ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Release Offensive Lineman Jason Spriggs

By Jake Arthur
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ObOu4_0hEpZ3RW00

The Colts have released offensive lineman Jason Spriggs.

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday that they have released veteran offensive lineman Jason Spriggs.

The Colts signed Elkhart, Ind. native Spriggs on June 10, and since training camp started he has been the second-team right guard, and was listed as the second-team left guard on the team's initial depth chart.

Spriggs was originally drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Indiana University by the Green Bay Packers with the 48th-overall pick. He has also spent time with the Chicago Bears (2020) and Atlanta Falcons (2021).

In 59 career games, Spriggs has made 10 starts.

He missed Monday's practice with an undisclosed injury but returned the next day. The cause for his release is not yet known just a day ahead of the Colts' first preseason game.

Look for players such as Will Fries, Jordan Murray, or Brandon Kemp to potentially take on a bigger role following Spriggs' release.

What do you think of this move? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL . Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing

The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

49ers surprisingly cut former first-round pick who played in just one game for San Francisco

Like all NFL teams, the 49ers have to have their roster down to 85 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and they started that process one day early by making a surprising cut. The team announced on Monday that it has released Darqueze Dennard, who was in a competition to be the team's starting nickel back. Dennard is a former first-round pick who was selected 24th overall by the Bengals in 2014. After six seasons in Cincinnati, Dennard moved on to Atlanta for the 2020 season before jumping ship to the Giants in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Atlanta, IN
Local
Indiana Football
City
Elkhart, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
ClutchPoints

Packers TE Robert Tonyan hilariously reveals the one teammate he doesn’t want to get hit by

Friday night, the Green Bay Packers opened up their preseason against the San Francisco 49ers. During the game, Packers linebacker Rashan Gary had the biggest hit of the game. That’s despite the fact that he did not even play. Amari Rodgers, at the end of his kickoff return, was pancaked by his teammate, sending the […] The post Packers TE Robert Tonyan hilariously reveals the one teammate he doesn’t want to get hit by appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Browns dealt painful blow with another devastating injury on offense

In less than a week, the Cleveland Browns have seen two centers go down with serious knee injuries. First it was Nick Harris, who was carted off the field during the team’s Week 1 preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. And now, it’s rookie center Dawson Deaton, who will very likely be out for a […] The post Browns dealt painful blow with another devastating injury on offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Dolphins lose promising young player to devastating season-ending injury

Miami Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams has suffered a torn ACL injury, as noted by the NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe. Williams left the Dolphins’ preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the late stages of the fourth quarter. He completed a crucial tackle on Buccaneers wide receiver Deven Thompkins in what was a designed screen […] The post Dolphins lose promising young player to devastating season-ending injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Murray
NBC Sports

Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury

Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
NFL
ClutchPoints

The announcers replacing Mike Tirico, Drew Brees for Notre Dame football on NBC

With Mike Tirico joining Cris Collinsworth for a full season of Sunday Night Football and Drew Brees parting ways with NBC after just one year, the network needed a new duo for Notre Dame football games. The replacements for Tirico and Brees have been found, with Jac Collinsworth and Jason Garrett getting the call on […] The post The announcers replacing Mike Tirico, Drew Brees for Notre Dame football on NBC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
247Sports

Packers; Everything good and bad from Romeo Doubs’ preseason debut

Aside from Jordan Love, there was no other player on the Packers roster with a more highly anticipated preseason opener than rookie fourth round pick Romeo Doubs. Few, if any, rookies have ever generated as much training camp hype in Green Bay as the former Nevada receiver who has taken Ray Nitshke Field by storm over the last few weeks. With a number of the Packers’ veteran receivers inactive, Doubs was effectively WR1 in Santa Clara on Friday night. He played 28 total snaps, and was targeted a team-high 7 times.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2016 Nfl Draft#Bears#American Football#Colts Release Offensive#Indiana University#The Green Bay Packers#Will Fries
NBC Sports

Bears sign Corey Dublin, Jon Alexander

The Bears have made some moves at the end of their roster on Tuesday. Chicago announced the team has signed offensive lineman Corey Dublin and defensive back Jon Alexander. Dublin, an undrafted free agent out of Tulane, participated in Chicago’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. While he didn’t make the team then, he’s now been brought back for another opportunity.
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Bryan Jackson, 4-star 2024 ATH, names 2 B1G teams in top 10

Bryan Jackson is focusing on 10 teams in his college recruitment. Jackson, who plays running back and linebacker for McKinney (Texas), is one of the top ATHs in high school football and the 2024 recruiting class. He recently shared his top schools. Among the 10 schools for his collegiate decision are two B1G teams in the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking Big Ten football's top ten traditions

One of the things that endure many to the sport of college football over other sports and even the NFL is the pageantry and traditions that have stood the test of time. There’s nothing like a fall Saturday with the band playing, the familiar colors, and all the traditions that make you feel like you wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

HorseshoeHuddle

Indianapolis, IN
992
Followers
1K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

HorseshoeHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Indianapolis Colts

 https://www.si.com/nfl/colts

Comments / 0

Community Policy