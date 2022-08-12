ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

IDOT to spend $34.6B to improve Illinois roads, bridges, airports

By John Clark
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Transportation will spend $34.6 billion to improve roads, bridges, transit, rail, airports, and ports over the next six years, due to a program announced by Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday.

“Since I signed our historic, bipartisan infrastructure program into law, Rebuild Illinois has undertaken a massive transformation of our state’s transportation systems,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “And today, I am proud to announce IDOT’s new Multi-Year Program for the next six years — with $20 billion going towards transportation investments including 2,500 miles of roads and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck and $10 billion going towards our state’s rail and transit systems, airports, and ports. At its very core, Rebuild Illinois and this MYP are an investment in our future — one that leads to economic prosperity and environmental sustainability.”

The program will spend $6.36 billion on highway reconstruction, $6.4 billion for bridge improvements, $2.03 billion for strategic expansion, $2.48 billion for engineering and land acquisition, and $1.55 billion for safety and systems modernization.

IDOT increased its investment in Illinois’ roads and bridges due to increased funding from the 6-year, $4 billion federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed last year, and 2019’s Rebuild Illinois plan, which will contribute $33.2 billion to the state’s transportation system over six years.

Comments / 20

George Krug
4d ago

I thought that is what the gas tax was for like the toll charges on 294 were meant to pay off the bonds that were needed to build it our money never goes to where it was meant time for a new governor

Reply
12
LogicMan
4d ago

Funny how the democrats are spending money like crazy for project that will be canceled later for lack of funding. What about the pensions that are under funded…..

Reply
8
Gaila Ann Glass
4d ago

Anything out of his mouth , should be considered a lie about roads. He has never been truthful about it so far.

Reply
13
