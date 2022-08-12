Read full article on original website
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
These are the 5 Most Exciting St. Louis Cardinals Prospects
The St. Louis Cardinals have drafted and developed at an elite level over the last few seasons, and now have a bunch of exciting prospects. The St. Louis Cardinals find themselves in the thick of a division title race and may be positioning themselves now as a dark horse contender for the 2022 World Series. With vastly improved starting pitching, two MVP candidates in the middle of the order in Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, and a great mix of young and veteran talent, the Cardinals have the pieces to win right now.
Cardinals: What teammates are saying about Albert Pujols’ resurgence
What are St. Louis Cardinals teammates saying about Albert Pujols’ resurgence? Let’s take you inside the clubhouse. The reactions to the St. Louis Cardinals signing Albert Pujols were mixed. Some viewed it as a low-risk option to bring a Hall of Famer home for one last season to contribute off the bench. Others thought the move was nostalgia based and provided little upside.
With home run milestones in sight, Albert Pujols should play another season
As his final season winds down, Albert Pujols now finds himself within striking distance of two home run milestones. Could he return for one more year with the St. Louis Cardinals?
Jose Altuve absent from Astros' lineup Monday
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a breather. Aledmys Diaz will cover shortstop and bat sixth. Diaz has a $2,500 salary on Monday and numberFire’s...
Carlos Correa rumors: A dark horse team just revealed itself
Mike Elias’ comments have thrusted the Baltimore Orioles into the Carlos Correa sweepstakes. With the Baltimore Orioles being way better than expected, general manager Mike Elias has made it abundantly clear his team will be buyers this winter, possibly entering the Carlos Correa foray should he opt out of his Minnesota Twins deal.
Padres: Bobbleheads are latest casualty of Fernando Tatis Jr. suspension
The San Diego Padres continue to distance themselves from the fallout caused by the suspension of Fernando Tatis Jr. If you’re a San Diego Padres fan who is excited about Fernando Tatis Jr. Bobblehead Night on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Petco Park, you might want to adjust your plans accordingly as the Padres will not be giving out the promotional item in the wake of the 80-game suspension handed down to Tatis by Major League Baseball after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.
What is the future for St. Louis Cardinals’ Dakota Hudson?
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Dakota Hudson’s struggles could make him the odd man out next year. St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said he will skip pitcher Dakota Hudson’s scheduled start on Aug. 17, undoubtedly hoping it will be a reset for the 27-year-old right-hander, who has stumbled to a career-high 4.17 ERA this year. Marmol said he wants Hudson to work on his approach against left-handed batters, against whom he has had trouble finding the plate, allowing 32 of his 50 walks.
Pedro Martinez’s take on Fernando Tatis Jr. PED suspension is really dumb
Pedro Martinez had the worst take on Fernando Tatis Jr’s PED suspension, putting the blame on the Padres for not micromanaging the star player. Pedro Martinez may have delivered a lot of great pitches in his career, but he’s not perfect when dishing out takes as a studio analyst for TBS.
Red Sox playoff push could be hindered by latest injury news
It’s now or never for the Boston Red Sox to make a push for an AL Wild Card spot but another injury could be costly for their potential playoff run. While the Boston Red Sox at many points in the 2022 season have not done themselves any favors, the truth of the matter is that injuries have hurt them just as much. Whether it’s been the multi-layered saga of Chris Sale, or anyone among Garrett Whitlock, Michael Wacha, Kiké Hernandez, Rafael Devers or a number of others missing time or going on the IL.
Mets call up huge prospect as push to hold off Braves heightens
The New York Mets are calling up prospect Brett Baty for the rest of their series with the Braves as they try to hold the NL East lead. It wasn’t long ago that New York Mets fans were excited because one of their top prospects (No. 2 to be exact) Brett Baty made the move from Double-A to Triple-A. But after only six games following that move to Syracuse, he’s set to make his major league debut.
A's promote top catching prospect Shea Langeliers, release OF Stephen Piscotty
The A’s announced they selected the contract of top catching prospect Shea Langeliers. The club also recalled David MacKinnon from Triple-A Las Vegas. In corresponding moves, Oakland placed Ramón Laureano on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Aug. 15, with a left oblique strain, and released outfielder Stephen Piscotty.
Cardinals cut Kingsley Keke, four others
The Cardinals announced five cuts on Sunday afternoon with defensive lineman Kingsley Keke headlining the list of players who won’t be making the roster this year. Keke was a 2019 Packers fifth-round pick who was claimed off of waivers by the Texans in January. They cut him in May and he signed with the Cardinals.
