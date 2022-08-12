ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Meta invests in Take App, a Singaporean startup that helps merchants sell via WhatsApp

Indeed, Meta Platforms Inc. — the corporate megabrand behind Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp — recently invested in Take App, a fledgling Singaporean startup founded by former Facebook engineering manager Youmin Kim, who left the social network last year to work on a new product that promises to bridge the digital gap for small-business owners in Southeast Asia.
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

The Metaverse – Opportunities, Challenges, and Future.

The Metaverse is about everywhere at the moment. It feels like we are on the same path to a significant change, similar to when the mobile internet was about to erupt in the world many decades ago. You can't escape it, even if you want to. So, what's the Metaverse, and how should companies and organizations think about it?
TECHNOLOGY
BBC

Chinese internet giants hand algorithm data to government

Chinese internet giants including Alibaba, Tiktok-owner ByteDance and Tencent have shared details of their algorithms with China's regulators for the first time. Algorithms decide what users see and the order they see it in - and are critical to driving the growth of social media platforms. They are closely guarded...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#R D#Expos#Web3 Technology#Linus Company Meta#The First Metaverse Expo#American#Facebook Tencent
NEWSBTC

Dubai To Be the Web 3 & Metaverse Capital of The World

The tech investment world has grown rapidly in the last 20 years since the dot com boom. Investors have gone from investing into micro chip manufacturing companies to internet marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay. And even though investors understand the rapid changes & growth of the tech world, they have been having a hard time investing into the Web 3.0 (Crypto, Blockchain, etc.) & Metaverse world. However, this all changed when Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta is building the Metaverse.
WORLD
Benzinga

World Mobile Token Launches WMTscan

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2022) - World Mobile Token has officially launched World Mobile Token Scan (WMTscan), a blockchain and network explorer that provides live analytics on the World Mobile network, WMT transactions, and blockchain data. Figure 1. To view an enhanced version of Figure 1,...
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

The speakeasy economy of WeChat

For an app with over a billion users, WeChat doesn’t make a very strong first impression. When I opened up WeChat for the first time during freshman orientation at Indiana University (IU), I was amazed at how haphazard it was. The design looked outdated, drenched in a hideous shade of green. The media feed was limited to low-quality photos for reasons I didn’t understand. Even basic navigation was illogical and confusing. I already knew WeChat was a cornerstone of Chinese online life — arguably the most powerful app in the world. Was this it?
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Place
Sydney
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
cryptonewsz.com

Binance Receives Preliminary Authorization from AFSA in Kazakhstan

The Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) has granted Binance In-Principle Authorization to run a Digital Asset Trading System and Supplier of Possession in the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). The Astana Financial Services Authority is now the first controller in Kazakhstan to approve a Binance entity in concept as a...
WORLD
hypebeast.com

Sole Mates: Ye Chun and the Nike Air Foamposite One

Sneakers have almost always been admired on a global scale, but few cities in the world can identify with a certain silhouette so strongly that it confidently claims it as a piece of their culture. Once folks hear “New York City”, they automatically think about Timberland boots and.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Quectel Announces New Generation SC200E LTE Smart Module Series to Power High-Demand AIoT Applications

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announces that it has launched its new generation of multi-mode Smart LTE Cat 4 modules, the SC200E series. The SC200E series delivers superior performance in LTE connectivity, multimedia functions and support for long lifespan IoT deployments, making it ideal for both industrial and consumer applications including smart POS, payment terminals, industrial handheld devices, automotive electronics and more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005058/en/ Quectel SC200E smart module (Photo: Business Wire)
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

A systems approach towards remote health-monitoring in older adults: Introducing a zero-interaction digital exhaust

Using connected sensing devices to remotely monitor health is a promising way to help transition healthcare from a rather reactive to a more precision medicine oriented proactive approach, which could be particularly relevant in the face of rapid population ageing and the challenges it poses to healthcare systems. Sensor derived digital measures of health, such as digital biomarkers or digital clinical outcome assessments, may be used to monitor health status or the risk of adverse events like falls. Current research around such digital measures has largely focused on exploring the use of few individual measures obtained through mobile devices. However, especially for long-term applications in older adults, this choice of technology may not be ideal and could further add to the digital divide. Moreover, large-scale systems biology approaches, like genomics, have already proven beneficial in precision medicine, making it plausible that the same could also hold for remote-health monitoring. In this context, we introduce and describe a zero-interaction digital exhaust: a set of 1268 digital measures that cover large parts of a person's activity, behavior and physiology. Making this approach more inclusive of older adults, we base this set entirely on contactless, zero-interaction sensing technologies. Applying the resulting digital exhaust to real-world data, we then demonstrate the possibility to create multiple ageing relevant digital clinical outcome assessments. Paired with modern machine learning, we find these assessments to be surprisingly powerful and often on-par with mobile approaches. Lastly, we highlight the possibility to discover novel digital biomarkers based on this large-scale approach.
CELL PHONES
TheSpoon

Podcast: Navigating The World of Patents As a Food Tech Startup

Like many fast-growing industries, the world of food tech relies heavily on intellectual property. No matter if your startup is building alternative proteins, cooking technology, automation, or some other food tech product, chances are its future success will depend on its IP. But if you’re like me, you find navigating the world of patents confusing. So, I figured why not bring an expert on the podcast to help me (and you) better understand how to navigate the world of patents?
ECONOMY
BBC

Meta's chatbot says the company 'exploits people'

Meta's new prototype chatbot has told the BBC that Mark Zuckerberg exploits its users for money. Meta says the chatbot uses artificial intelligence and can chat on "nearly any topic". Asked what the chatbot thought of the company's CEO and founder, it replied "our country is divided and he didn't...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy