foxbaltimore.com

Classic Baltimore summer time treat

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Summers in Baltimore are not complete without a sweet, tasty snowball. Owner of Ice Queens Snoball Shop Dasia Kabia and Momager Melanie Kabia share the story behind their success.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Rainy and cooler start to week in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 7:30 a.m. August 14 — Nice end to the weekend before showers and cooler temperatures arrive early this week. Sunday turns mostly cloudy and stays warm and comfortable with highs in the mid 80s with continued low humidity. A new weather-maker moves into Maryland late...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Staying healthy at the beach

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As you head to the beach for some fun in the sun, there are some things you should remember to keep you and your family safe and healthy. MinuteClinic Family Nurse Practioner Amy Luebehusen shares tips.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Truck and train collide in east Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A truck and a train have collided in east Baltimore. The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Kane streets. Pictures from the scene show the mangled cargo bed of a tractor-trailer. Baltimore police say there were no injuries reported.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Early morning homicide in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot shortly before 1 a.m. in downtown Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say they were called to the 300 block of Park Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who had been shot. He was rushed to Shock Trauma, where he dies, according to police.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

'Bacteria Blitz' scheduled along embattled Back River

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Two Baltimore-area environmental groups are partnering for a community science pilot program along Back River in eastern Baltimore County. Blue Water Baltimore and the Back River Restoration Committee are planning a 'Back River Bacteria Blitz' to teach local residents how to collect water samples from this portion of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Gunshots played over speaker panics swimmers at Harford County pool

BEL AIR, Md. (WBFF) — Someone played gunshots over a speaker Monday causing panic among people at a swimming club in Bel Air, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said they responded around 9:15 p.m. Monday to the Fountain Green Swim Club in the 1000 block of South Fountain Green Road. On the scene, deputies found no evidence of a shooting.
BEL AIR, MD
foxbaltimore.com

There's a new millionaire in Maryland; lottery players claim big prizes

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a winning fast play ticket sold in Charlotte Hall. More winners were found in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton, their scratch-off tickets earned them $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold...
ODENTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore firefighter injured in 2-alarm fire at 3-story vacant home

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Firefighters are responding to a 2-Alarm fire on Westwood Avenue in Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to the Baltimore City Fire Union. Baltimore City Fire officials said shortly before 1:00PM, they responded to the 3000 block of Westwood Ave for a fire in a 3-story vacant home.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City School budget balloons to $21,000 per student this year

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Schools will be spending about $21,000 per student this year, thanks to a massive education funding increase. Maryland lawmakers passed the bill, known as Kirwan, two years ago. Now that funding is kicking in, the question is whether more taxpayer money will result in better student outcomes.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Jaw-dropping video shows brutal brawl taking over Federal Hill streets

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Shocking new video shows dozens of people brawling in the streets of Baltimore. It happened Friday night around 1am in Federal Hill, which is known as one of the city's nicer areas. Footage of the incident, which was shared online, captures stunned onlookers screaming and shouting...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Soiree with OJ and Chanda Brigance's new book

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The legendary OJ Brigance is turning 53 and there's a party to celebrate and to raise money for people living with ALS. That's not the only big thing going on in the Brigance family.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

7 people shot in Baltimore overnight within 3 hours, 2 victims killed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after 7 people were shot in Baltimore overnight in 3 separate shootings. On Saturday night, at approximately 11:31PM, officers were called to the 1200 block of West Lombard Street in South Baltimore, for a report of a shooting. Once at the scene, officers...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man arrested 2 weeks after shooting in south Baltimore, charged with murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting earlier this month, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say they arrested Daquam Gillard when he surrendered himself to police yesterday. He is being charged with first degree murder. Investigators say...
BALTIMORE, MD

