TechCrunch
Meta invests in Take App, a Singaporean startup that helps merchants sell via WhatsApp
Indeed, Meta Platforms Inc. — the corporate megabrand behind Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp — recently invested in Take App, a fledgling Singaporean startup founded by former Facebook engineering manager Youmin Kim, who left the social network last year to work on a new product that promises to bridge the digital gap for small-business owners in Southeast Asia.
hackernoon.com
The Metaverse – Opportunities, Challenges, and Future.
The Metaverse is about everywhere at the moment. It feels like we are on the same path to a significant change, similar to when the mobile internet was about to erupt in the world many decades ago. You can't escape it, even if you want to. So, what's the Metaverse, and how should companies and organizations think about it?
BBC
Chinese internet giants hand algorithm data to government
Chinese internet giants including Alibaba, Tiktok-owner ByteDance and Tencent have shared details of their algorithms with China's regulators for the first time. Algorithms decide what users see and the order they see it in - and are critical to driving the growth of social media platforms. They are closely guarded...
An engineer who was fired by Google says its AI chatbot is 'pretty racist' and that AI ethics at Google are a 'fig leaf'
Blake Lemoine said the bot's apparent biases — from racial to religious — should be the headlining concern.
NEWSBTC
Dubai To Be the Web 3 & Metaverse Capital of The World
The tech investment world has grown rapidly in the last 20 years since the dot com boom. Investors have gone from investing into micro chip manufacturing companies to internet marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay. And even though investors understand the rapid changes & growth of the tech world, they have been having a hard time investing into the Web 3.0 (Crypto, Blockchain, etc.) & Metaverse world. However, this all changed when Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta is building the Metaverse.
Shanghai Suffers Another Data Hack Bearing A Connect With Alibaba
A hacker offered to sell the personal information of 48.5 million users of a COVID health code mobile app run by Shanghai city for $4,000, Reuters reports. It marks the second claim of a breach of the Chinese financial hub's data in just over a month. Suishenma is the Chinese...
Benzinga
World Mobile Token Launches WMTscan
Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2022) - World Mobile Token has officially launched World Mobile Token Scan (WMTscan), a blockchain and network explorer that provides live analytics on the World Mobile network, WMT transactions, and blockchain data. Figure 1. To view an enhanced version of Figure 1,...
The Verge
The speakeasy economy of WeChat
For an app with over a billion users, WeChat doesn’t make a very strong first impression. When I opened up WeChat for the first time during freshman orientation at Indiana University (IU), I was amazed at how haphazard it was. The design looked outdated, drenched in a hideous shade of green. The media feed was limited to low-quality photos for reasons I didn’t understand. Even basic navigation was illogical and confusing. I already knew WeChat was a cornerstone of Chinese online life — arguably the most powerful app in the world. Was this it?
CNBC
Chinese tech giants share details of their prized algorithms with top regulator in unprecedented move
Chinese technology giants have shared details of their prized algorithms with the country's powerful cyberspace regulator. It comes after China brought in a law in March governing the way tech firms use recommendation algorithms. Major companies from Alibaba to Tencent are named in the filing with brief descriptions of their...
Tree loss due to fire is worst in far northern latitudes, data shows
The boreal forests in the far northern latitudes have suffered more tree cover loss owing to fire in the last decade than any other place on Earth, with Russia losing more trees to fire than any other country, data has shown. The boreal region is a huge stretch of coniferous...
cryptonewsz.com
Binance Receives Preliminary Authorization from AFSA in Kazakhstan
The Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) has granted Binance In-Principle Authorization to run a Digital Asset Trading System and Supplier of Possession in the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). The Astana Financial Services Authority is now the first controller in Kazakhstan to approve a Binance entity in concept as a...
Exclusive: World's first Microsoft Excel spreadsheet NFTs go on sale, with a twist
The world’s first Microsoft Excel-based NFT art collection has gone on sale as part of an effort to raise funds for the victims of the war in Ukraine. Commissioned by Datarails, a financial planning platform that integrates closely with Excel, the five pieces of pixel art include portraits of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other scenes from the conflict.
CNBC
Apple and Meta have new mixed reality headsets coming, and they're going to be pricey
Apple and Meta are expected to release consumer-focused mixed reality headsets in the coming year. They're focused on a new type of technology that could lead to a major shift in personal computing. Consumers lining up as early adopters might face some sticker shock. Apple and Facebook parent Meta are...
hypebeast.com
Sole Mates: Ye Chun and the Nike Air Foamposite One
Sneakers have almost always been admired on a global scale, but few cities in the world can identify with a certain silhouette so strongly that it confidently claims it as a piece of their culture. Once folks hear “New York City”, they automatically think about Timberland boots and.
Tello vs. Google Fi: Which flexible prepaid carrier is the best?
Google Fi is known for its great flexible plans, but Tello offers many of the same features for less. So if you're looking for a custom plan with plenty of data, Tello is a great choice for most people.
Quectel Announces New Generation SC200E LTE Smart Module Series to Power High-Demand AIoT Applications
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announces that it has launched its new generation of multi-mode Smart LTE Cat 4 modules, the SC200E series. The SC200E series delivers superior performance in LTE connectivity, multimedia functions and support for long lifespan IoT deployments, making it ideal for both industrial and consumer applications including smart POS, payment terminals, industrial handheld devices, automotive electronics and more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005058/en/ Quectel SC200E smart module (Photo: Business Wire)
Using a USB headset for Google Meet calls is finally getting simpler
Hooking up a USB accessory such as a headset or microphone for a Google Meet call is set to get a lot easier at last thanks to a new update to the service. The video conferencing platform has revealed changes that will allow users to have much greater functionality whilst using such devices.
Nature.com
A systems approach towards remote health-monitoring in older adults: Introducing a zero-interaction digital exhaust
Using connected sensing devices to remotely monitor health is a promising way to help transition healthcare from a rather reactive to a more precision medicine oriented proactive approach, which could be particularly relevant in the face of rapid population ageing and the challenges it poses to healthcare systems. Sensor derived digital measures of health, such as digital biomarkers or digital clinical outcome assessments, may be used to monitor health status or the risk of adverse events like falls. Current research around such digital measures has largely focused on exploring the use of few individual measures obtained through mobile devices. However, especially for long-term applications in older adults, this choice of technology may not be ideal and could further add to the digital divide. Moreover, large-scale systems biology approaches, like genomics, have already proven beneficial in precision medicine, making it plausible that the same could also hold for remote-health monitoring. In this context, we introduce and describe a zero-interaction digital exhaust: a set of 1268 digital measures that cover large parts of a person's activity, behavior and physiology. Making this approach more inclusive of older adults, we base this set entirely on contactless, zero-interaction sensing technologies. Applying the resulting digital exhaust to real-world data, we then demonstrate the possibility to create multiple ageing relevant digital clinical outcome assessments. Paired with modern machine learning, we find these assessments to be surprisingly powerful and often on-par with mobile approaches. Lastly, we highlight the possibility to discover novel digital biomarkers based on this large-scale approach.
Podcast: Navigating The World of Patents As a Food Tech Startup
Like many fast-growing industries, the world of food tech relies heavily on intellectual property. No matter if your startup is building alternative proteins, cooking technology, automation, or some other food tech product, chances are its future success will depend on its IP. But if you’re like me, you find navigating the world of patents confusing. So, I figured why not bring an expert on the podcast to help me (and you) better understand how to navigate the world of patents?
BBC
Meta's chatbot says the company 'exploits people'
Meta's new prototype chatbot has told the BBC that Mark Zuckerberg exploits its users for money. Meta says the chatbot uses artificial intelligence and can chat on "nearly any topic". Asked what the chatbot thought of the company's CEO and founder, it replied "our country is divided and he didn't...
