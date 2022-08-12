ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill Haven, PA

WOLF

Overnight Crash Sends One to Hospital in Pittston

PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Pittston Police, and the Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance were all on scene just after 10:00pm on Monday behind Quinn's Market on Kennedy Boulevard. Investigators found a car turned on its side in a ditch behind Quinn's Market on Kennedy Boulevard. Crews say that the...
PITTSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Police: Man intentionally hits state police cruiser

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man allegedly rammed his car into a state police cruiser over the weekend in Lackawanna County. Police say it happened early Saturday morning at the Sunoco along Davis Street in Scranton. Troopers say Daniel Wolfe, of Beach Lake, purposefully hit the cruiser after a traffic...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Teen dies in crash, four others sent to hospital

UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teenager has died and four people were sent to the hospital after a car crashed down an embankment in Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 14 around 10:00 a.m. in Upper August Township, a car was traveling on Renns Road when it struck a […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Victim who died in Berwick mass casualty incident identified

BERWICK, Pa. (WOLF) — The Columbia County Coroner has released the name of the victim who died in the mass casualty incident in Berwick Borough Saturday. 50-year-old Rebecca Reese of Wilkes-Barre was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent injuries sustained during the incident which involved a vehicle striking approximately 17 people.
BERWICK, PA
skooknews.com

Suspect in Berwick Fatal Hit and Run in Custody; 5 Still in Critical Condition

The suspect of a hit and run in Berwick on Saturday is in custody with 5 victims still in critical condition. According to State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Anthony Petroski, on Saturday, August 13th, 2022, a community benefit fundraising event was being held at the Intoxicated Department, a restaurant, on West 2nd Street in Berwick for the victims of the Nescopeck fire.
BERWICK, PA
wkok.com

Light Pole Damaged in Recent Hit & Run Incident

SELINSGROVE – An incident in a local car dealer’s lot has police seeking the truck and driver that knocked down a light pole a couple weeks ago. Selinsgrove state police said a truck was turning right onto Market Street from the lot at 6:15 p.m. July 27 when it hit a light pole, causing the pole to fall onto another vehicle. They said the vehicle sustained minor damage and there was significant damage to the light pole.
SELINSGROVE, PA
Times Leader

Forty Fort police seek man in theft of lobsters

FORTY FORT — Borough police are seeking assistance to identify a man wanted for questioning related to the theft of lobsters from Schiff’s Market. Police said lobsters were stolen from the market at about 6:11 p.m. on Friday. Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call...
FORTY FORT, PA
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck By Car In Allentown: Report

A pedestrian was struck by a car in Allentown, WFMZ reports. An unidentified woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment after the crash at Chew Street and Madison Street around 11:40 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, the outlet says. It was not immediately known if any charges had been...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley physician assistant charged with threats to rape, maim DEA agent

A physician assistant who works in the Lehigh Valley has been charged with threatening a federal agent during an angry phone call, according to court records. Stephen McCarthy, 31, of Allentown, threatened to disfigure and rape a Drug Enforcement Agency agent on July 8, according to court records. He made several threatening calls to the agent that day, records say.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Man accused of raping child for 12 years

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police have a man in custody they say is accused of raping a child from 2009 to 2021. On August 12, state police said they responded to a welfare check on Walter Tyson, a 72-year-old male, in Union County. Upon arriving at Tyson’s home, state police said they […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Timeline of events in Berwick mass casualty incident according to police

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Eyewitness News has condensed the information we currently have confirmed regarding the mass casualty incident in Berwick and the homicide in Nescopeck. State troopers have taken Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes into custody for allegedly crashing his vehicle into 18 people in Berwick and killing his mother with a hammer in Nescopeck. Investigators […]
BERWICK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man, 20, stable after shooting at Musikfest, police say

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities have released more details on a shooting that sent crowds fleeing at Musikfest. A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, police said midday Monday. It happened on Main Street between West Lehigh and Spring streets, which is in the area of...
BETHLEHEM, PA

