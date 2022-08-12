ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trial Set for Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s Ex-Money Man

By Jose Pagliery
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kAnYU_0hEpeXH400
Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty

The Trump Organization and its former chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, are headed toward a criminal trial for tax fraud in October, as a New York state judge refused to dismiss the indictment on Friday morning.

New York Justice Juan Merchan shot down nearly every request by Trump’s family company and his finance man to dismiss the case. Merchan was unconvinced that prosecutors mishandled the grand jury indictment—and he tossed aside the claim that the case was politically motivated.

“This trial's gonna take a long time,” prosecutor Joshua Adam Steinglass said in court.

The judge scheduled a hearing next month to determine if prosecutors can use potentially incriminating statements that Weisselberg told law enforcement when he was detained briefly last year.

It’s been nearly a year since Weisselberg has appeared in court for this case. The last time, his defense lawyers revealed that prosecutors had discovered a ton of new evidence in some unnamed person’s basement.

Weisselberg and the Trump Organization were indicted June 30, 2021 for tax fraud and falsifying business records. They’re accused of hatching a plot to reward him with untaxed fringe benefits—like a swanky apartment, a luxury car, and expensive private school tuition for his grandkids.

One key witness—whose testimony from a New York prison started this whole Weisselberg investigation—is Michael Cohen, a disbarred lawyer who was once Trump’s former consigliere.

Prosecutors in recent weeks have begun to prepare witnesses to testify at trial, including Jennifer Weisselberg. She is the mother of those grandchildren and has since divorced Weisselberg’s son, Barry (who is also a Trump Organization employee and previously ran the ice rink at Central Park). Her lawyer, Duncan Levin, a former prosecutor at the DA’s office, has helped her assemble financial paperwork that will serve as evidence of Allen Weisselberg’s off-the-books corporate perks.

While the DA’s prosecution of Weisselberg has garnered intense media attention, a parallel fight in New York family court has been playing out mostly in the shadows, where the Weisselberg family has used a custody battle with the divorcée to keep her silent. Even as she prepares to testify at an upcoming trial, a family court judge recently hit her with financial sanctions for speaking publicly about her kids.

The slow-moving prosecution of Trump’s longtime, right-hand finance man has mostly taken place out of sight. In the sparse court documents that have been publicly filed, Weisselberg’s lawyers have sought to dismiss the case by attacking the credibility of the original tipster, Cohen.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have maintained that the case is solid. But their attempts to flip Weisselberg’s deputy, Trump Org controller Jeffrey McConney, seem to have failed when he decided to become a fall guy instead. The accountant has essentially taken the blame for any oddities in Weisselberg’s pay, according to court documents.

Although its unclear what defenses Weisselberg may present, he has defaulted in the past to simply pointing to his own incompetence, like the time he told New York state investigators that he signed documents without reading them and didn’t realize he was listed as a charity’s director.

While the Manhattan DA’s investigation of the Trump Organization and its former CFO continues moving forward, the office’s related criminal investigation into Trump himself seems to have completely unraveled.

DA Alvin Bragg Jr. thought that indicting the former president was too risky because he wasn’t convinced the evidence was strong enough to guarantee a conviction, according to public statements by Mark Pomerantz, one of the prosecutors who led that team but quit in protest when Bragg got cold feet. Multiple sources have told The Daily Beast that office’s effort to criminally charge Trump is essentially dead, as several team members have moved on to other matters.

Friday morning’s court hearing capped Trump’s week from hell. It started with an FBI search of his oceanfront Mar-a-Lago estate in South Florida on Monday. Then it got worse when an appellate court ruled that the Democrat-led Congress can finally examine his tax returns on Tuesday.. He was forced to testify at a deposition with the New York Attorney General herself—where he attracted even more suspicion while pleading the Fifth hundreds of times during a deposition on Wednesday. And the Justice Department started the process of unsealing details about the raid on Thursday.

Comments / 9

Rl 56
4d ago

Once you take this guy down you can go right to trump

Reply
8
Related
Salon

Ex-Mueller prosecutor: “Once Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty, it’s over for the Trump Organization”

Allen Weisselberg behind Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. (Getty/Timothy A. Clary) Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg cut a deal to do five months in jail while not cooperating with investigators. While the deal might be great for Weisselberg, former Justice Department prosecutor for Robert Mueller's investigation, Andrew Weissmann, said it isn't for the Trump Org.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Cohen
Person
Allen Weisselberg
Newsweek

Melania Trump Not Telling the Truth About Jan. 6, Stephanie Grisham Says

Stephanie Grisham, the ex-chief of staff for Melania Trump, has disputed her former boss's account of what happened on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. Grisham's comments were in response to an interview the former first lady gave Fox News Digital in which she said she been "unaware" of what had been going on as the riot took place on January 6, 2021 because she was busy in the White House.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Remember When Eric Trump Adamantly Claimed They Didn’t Receive the Search Warrant?

The FBI’s search warrant of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate has finally been made public, revealing that the ex-president is under investigation for espionage and unlawfully keeping “top secret” documents. It also confirms that the warrant and property receipt were indeed given to Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb at the time, despite Eric Trump’s claims to the contrary. Earlier this week, the former president’s son told conservative media—including The Daily Mail and Fox Business correspondent Charles Gasparino—that FBI agents “would not give [Bobb] a copy of the search warrant.” The documents that were unsealed on Friday, however, revealed that Bobb actually signed the FBI’s receipt. (The former OAN host, meanwhile, had indicated in multiple interviews this week that she had obtained the warrant and property inventory.) Gasparino, for his part, has continued to stand by his reporting that the Trump family didn’t receive the warrant in a timely fashion while also accusing his critics of living in their mom’s basement.Read more at The Daily Beast.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Family#Fbi#Justice Department#Politics Courts#Politics State#The Trump Organization
Daily Beast

Trump’s Big Mouth Sets Up Top-Secret Case Against Him

Former President Donald Trump’s long history of imprudent tweets may have come back to haunt him—by strengthening any Justice Department case that the documents he improperly kept after leaving the White House were still indeed top secret. “It is poetic how much of this litigation—were he to be...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Resurfaced Trump clip shows him asking why innocent people are 'taking the Fifth Amendment'

Former President Donald Trump asked why "the mob" is taking the Fifth Amendment at a 2016 rally, according to a resurfaced clip. Trump asked why aides of his then-presidential opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, were pleading the Fifth in the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. A video recording of Trump asking the question at the rally resurfaced on Wednesday after Trump announced that he "declined to answer" questions during his deposition before New York Attorney General Letitia James's office, according to Newsweek.
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
AOL Corp

Trump team sent MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell an email fundraising off Mar-a-Lago raid

Lawrence O’Donnell kicked off Tuesday’s The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell by showing an email he’d received from former President Donald Trump’s fundraising team. On Monday, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., reportedly searching for classified material that the former president took with him when he left office in violation of the Presidential Records Act. O’Donnell showed the email on the screen as he read it aloud.
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Trump demands FBI return documents to Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump is calling on the Justice Department to hand over some of the documents seized on Monday in a raid of his Mar-a-Lago resort and residence in Florida.In a Truth Social post, the former president reacted to a Fox News report which stated on Saturday that the FBI had informed Mr Trump’s team following the raid that some of the documents they seized were protected under attorney-client privilige.The Justice Department has not confirmed that publicly, and has not commented on the investigation beyond a brief statement delivered to reporters by Attorney General Merrick Garland last week. The agency...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy