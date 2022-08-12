Read full article on original website
Two of blind ‘mystic’ Baba Vanga’s ‘prophecies’ for 2022 ‘have come true’ – here’s what else she predicted
TWO of blind "mystic" Baba Vanga's "prophecies" for 2022 have come true - here's what else she's predicted. The late clairvoyant from Bulgaria, whose vague predictions have gripped the world since her death in 1996, has left a spate of forecasts right through to 5079. But it's her visions for...
French Alps skier died trying off-piste route, inquest hears
A man fell to his death while trying to find an off-piste skiing route in the French Alps, an inquest has heard. Experienced skier Michael Rowell, 34, from Farnborough in Hampshire, travelled to the Chamonix area in March to go skiing with a friend. Coroner Jason Pegg told a hearing...
UK to receive shipment of Australian gas next week
The UK is expected to take delivery of a shipment of gas all the way from Australia next week, as the pressure on European energy supplies grows. The liquid natural gas (LNG) is due to arrive on 22 August, according to commodities analysts Kpler. Australia doesn't usually sell gas this...
The patients locked in secure hospitals for decades
Scots with learning disabilities and autism have been locked in secure hospitals and psychiatric wards for decades, a BBC investigation has found. They remain unable to get out despite Scottish ministers saying 22 years ago that they should be living independently in the community. BBC Disclosure found one person with...
Illegal Sunderland fishermen sentenced after online brags
Two men who boasted online about poaching fish in the River Wear have been given suspended prison sentences. Connor Bell and Michael Hutchinson used unlicensed gill nets to catch salmon and sea trout over two years, the Environment Agency said. The Sunderland pair admitted offences at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
Henley woman and son stranded overnight waiting for RAC
A woman and her son were left stranded overnight at a service station waiting for the RAC after her car broke down on the M4 near Bridgend. Caroline Jacobs was driving home to Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire on Thursday after a camping trip in Wales. Despite being a member of the...
Met Office warning of thunderstorms and heavy rain
The Met Office has warned of large thunderstorms and heavy rain over most parts of Scotland during Monday. The yellow "be aware" alert follows storms and downpours on Sunday. In Inverness, Tesco's superstore at Inshes was evacuated after water came down through the ceiling, and a Vue Cinema was also affected by rain.
