Florida Homeowner Assistance program saves 11,000 residents since February
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Since late February, the Department of Economic Opportunity has navigated a post-COVID financial lifeline for more than 11,000 homeowners across the state. According to the DEO, as of Aug. 15, the Florida Homeowner Assistance program — or HAF — had crossed the $300 million mark...
LIVE RADAR: Storms move across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will once again be elevated Sunday. After a sunny start, clouds will be quick to bubble back up. Through the morning, the highest chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will be closest to the east coast of Florida. [SEE THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS...
Brightline announces traffic advisories from Orlando to West Palm Beach
ORLANDO, Fla. – Brightline, a private passenger rail line in Florida, announced a list of traffic advisories Monday as it works to construct a rail line extension connecting Orlando to West Palm Beach. The advisories consist of lane closures, work zones, railroad crossings and bridge work information. The extension...
Florida gator hunting starts with expanded time, weapons
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s alligator hunting season started Monday with new rules expanding the time and weapons that can be used. The new rules expanded alligator hunting to 24 hours a day, instead of the previous 17 hours a day, primarily at night and early morning, that had been allowed.
Central Florida boy, 10, loses leg in shark attack
ORLANDO, Fla. – An 10-year-old Central Florida boy was attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. According to FWC, Jameson Reeder Jr. was snorkeling at Looe Key Reef around 4:30 p.m. when he was bitten on the leg by the shark.
FBI involved in arrest at south Alabama cruise terminal
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mobile have said they were involved in an arrest that took place at the Mobile cruise terminal Monday. The Carnival Ecstasy returned Monday from a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. According to FBI Mobile, the person was arrested for a warrant out of the […]
Unsettled weather arrives in Central Florida for the weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. – It won’t be a total loss Saturday, but rain chances will be elevated especially for the afternoon and evening. After morning storms along the immediate coast, expect a few stray showers through the morning north of Orlando. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine.
Report: Many sea turtle hatchlings on Florida beaches are not making it to the ocean
Many sea turtle hatchlings on Florida beaches are not making it to the ocean due to disorientation caused by artificial lights.
Navy ship bears the name of Mobile war hero and former Alabama Senator
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Decades after his renowned impact on the United States during the Vietnam War, Mobile native Jeremiah Denton Jr.’s bravery and heroism are still being recognized today. A keel authentication ceremony was held at Ingalls Shipbuilding Tuesday morning to mark the beginning of USS Jeremiah Denton, a guided Missile Destroyer that will be […]
2 found dead in Melbourne home, suspect in custody in Georgia, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Two people are dead and one person is in custody in Georgia after a double homicide, according to Melbourne police. Officers said at 10 a.m. they were asked to conduct a well-being check at 1052 Tanglewood Lane by police in Georgia. Investigators there said they had a person in custody whose behavior was concerning, leading them to believe there may be someone at the Melbourne home who was in danger, according to a news release.
Check out a rare albino hummingbird spotted in Alabama and shared by James Spann
A rare albino hummingbird was recently spotted in an Alabama backyard. A photo taken of the bird in Chelsea by Jim & Suzette Lowrey shows the white bird sharing a feeder with a wasp. The photo was shared by meteorologist James Spann. Hummingbird central says that albino hummingbirds feature white...
Former Blue Angels Jet makes pit stop in Mobile before heading to California
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Before it made its way home to California, a former Blue Angles Jet took a breather in Mobile. Marty Batura with Worldwide Aircraft Recovery has a tall task -- transporting a retired Blue Angels FA-18 Hornet from Florida to California. The piece of naval aviation history...
Strong to severe storms possible next three days
Alabama’s weather is poised to get more active after a quiet few days. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has varying parts of the state in a severe weather risk today, Tuesday and Wednesday. Each day has a Level 1 out of 5 -- or marginal -- risk, which means...
Evictions, foreclosures, rising rent: ‘Trifecta for potential chaos’ in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – One of the largest providers of homeless services in Central Florida is warning of “potential chaos” as it sees an increasing number of people finding themselves without a home and seeking shelter. “Based on what we’re seeing, there is absolutely cause for concern,” said...
Tropical disturbance off Louisiana's coast expected to head to Texas, hurricane forecasters say
Hurricane forecasters on Friday were tracking a tropical disturbance off the southern coast of Louisiana. The system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring rain to the area as it heads west toward Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The system has a...
Large Bale Of Cocaine Found Floating In The Ocean Off Of Florida Coast
A large 55-pound bale of suspected cocaine was found about 50 miles off of Florida’s coast on Sunday. According to investigators, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to Coconut Mallory Marina in Key West Saturday at approximately 3:38 p.m. regarding narcotics found floating in the ocean.
🤭VIDEO: News 6 bloopers and #TVFails
ORLANDO, Fla. – We’ve all messed up a time or two. Some are noticeable on live television, others happen during pre-recorded segments. Some of our Insiders say they want to see some of those slip-ups. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’ Brevard sheriff berates woman on Facebook after dog drowned | Enter...
Black bears in Alabama, what you should do if you encounter one
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Some of the fiercest predators in the world live here in our communities- the black bear. There are about 300 thousand black bears in the United States and that number seems to be growing! A viral video on Facebook showed a black bear in Saraland trying to get its paws on the food inside of a bird feeder. Saraland Resident Heather Messick recorded the video. She says this isn't the first time she's seen a bear in her area and at this point she and other people in her community have learned to coexist with their furry neighbors.
Publix rolls out new service in Alabama
Publix is rolling out a new service in Alabama and three other states. Publix Pharmacy is now offering curbside pickup at select pharmacies in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Virginia. “Our customers enjoy the convenience of curbside pickup for their grocery orders, so we are excited to add prescriptions to that...
2 minor earthquakes recorded in north Alabama
Two earthquakes have been confirmed in north Alabama this weekend, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). There were no reports of damage or injury. Both quakes occurred in the Southern Appalachian Seismic Zone, an active earthquake area running along the border between Tennessee and North Carolina into northwest Georgia and north and middle Alabama.
