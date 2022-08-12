ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Former Alabama gymnastics coach Dana Duckworth joins Tuscaloosa-based AFFLINK

By Drew Taylor
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GDY3n_0hEpZwSs00

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Dana Duckworth, who led the Alabama women’s gymnastics program for eight seasons before stepping down, has now moved on to the next chapter of her career.

Starting today, Duckworth will join AFFLINK as vice president of supply chain issues. AFFLINK, which is based in Tuscaloosa, works with suppliers across the country to meet their shipping goals and potential.

“Dana’s passion, mindset, and positivity, along with a fresh perspective from her recent career as an NCAA Division 1 Head Gymnastics Coach, will positively impact AFFLINK’s next chapter of growth and success,” AFFLINK President and CEO Dennis Riffer said in a statement.

As part of her job, Duckworth will be responsible with developing end-user business in key market segments, as well as “leveraging relationships within the supplier/distributor community to foster growth among new and existing B2B customers,” the statement announcing her hiring read.

New DOT rule could make air travel less hellish: How it could help you

This is not Duckworth’s first time working in the private sector. Prior to her time in Alabama gymnastics, where she first joined as an assistant coach under Sarah Patterson in 2000, she had worked for Pfizer in pharmaceutical sales, as well as marketing director for Southern Comfort Conversions and vice president of business solutions at MCM Technology.

“We are all strong believers that Dana’s competitive mindset that led her to become a 2x NCAA Balance Beam Champion and her head coaching experience are more than transferable to our business,” Riffer said.

“For me, it’s a blessing to join AFFLINK and work for a subsidiary of a Fortune® 500 company, Performance Food Group (PFGC),” Duckworth said. “It is an exciting time to be a part of AFFLINK. The company is expanding tremendously, and I look forward to joining such a successful organization.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

No. 1 Alabama not interested in a ‘participation trophy’

It’s championship or bust for Nick Saban and Alabama, with no pretensions otherwise. Saban called the Crimson Tide’s 2021 oh-so-close season “kind of a rebuilding year” on a radio show shortly before the start of preseason camp. Players stroll by a “participation trophy” from the national title game loss to Georgia in the cafeteria every day. Led by Heisman […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

UA President Dr. Stuart Bell talks about new school year

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 38,000 students are expected to attend classes for fall semester this year at the University of Alabama. Monday morning, UA President Dr Stuart Bell spoke to CBS 42 about the upcoming semester that starts this week. “Last year we talked about lots of records and one of those was […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Two-A-Days: Hoover Bucs

It feels weird to say, but it’s a new era for the Hoover Bucs. Josh Niblett left to go coach in Georgia and now the Bucs are at a crossroads. They could get better and compete with Thompson, or fall off the waste side and into mediocrity. New coach Wade Waldrop knows what’s at stake. […]
HOOVER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama edge rusher enters transfer portal again

Former Alabama edge rusher Eyabi Anoma has entered the transfer portal, according to report from Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Anoma was originally a 5-star recruit coming out of high school and started his college career with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He also had a stop in at Houston, but was dismissed for violating team rules.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
beckersspine.com

Alabama's Andrews Sports Medicine adds 2 surgeons

Charles Pitts, MD, and Christopher Beaumont, MD, have joined Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center in Birmingham, Ala., according to a press release sent to Becker's. Both physicians graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham's orthopedic surgery residency program in 2021. Dr. Beaumont completed his fellowship training at the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Two-A-Days: Vestavia Hills

There’s a new coach and a new energy for Vestavia Hills. Sean Calhoun was only there one year and now in comes a former player. Robert Evans graduated in 1999, so he played for the legendary Buddy Anderson. He feels like knowing this program in and out will be a huge strength for him in […]
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afflink#Mcm Technology
ESPN

Why Bill Clark is walking away from the UAB football program he helped revive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- A month ago, a man drove out to Bill Clark's home and dug a small hole near the mailbox, just big enough for a for sale sign to slide in. Up the driveway, Bill and Jennifer, who met on a blind date more than 30 years ago and have been together ever since, went through the motions every football coach and wife become familiar with: carefully pack up the valuables, clear out the personal effects, remove too many signs of life lest they turn off a prospective buyer.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Two-A-Days: Spain Park Jaguars

One team in the 7A could be seen as a sleeping giant. Spain Park football has so much great history and so much talent. Lately they haven’t been showing it. Maybe all they need is a new coach. Longtime Jackson Olin coach Tim Vakakes is now the head man for the Jags and he is […]
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

Spain Park football hosts mom’s night

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — This week, the moms of Spain Park’s football team took over the field. The players and coaches shared a tribute to the moms for all they do for the team. “We’re very excited to kick off the season. Us mommas get these boys going every morning and help get them here. […]
HOOVER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Gymnastics
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

Two-A-Days: Pelham Panthers

Expectations are enormous at Pelham. They got their first taste of a regional championship two years ago for the first time in a while. Last year was a little more disappointing at 7-4. But the new coach Mike Vickery coming over from Northridge says this team has one goal. “Our only goal is to win […]
PELHAM, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa County to host second chance hiring event

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — West AlabamaWorks! will be partnering with the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office to host a hiring event at the end of August. The hiring event will be focused on finding jobs for qualified men and women who have a criminal history and need a second chance at employment. The Tuscaloosa DA’s […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham organizers look to close $14 million deficit from World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Following one of the biggest international events to come to Birmingham in years, World Games organizers confirm they did not hit their projected revenue for the week’s worth of games and entertainment. Nick Sellers, CEO of the World Games in Birmingham, released a statement Monday saying that while he was proud […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa City Council approves alcohol sales at Bryant-Denny Stadium

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa City Council approved the proposition of alcohol sales at Bryant-Denny Stadium Tuesday. The votes were cast at a city council meeting Tuesday. The stadium’s alcohol license passed by a vote of 4-1. This comes six months after the city council approved alcohol sales at the Coleman Coliseum. Some provisions […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

54K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy