road trip, did you know the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota is just 90 minutes away from Rochester?. The Summer of 2022 is flying by, but if you're looking to sneak in one last road trip with the family (and btw, you could grab a quick $500 VISA Gift Card for a quick Vacay Payday on our app HERE), you might want to consider heading west for an attraction that will give you some amazing vacation selfies.
knsiradio.com
Walleye Restrictions Easing on Mille Lacs Lake
(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has relaxed the size limit for a walleye that can be kept on Mille Lacs Lake starting September 1st. Anglers can keep one walleye 20-23 inches or longer than 26 inches. The original slot for fall fishing on the lake was one fish 21-23 inches or one longer than 28 inches. Walleye fishing will be allowed from 6:00 a.m. to midnight.
