SELINSGROVE – An incident in a local car dealer’s lot has police seeking the truck and driver that knocked down a light pole a couple weeks ago. Selinsgrove state police said a truck was turning right onto Market Street from the lot at 6:15 p.m. July 27 when it hit a light pole, causing the pole to fall onto another vehicle. They said the vehicle sustained minor damage and there was significant damage to the light pole.

SELINSGROVE, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO