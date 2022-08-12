Read full article on original website
Renada Biggs
4d ago
Everytime I turn around the government has said it's something new that's circulating that needs a vaccine. Sad😔
Reply
4
Tammy Dobbs
4d ago
why does this surprise anybody and if they were putting the polio into the water system for people to drink then of course it would come out in the waste system as well people need to wake up and use their heads
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A spate of horrific attacks in New York has people fearful of returning to work
Companies in New York City face another setback as they push workers to come back to work: Employees are saying they don't feel safe in the city anymore.
"We've been to hell and back": Employees walk out as job unhappiness soars
Workers from California to New York are demanding higher wages and better working conditions. Employees from coffee shops to hospitals have been staging walkouts and going on strike. It all comes amid a new Gallup poll that found half of workers are stressed, and one in five battles anger or...
Do You Need a Polio Booster? What Vaccinated People Should Know
People who are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated against polio and living in New York should get the vaccine as soon as possible, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) urged earlier this month. The recommendation comes after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County was diagnosed with paralytic polio. Wastewater...
New Yorkers living in a state – five of them – of emergency
(The Center Square) – Gun violence, an increasing problem, is one of five states of emergency most New Yorkers have been living under for months, and in some cases more than a year. Others statewide are for COVID-19, a health-care staffing shortage, and monkeypox. The fifth is local to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A carriage horse collapsed in the middle of the street in Manhattan, reigniting calls for a ban in NYC
Videos showing a horse collapsed in the middle of the street during rush hour and police watering down the fallen horse had animal rights groups protesting outside of City Hall on Thursday. The Wednesday incident reignited calls for the city to ban horse carriages in New York City. "Yet another...
SoulCycle is closing 20 stores across the nation
The high-intensity indoor cycling trend is perhaps falling out of favor as SoulCycle plans to close 20 locations across the U.S. and Peloton recently announced it is laying off nearly 800 workers. Most of the SoulCycle closings will be in New York, but locations in California, Massachusetts, Illinois, Florida, Georgia...
A Potentially Deadly Virus Spread By Mosquitoes Found In New York State
A rare, but dangerous virus that is transmitted by mosquitoes has been discovered in New York State. The Madison County Health Department announced yesterday, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, that it found positive samples of Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus in mosquitoes in the county. The sample was found on August 3, at a trap site on Smith Ridge Road in the Town of Sullivan. The mosquito that was carrying it is a bird-biting species.
Why even discussing abortion can now get you arrested
The recent case of a Nebraska teenager facing felony charges over an alleged abortion — charges that prosecutors were able to bring thanks to messages they obtained from Facebook — is causing alarm in privacy and technology circles. Lawyers and and privacy advocates highlight a chilling new reality of digital surveillance in which even discussing the procedure in states that have made illegal potentially exposes people to criminal prosecution.
IN THIS ARTICLE
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
Washington — First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 while vacationing in South Carolina with her family, including President Biden, and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said Tuesday. Elizabeth Alexander, the first lady's communications director, announced the positive test, saying she will remain in South...
People
Carriage Horse Collapses in New York City Street as Its Driver Yells 'Get Up!'
A carriage horse fell in the middle of a busy New York City street on Wednesday, prompting organizations to speak out against the use of carriage horses in the city. The New York City Police Department (NYPD) responded to the incident near Ninth Avenue and 45th Street in Manhattan around 5 p.m. yesterday, officers tell PEOPLE in a statement.
CBS News
Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe
The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
CBS News
Rain coming Wednesday, but how much depends on path of coastal storm
BOSTON -- The WBZ Weather team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for Wednesday. This is a highly unusual storm system for the time of year and weather models are having a heck of a time pinning down the track. You just don't see many coastal storms in August, unless they have tropical origins.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signs executive order to protect LGBTQIA+ community from conversion therapy
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed Executive Order 2022-2 on Tuesday, which aims to protect the LGBTQIA+ community in the state from the harmful practices of conversion therapy. Wolf tweeted Tuesday that the bill directs commonwealth agencies to "1) Do everything in their power to discourage conversion therapy 2) Actively promote...
Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg expected to plead guilty in fraud case
Allen Weisselberg, who spent decades in a top financial role in the Trump Organization, is expected to plead guilty to tax fraud charges in a New York courtroom on Thursday. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates has details on the case.
Historic shortage forces new water cuts in Southwest
The federal government announced that Arizona and Nevada will get less water from the Colorado River amid a severe drought. Ben Tracy takes a look.
Drought-stricken Arizona and Nevada to get less water from Colorado River, U.S. officials announce
U.S. officials announced Tuesday that two U.S. states reliant on water from the Colorado River will face more water cuts as they endure extreme drought. The move affecting Arizona and Nevada came as officials predict levels at Lake Mead, the largest U.S. reservoir, will plummet even further than they have. The cuts will place officials in those states under extraordinary pressure to plan for a hotter, drier future and a growing population. Mexico will also face cuts.
wrnjradio.com
Public asked to be on alert for Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease in deer
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey Fish and Wildlife is asking New Jersey residents to be alert for deer that may have Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) and to report any suspected cases. Hemorrhagic Disease (HD) is a common viral disease in deer that is transmitted by biting midges in the...
Judge rejects plea deal in spy case because sentences weren't harsh enough
A naval engineer and his wife were to be sentenced on Tuesday for trying to sell information about nuclear-powered submarines to a foreign government — until the judge rejected their plea deals, saying they were not harsh enough. Jonathan Toebbe and his schoolteacher wife, Diana, were arrested in October...
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York.
Feds charge ex-congressman TJ Cox with 28 counts for alleged fraud schemes
Washington — Former Rep. TJ Cox, a Democrat from California, is facing more than two dozen federal charges stemming from what federal prosecutors said were multiple fraud schemes and campaign contribution fraud, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. A 28-count indictment against Cox, who served one term, was unsealed in...
CBS News
529K+
Followers
63K+
Post
373M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 9