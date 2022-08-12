ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals: What teammates are saying about Albert Pujols’ resurgence

What are St. Louis Cardinals teammates saying about Albert Pujols’ resurgence? Let’s take you inside the clubhouse. The reactions to the St. Louis Cardinals signing Albert Pujols were mixed. Some viewed it as a low-risk option to bring a Hall of Famer home for one last season to contribute off the bench. Others thought the move was nostalgia based and provided little upside.
Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason

The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
Padres: Bobbleheads are latest casualty of Fernando Tatis Jr. suspension

The San Diego Padres continue to distance themselves from the fallout caused by the suspension of Fernando Tatis Jr. If you’re a San Diego Padres fan who is excited about Fernando Tatis Jr. Bobblehead Night on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Petco Park, you might want to adjust your plans accordingly as the Padres will not be giving out the promotional item in the wake of the 80-game suspension handed down to Tatis by Major League Baseball after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.
49ers surprisingly cut former first-round pick who played in just one game for San Francisco

Like all NFL teams, the 49ers have to have their roster down to 85 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and they started that process one day early by making a surprising cut. The team announced on Monday that it has released Darqueze Dennard, who was in a competition to be the team's starting nickel back. Dennard is a former first-round pick who was selected 24th overall by the Bengals in 2014. After six seasons in Cincinnati, Dennard moved on to Atlanta for the 2020 season before jumping ship to the Giants in 2021.
Red Sox playoff push could be hindered by latest injury news

It’s now or never for the Boston Red Sox to make a push for an AL Wild Card spot but another injury could be costly for their potential playoff run. While the Boston Red Sox at many points in the 2022 season have not done themselves any favors, the truth of the matter is that injuries have hurt them just as much. Whether it’s been the multi-layered saga of Chris Sale, or anyone among Garrett Whitlock, Michael Wacha, Kiké Hernandez, Rafael Devers or a number of others missing time or going on the IL.
Mets call up huge prospect as push to hold off Braves heightens

The New York Mets are calling up prospect Brett Baty for the rest of their series with the Braves as they try to hold the NL East lead. It wasn’t long ago that New York Mets fans were excited because one of their top prospects (No. 2 to be exact) Brett Baty made the move from Double-A to Triple-A. But after only six games following that move to Syracuse, he’s set to make his major league debut.
FedEx St. Jude Championship purse: Payout by player, finishing position

Breaking down the FedEx St. Jude Championship payout for the 2022 tournament to see the prize money every player will win in the first playoff event. Previously a WGC event before it was a staple in the regular season, the FedEx St. Jude Championship was elevated in the 2022 PGA Tour season to the first event in the FedExCup Playoffs, which teed off this week from TPC Southwind in Memphis. And it was a drama-filled and tight tournament.
