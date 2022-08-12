ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man acquitted of forcible touching following Binghamton Court trial

By Pat Giblin
 4 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Sean P. O’Connor was found not guilty of Forcible Touching on Thursday, August 11th, in Binghamton City Court. O’Connor was prosecuted by the Broome County District Attorney’s Office.

O’Connor was charged with Forcible Touching on March 12th following an investigation by the Binghamton Police Department and Broome County District Attorney’s Office. The incident happened roughly three months before he was charged.

Defense attorney Patrick J. Kilker proved that on December 3rd of 2021 O’Connor did not forcibly touch a female, as alleged by the Binghamton Police Department. The relationship between the two was, in fact, consensual.

“Mr. O’Connor is an intelligent and talented young man with a bright future ahead of him,” said defense attorney Patrick J. Kilker. “With this issue now behind him, he is studying, on full scholarship, to be an attorney, so he, too, can fight for those wrongly accused. We thank the Jury for their service and wish the best for all involved in this unfortunate incident.”

life is great
4d ago

The woman should be facing just as much time as he would have been facing!

