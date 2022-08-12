ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 4

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in the head dies three months after shooting, now a homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The victim of a shooting in March died last month and is now being investigated as a homicide, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say 20-year-old Joshua George Camara was found shot in the head on March 27 in the 2600 block of Northshire Road. At the time, he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man arrested 2 weeks after shooting in south Baltimore, charged with murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting earlier this month, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say they arrested Daquam Gillard when he surrendered himself to police yesterday. He is being charged with first degree murder. Investigators say...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

After man is shot, gunman strikes another victim with car during escape, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was wounded, and another was struck by a car as the gunman fled Tuesday in West Baltimore's Hollins Market section. Around 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of West Baltimore Street after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a 55-year-old man with several glaze wounds to his right arm, stomach and back. He was taken to a hospital. His injuries were described as not life-threatening.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Early morning homicide in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot shortly before 1 a.m. in downtown Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say they were called to the 300 block of Park Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who had been shot. He was rushed to Shock Trauma, where he dies, according to police.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bpd#Crime Stoppers#Homicide Detectives#Police#Violent Crime
foxbaltimore.com

Two people killed when thrown from car during crash in Cockeysville

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — A crash in Cockeysville early Sunday morning left two people dead after they were flung from the vehicle when it flipped, according to police. Police also say those two people were not wearing seatbelts. Police say the crash happened just before 2 in the morning...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

9 people shot in Baltimore within several hours, 2 die from their injuries

BALTIMORE -- Nine people were shot and two of them died from their gunshot injuries between 7:50 p.m. Saturday and  2 a.m. Sunday, according to authorities.The smattering of shootings erupted in various parts of the city within the span of several hours.First, someone shot a 58-year-old man in the leg in the 2000 block of Cecil Avenue around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, police said.Officers working in East Baltimore found the man in the 1000 block of East 22nd Street, according to authorities.Then, around 11:30 p.m., officers on patrol in South Baltimore learned that there had been a shooting near the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

7 people shot in Baltimore overnight within 3 hours, 2 victims killed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after 7 people were shot in Baltimore overnight in 3 separate shootings. On Saturday night, at approximately 11:31PM, officers were called to the 1200 block of West Lombard Street in South Baltimore, for a report of a shooting. Once at the scene, officers...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Robbery reported in White Marsh, shots fired in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported on Monday. Between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on August 15, an individual broke into a residence in the 5400-block of Cynthia Terrace (21206) via a basement door and stole a PlayStation 5. At around noon on August 15,...
WHITE MARSH, MD
Daily Voice

Train Collides Into Vehicle On Baltimore Street

A Baltimore roadway is shut down after a train and vehicle collision, authorities say. Westbound Eastern Avenue at Kane Street has been shut down after the collision occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15, according to Baltimore Fire officials. Details surrounding the cause of the crash have yet to...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy