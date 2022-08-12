Former Alabama gymnastics coach Dana Duckworth joins Tuscaloosa-based AFFLINK

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Dana Duckworth, who led the Alabama women’s gymnastics program for eight seasons before stepping down, has now moved on to the next chapter of her career.

Starting today, Duckworth will join AFFLINK as vice president of supply chain issues. AFFLINK, which is based in Tuscaloosa, works with suppliers across the country to meet their shipping goals and potential.

“Dana’s passion, mindset, and positivity, along with a fresh perspective from her recent career as an NCAA Division 1 Head Gymnastics Coach, will positively impact AFFLINK’s next chapter of growth and success,” AFFLINK President and CEO Dennis Riffer said in a statement.

As part of her job, Duckworth will be responsible with developing end-user business in key market segments, as well as “leveraging relationships within the supplier/distributor community to foster growth among new and existing B2B customers,” the statement announcing her hiring read.

This is not Duckworth’s first time working in the private sector. Prior to her time in Alabama gymnastics, where she first joined as an assistant coach under Sarah Patterson in 2000, she had worked for Pfizer in pharmaceutical sales, as well as marketing director for Southern Comfort Conversions and vice president of business solutions at MCM Technology.

“We are all strong believers that Dana’s competitive mindset that led her to become a 2x NCAA Balance Beam Champion and her head coaching experience are more than transferable to our business,” Riffer said.

“For me, it’s a blessing to join AFFLINK and work for a subsidiary of a Fortune® 500 company, Performance Food Group (PFGC),” Duckworth said. “It is an exciting time to be a part of AFFLINK. The company is expanding tremendously, and I look forward to joining such a successful organization.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.