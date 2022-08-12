ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Man found shot, killed at North Portland's Northgate Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was found dead Sunday night after reports of a shooting at Portland’s Northgate Park, police officials said. The shooting was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of North Fessenden Street, at Northgate Park. Arriving officers say they found a...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaverton, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Beaverton, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KATU.com

Crash closes Ehlen Road NE near Donald, Marion County deputies say

DONALD, Ore. — First responders are at the scene of a serious car crash Tuesday morning near Donald, Oregon. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened along Ehlen Road Northeast. There’s no immediate word on how many vehicles were involved, whether anyone was hurt, or what led...
DONALD, OR
KATU.com

Police arrest man carrying fake law enforcement badge, drugs, and cash

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested a suspect who tried to outrun them Sunday, Aug. 14, by trying to drive through yards and a house. The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Joshua Frank Farrell, was allegedly driving a stolen pickup truck when police say he tried to outrun them when he was located in Southeast Portland near 74th Avenue and Powell Boulevard.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police looking for answers in early morning Gresham shooting

GRESHAM, Ore. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Gresham early Sunday morning, and a woman who was caught in the crossfire is sharing her story. Just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday Gresham Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of NE Division Street.
GRESHAM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime
KATU.com

OSP identify two dead in Wasco County crash from Salem, Newberg

A Salem man and a woman from Newberg died in a single-car crash in Wasco County, Oregon State Police said Monday. Police don’t know when the crash happened, as the Chevrolet Cobalt that 23-year-old Elijah Wilson and 24-year-old Tabitha Scott were in ended up on private property and was found by the landowner Wednesday, Aug. 10.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Portland man found dead along Highway 30 near Astoria, Oregon State Police asks for info

ASTORIA, Ore. — Oregon State Police investigators are asking for help after a Portland man was found dead early Saturday morning along Highway 30 in Clatsop County. Troopers were called out about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 13 after a man, identified as 32-year-old Kevin Lilly of Portland, was found dead on Highway 30 near milepost 89, which is east of Astoria.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATU.com

Rise in gun violence alarms neighbors in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police said they're investigating a shooting after a man was shot and killed at Northgate Park just after 10 p.m. Sunday. Officers have not yet shared the identity of the victim, if they're still searching for a suspect, and what led up to the shooting.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police looking for "Lola" and the truck she was riding in

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are asking for your help in finding “Lola,” a six-month-old basset hound puppy, and the truck she was in. The blue 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 crew cab was taken from a Cascade Station parking lot Tuesday, August 16, at Noon. The truck...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Driver dies in crash with semi on I-5 north of Woodburn

WOODBURN, Ore. — An 18-year-old driver died Monday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 5 southbound north of Woodburn, state troopers said. The crash was reported at about 2:40 p.m. near milepost 277 in Marion County, according to Oregon State Police. The crash investigation extended into the evening commute.
WOODBURN, OR
KATU.com

Motorcycle rider dies Sunday afternoon crash in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say just after 12:30 p.m., Sunday, August 14, they responded to a call of a crash in the 11400 Block of Southeast Foster Road. When they arrived, they learned a motorcycle was involved in a crash with a car, and police say the operator of the motorcycle was unconscious.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Car crash in Gresham leads to small grass fire Sunday afternoon

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Gresham Fire dealt with an interesting situation this afternoon. Deputies say a single car crash started a grass fire. The two occupants of the vehicle fled but were located a short time later. A photo from Gresham Fire...
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

People living in and around a giant treehouse on city property are terrorizing neighbors

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland couple says they've been terrorized for years by campers living in and around a massive treehouse built on city property. We talked with Kerry Stickler as he gave us a tour of his expansive property, just off Southeast Foster Road. He beamed with pride as he showed us the grove of trees where he and his wife got married a few years ago. The setting, right near Johnson Creek, seems serene. But Stickler's stories paint a much different picture.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Crews recover body of man who went missing while crossing Cowlitz River

LONGVIEW, Wash. — The Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the body recovered from the Cowlitz River in Longview last week was that of a 32-year-old man who went missing on August 3. Jesse Hughes, of Kelso, was reported missing after he went underwater and didn’t resurface while...
LONGVIEW, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy