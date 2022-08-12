Major roadwork to begin for several areas in the Basin

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – TxDOT says that for the next several days and through the month of August, five major highways are being resurfaced as a part of a maintenance contract.

In a recent news release, the top layers of asphalt will be removed and a new surface will be put in place under the maintenance contract.

TxDOT says that the project in these areas will be under construction for an uncertain amount of time due to weather and other unforeseen circumstances. Crews are expected to work on the following 5 locations for the rest of August.

Andrews County: The intersection of Highway 115 and FM 2371.

Martin County: The intersection of Highway 137 and Highway 176 and eastbound I-20 near mile marker 161.

Midland County: Westbound Interstate 20 near Highway 349 (this will be done at night).

Upton County: FM 305 just south of Highway 67.

Right now, TxDOT says that the work in Upton County will begin on August 17th. Drivers are asked to slow down when going through work zones and obey any warning signs, flaggers, and pilot cars in the work zone.

The schedule right now calls for work to begin Aug. 17 in Upton County.

According to TxDOT, the listed work should be completed within a few days at each location. Additional work may be added to the contract later as funding and time allow.

Jones Brothers Dirt & Paving Co. of Odessa won the project with a low bid of approximately $1.3 million.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.