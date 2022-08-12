ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged marijuana smell, roach sparks confrontation that results in prison term for woman

Williamsport, Pa. — A 28-year-old woman who recently moved to the Williamsport area will spend nearly the entire month of September incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison for summary offenses of disorderly conduct and harassment she received during a police confrontation nearly a year ago. During her non-jury trial Aug. 3, Judge Eric Linhardt told Anaise Margarita Lopez, who at the time was visiting the area from Massachusetts, that she showed no remorse for her actions and sentenced her to prison time. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Shenandoah, PA
Shenandoah, PA
Crime & Safety
WBRE

LCE: 12 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Felon found with rifle, ammo, and homemade suppressor

Berwick, Pa. — A woman with a felony drug conviction was caught driving with a modified AR-style rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, police say. Kimberly Jeanne Grose, 39, pleaded guilty in 2013 to conspiring to sell drugs in Columbia County, according to court records. That means she's prohibited from possessing a firearm, noted Bloomsburg State Trooper Jason Zoshak. Zoshak pulled Grose over on July 27 around 1 p.m....
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Nescopeck man facing charges in alleged coupon scam

Berwick, Pa. — A shopper used price tags from the shelf to trick a self-checkout machine into thinking it was a coupon, police say. The scheme, which they accuse 67-year-old Mark R. Blauer of doing over a two-month period, resulted in a $345 loss to the grocery store, according to charges. A Weis Market loss prevention officer called police on July 7 to report the alleged thefts. Video surveillance showed...
NorthcentralPA.com

Police locate gallon size bag of marijuana during search for AR-15

Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police, working with members of the Narcotics Enforcement Unit, located marijuana, a gun, and a scale as they searched a home near the 1600 block of Catherine Street. The search warrant was executed on Aug. 3 for a black AR-15 style firearm investigators said Davere Andre McClain, 50, of Williamsport used in the commission of a crime. Detectives said as they searched for the weapon, they located a bag with approximately 6.6 ounces of marijuana. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juveniles#Video Monitors
WBRE

PSP: Car missing two tires speeds on I-81 with children

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrest man after they say he was involved in a hit-and-run crash, speeding with two missing tires, while driving with three unbuckled children on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 14, troopers were called to Interstate 81 for a report of a Honda driving with no passenger side tire. […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
wkok.com

Northumberland PD: Two Men Beaten After Stealing Money

NORTHUMBERLAND – Police say two men stole some money from another man in Northumberland, and later the victim assaulted the two thieves. Court documents say arrested and beaten by the theft victim was 36-year-old Aaron Saxon of Sunbury and 36-year-old Larnard Smith. According to police, the incident occurred at...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
skooknews.com

Suspect in Berwick Fatal Hit and Run in Custody; 5 Still in Critical Condition

The suspect of a hit and run in Berwick on Saturday is in custody with 5 victims still in critical condition. According to State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Anthony Petroski, on Saturday, August 13th, 2022, a community benefit fundraising event was being held at the Intoxicated Department, a restaurant, on West 2nd Street in Berwick for the victims of the Nescopeck fire.
BERWICK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
local21news.com

Berwick hit and run victim identified

Luzerne County — A new update by Pennsylvania State Police have identified the victim killed during the Berwick hit and run incident. A local 50-year-old woman from Wilkes-Barre, revealed to be Rebecca Reese, was killed with Adrian Reyes' car during the August 13 Berwick incident. At this time police...
BERWICK, PA
local21news.com

Man charged with trespassing onto laundromat five times

Franklin County — On August 13, Chambersburg Police Department were called to the 200 block of Ceder Street at a laundromat for an individual who had a history of trespassing onto the property. 29-year-old Sterling Schley was found and arrested on the property at 3:47AM. Police say that Schley,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged fentanyl sale lands Lycoming County man in prison

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man is being held on $75,000 bail after detectives said he sold fentanyl to a confidential informant. Mikal Lamar Lattimore, 37, of Williamsport allegedly directed the informant to a residence near the 800 block of Park Avenue on Feb. 8 through Facebook. An exchange was then completed for $100 worth of fentanyl, detectives said. According to an affidavit filed on Aug. 3, the substance was not field tested due to officer safety concerns. Lattimore was charged with felony possession with intent and criminal use of a communication facility during an Aug. 3 court appearance. Lattimore completed a preliminary hearing this week. He is scheduled to face Judge Ryan Tire on Aug. 29 for a formal arraignment. Docket sheet
WOLF

Man arrested for child assault

HANOVER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Hanover Township Police arrested 72-year-old John Davis. The arrest came after a Police investigation was conducted involving child abuse. It was found the abuse was committed multiple times several years ago. Davis was charged with Aggravated Indecent Assault of a child.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Times Leader

Forty Fort police seek man in theft of lobsters

FORTY FORT — Borough police are seeking assistance to identify a man wanted for questioning related to the theft of lobsters from Schiff’s Market. Police said lobsters were stolen from the market at about 6:11 p.m. on Friday. Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call...
FORTY FORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

‘A new way of living’: Williamsport center offers hope to heroin addict

Like most children, Kelsey Anderson loved her mother and searched for opportunities to spend time with her. But, for young Anderson this meant following her mother’s footsteps into drug addiction. It began with marijuana at 13, but by age 15 she was solely addicted to heroin. With addiction came criminality and Anderson would spend years traveling in and out of prison. By age 17 she had two children, but despite...
WBRE

Over 1,300 bags of suspected fentanyl seized

POTTSVILLE CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say they pulled over a man who was in possession of multiple drugs including over 1,300 bags of fentanyl. According to PSP, on August 3 around 9:49 p.m. troopers pulled over a man, later identified as John Bartel, 62, of Pottsville City. PSP states they found […]
POTTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

First responders and volunteers describe Saturday's scene

BERWICK, Pa. — On Monday, members of the Berwick Fire Department hosed off the debris left behind after Saturday's violent incident outside the Intoxicology Department restaurant and bar. But Chief Gene Boone says the pain and the damage that was caused won't be as easy to wash away. "It's...
BERWICK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy