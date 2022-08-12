ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Storms move across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will once again be elevated Sunday. After a sunny start, clouds will be quick to bubble back up. Through the morning, the highest chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will be closest to the east coast of Florida. [SEE THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Brightline announces traffic advisories from Orlando to West Palm Beach

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brightline, a private passenger rail line in Florida, announced a list of traffic advisories Monday as it works to construct a rail line extension connecting Orlando to West Palm Beach. The advisories consist of lane closures, work zones, railroad crossings and bridge work information. The extension...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Florida gator hunting starts with expanded time, weapons

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s alligator hunting season started Monday with new rules expanding the time and weapons that can be used. The new rules expanded alligator hunting to 24 hours a day, instead of the previous 17 hours a day, primarily at night and early morning, that had been allowed.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Atlantic Ocean#Caribbean#Africa#Gulf Of Mexico#Weather
click orlando

Central Florida boy, 10, loses leg in shark attack

ORLANDO, Fla. – An 10-year-old Central Florida boy was attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. According to FWC, Jameson Reeder Jr. was snorkeling at Looe Key Reef around 4:30 p.m. when he was bitten on the leg by the shark.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS 42

FBI involved in arrest at south Alabama cruise terminal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mobile have said they were involved in an arrest that took place at the Mobile cruise terminal Monday. The Carnival Ecstasy returned Monday from a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. According to FBI Mobile, the person was arrested for a warrant out of the […]
MOBILE, AL
click orlando

Unsettled weather arrives in Central Florida for the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – It won’t be a total loss Saturday, but rain chances will be elevated especially for the afternoon and evening. After morning storms along the immediate coast, expect a few stray showers through the morning north of Orlando. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine.
WKRG News 5

Navy ship bears the name of Mobile war hero and former Alabama Senator

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Decades after his renowned impact on the United States during the Vietnam War, Mobile native Jeremiah Denton Jr.’s bravery and heroism are still being recognized today.  A keel authentication ceremony was held at Ingalls Shipbuilding Tuesday morning to mark the beginning of USS Jeremiah Denton, a guided Missile Destroyer that will be […]
MOBILE, AL
click orlando

2 found dead in Melbourne home, suspect in custody in Georgia, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Two people are dead and one person is in custody in Georgia after a double homicide, according to Melbourne police. Officers said at 10 a.m. they were asked to conduct a well-being check at 1052 Tanglewood Lane by police in Georgia. Investigators there said they had a person in custody whose behavior was concerning, leading them to believe there may be someone at the Melbourne home who was in danger, according to a news release.
MELBOURNE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Former Blue Angels Jet makes pit stop in Mobile before heading to California

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Before it made its way home to California, a former Blue Angles Jet took a breather in Mobile. Marty Batura with Worldwide Aircraft Recovery has a tall task -- transporting a retired Blue Angels FA-18 Hornet from Florida to California. The piece of naval aviation history...
AL.com

Strong to severe storms possible next three days

Alabama’s weather is poised to get more active after a quiet few days. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has varying parts of the state in a severe weather risk today, Tuesday and Wednesday. Each day has a Level 1 out of 5 -- or marginal -- risk, which means...
ALABAMA STATE
click orlando

🤭VIDEO: News 6 bloopers and #TVFails

ORLANDO, Fla. – We’ve all messed up a time or two. Some are noticeable on live television, others happen during pre-recorded segments. Some of our Insiders say they want to see some of those slip-ups. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’ Brevard sheriff berates woman on Facebook after dog drowned | Enter...
FLORIDA STATE
utv44.com

Black bears in Alabama, what you should do if you encounter one

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Some of the fiercest predators in the world live here in our communities- the black bear. There are about 300 thousand black bears in the United States and that number seems to be growing! A viral video on Facebook showed a black bear in Saraland trying to get its paws on the food inside of a bird feeder. Saraland Resident Heather Messick recorded the video. She says this isn't the first time she's seen a bear in her area and at this point she and other people in her community have learned to coexist with their furry neighbors.
SARALAND, AL
AL.com

Publix rolls out new service in Alabama

Publix is rolling out a new service in Alabama and three other states. Publix Pharmacy is now offering curbside pickup at select pharmacies in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Virginia. “Our customers enjoy the convenience of curbside pickup for their grocery orders, so we are excited to add prescriptions to that...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

2 minor earthquakes recorded in north Alabama

Two earthquakes have been confirmed in north Alabama this weekend, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). There were no reports of damage or injury. Both quakes occurred in the Southern Appalachian Seismic Zone, an active earthquake area running along the border between Tennessee and North Carolina into northwest Georgia and north and middle Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE

