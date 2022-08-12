Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
LSU Graduate to Compete on New Food Network Series Tonight
BATON ROUGE – LSU graduate Katie Sample will be featured on Food Network’s new hit series “Big Bad Budget Battle” on Aug. 16. Sample is a speech pathologist who specializes in autism spectrum disorder and finds that recreating recipes opens the door for conversation beyond her flavor-packed Cajun cuisine.
L'Observateur
LDWF Agents Cite Zachary Man for Closed Season Deer Hunting
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Zachary man for alleged an alleged deer hunting violation in East Baton Rouge Parish on Aug. 11. Agents cited Darious M. Johnson, 32, for hunting deer during a closed season. Agents received a tip that Johnson recently harvested a deer...
L'Observateur
SCSO seeks help identifying subject
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a male subject that trespassed in a backyard in Luling. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, just after 10:00 am, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 block of Lakewood Drive in Luling, LA for a report of a male subject trespassing in the backyard.
