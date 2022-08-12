Read full article on original website
Related
Cardinals: What teammates are saying about Albert Pujols’ resurgence
What are St. Louis Cardinals teammates saying about Albert Pujols’ resurgence? Let’s take you inside the clubhouse. The reactions to the St. Louis Cardinals signing Albert Pujols were mixed. Some viewed it as a low-risk option to bring a Hall of Famer home for one last season to contribute off the bench. Others thought the move was nostalgia based and provided little upside.
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo goes wild in dugout after umpire DJ Reyburn’s awful HBP call
The New York Yankees haven’t been sailing smoothly for weeks now, if not months. Sometimes, the struggles seem to compound; when one offensive player can’t get rolling, his seven non-Aaron Judge teammates often follow. Sometimes, the struggles are cosmic, though, and it feels as if every force on...
Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason
The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
MLB・
Padres: Bobbleheads are latest casualty of Fernando Tatis Jr. suspension
The San Diego Padres continue to distance themselves from the fallout caused by the suspension of Fernando Tatis Jr. If you’re a San Diego Padres fan who is excited about Fernando Tatis Jr. Bobblehead Night on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Petco Park, you might want to adjust your plans accordingly as the Padres will not be giving out the promotional item in the wake of the 80-game suspension handed down to Tatis by Major League Baseball after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fading Marlins' Team Total is Best Betting Trend in Baseball
The Miami Marlins may not be the most consistent winning team in baseball, but if you've bet their team total under bets over the last few weeks, you'd be on quite the winning streak. For the first time in 53 years, the Marlins have scored three runs or fewer in...
CBS Sports
49ers surprisingly cut former first-round pick who played in just one game for San Francisco
Like all NFL teams, the 49ers have to have their roster down to 85 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and they started that process one day early by making a surprising cut. The team announced on Monday that it has released Darqueze Dennard, who was in a competition to be the team's starting nickel back. Dennard is a former first-round pick who was selected 24th overall by the Bengals in 2014. After six seasons in Cincinnati, Dennard moved on to Atlanta for the 2020 season before jumping ship to the Giants in 2021.
NFL・
Mike Soroka’s first rehab start was literally perfect news for Braves
Mike Soroka’s first rehab start with High-A Rome could not have gone more swimmingly for the Braves. It was pretty much perfect. The goal of Mike Soroka’s first rehab start was really just to get him on the mound, let him pitch three innings, then move on to the next phase of his return.
Red Sox playoff push could be hindered by latest injury news
It’s now or never for the Boston Red Sox to make a push for an AL Wild Card spot but another injury could be costly for their potential playoff run. While the Boston Red Sox at many points in the 2022 season have not done themselves any favors, the truth of the matter is that injuries have hurt them just as much. Whether it’s been the multi-layered saga of Chris Sale, or anyone among Garrett Whitlock, Michael Wacha, Kiké Hernandez, Rafael Devers or a number of others missing time or going on the IL.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mets call up huge prospect as push to hold off Braves heightens
The New York Mets are calling up prospect Brett Baty for the rest of their series with the Braves as they try to hold the NL East lead. It wasn’t long ago that New York Mets fans were excited because one of their top prospects (No. 2 to be exact) Brett Baty made the move from Double-A to Triple-A. But after only six games following that move to Syracuse, he’s set to make his major league debut.
FedEx St. Jude Championship purse: Payout by player, finishing position
Breaking down the FedEx St. Jude Championship payout for the 2022 tournament to see the prize money every player will win in the first playoff event. Previously a WGC event before it was a staple in the regular season, the FedEx St. Jude Championship was elevated in the 2022 PGA Tour season to the first event in the FedExCup Playoffs, which teed off this week from TPC Southwind in Memphis. And it was a drama-filled and tight tournament.
Watch Jake Paul somehow find a way to strike out during Marlins BP
Watch Jake Paul somehow find a way to strike out during Marlins BP. Add baseball to the list of things that Jake Paul is not good at. Ahead of the Marlins vs. Padres game the influencer turned pro boxer put on a Marlins jersey and took a few swings at batting practice and man was he terrible.
FanSided
275K+
Followers
520K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0