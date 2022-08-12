Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
Homeless Portland man now linked to three different bias crimes in Multnomah County
A man already charged in two bias crime attacks has now been indicted for a third incident. Dylan Kesterson is now facing 23 charges, including 9 bias crimes. He is accused of attacking a father and his 5-year-old daughter based on their perceived race back on July 2 along Portland's Eastbank Esplanade.
KATU.com
Man found shot, killed at North Portland's Northgate Park
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was found dead Sunday night after reports of a shooting at Portland’s Northgate Park, police officials said. The shooting was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of North Fessenden Street, at Northgate Park. Arriving officers say they found a...
KATU.com
Sheriff's deputies and state police follow excavator on foot to arrest wanted subject
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a strange pursuit this afternoon. Deputies along with Oregon State Police followed Jesse B. Shaw on foot who was eluding them in an excavator. Shaw had three warrants for his arrest and was also wanted for...
KATU.com
Suspect steals car, hits rightful owner sending him to the hospital with serious injuries
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Just before 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 16, Clark County Sheriff’s deputies and emergency responders were called to an area near NE 40th Avenue and NE 47th Street, for a car versus pedestrian, serious injury hit and run. Police say an unknown suspect stole a red...
KATU.com
Crash closes Ehlen Road NE near Donald, Marion County deputies say
DONALD, Ore. — First responders are at the scene of a serious car crash Tuesday morning near Donald, Oregon. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened along Ehlen Road Northeast. There’s no immediate word on how many vehicles were involved, whether anyone was hurt, or what led...
KATU.com
Oregon man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for kidnapping ex-girlfriend in 2020
PORTLAND, Ore. — James Donald Cooley, 61, of Rainer, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release., following his guilty plea to kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in May 2020. According to court documents, Cooley traveled from his Rainier, Oregon home to his ex-girlfriend’s home...
KATU.com
Police arrest man carrying fake law enforcement badge, drugs, and cash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested a suspect who tried to outrun them Sunday, Aug. 14, by trying to drive through yards and a house. The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Joshua Frank Farrell, was allegedly driving a stolen pickup truck when police say he tried to outrun them when he was located in Southeast Portland near 74th Avenue and Powell Boulevard.
KATU.com
Police looking for answers in early morning Gresham shooting
GRESHAM, Ore. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Gresham early Sunday morning, and a woman who was caught in the crossfire is sharing her story. Just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday Gresham Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of NE Division Street.
KATU.com
OSP identify two dead in Wasco County crash from Salem, Newberg
A Salem man and a woman from Newberg died in a single-car crash in Wasco County, Oregon State Police said Monday. Police don’t know when the crash happened, as the Chevrolet Cobalt that 23-year-old Elijah Wilson and 24-year-old Tabitha Scott were in ended up on private property and was found by the landowner Wednesday, Aug. 10.
KATU.com
Multnomah County officials found 800 fentanyl pills and a new colorful form of fentanyl
PORTLAND, Ore. — According to Multnomah County officials, a search warrant led deputies to find 800 pills of fentanyl and four grams of multi-colored, powdered fentanyl, often referred to as ‘rainbow fentanyl.'. Multnomah County Special Investigations Unit (SIU) also found body armor, $5,000 in cash, nine guns, some...
KATU.com
Portland man found dead along Highway 30 near Astoria, Oregon State Police asks for info
ASTORIA, Ore. — Oregon State Police investigators are asking for help after a Portland man was found dead early Saturday morning along Highway 30 in Clatsop County. Troopers were called out about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 13 after a man, identified as 32-year-old Kevin Lilly of Portland, was found dead on Highway 30 near milepost 89, which is east of Astoria.
KATU.com
Vancouver shooting early Sunday morning leaves three injured, police looking for suspect
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Early Sunday morning, August 14, Vancouver Police were called to the 6900 block of Carolina Lane on the report of a shooting. Just before 4:30 a.m., police say several people were in a backyard of a residence when an unknown person walked up and started shooting at the group.
KATU.com
Rise in gun violence alarms neighbors in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police said they're investigating a shooting after a man was shot and killed at Northgate Park just after 10 p.m. Sunday. Officers have not yet shared the identity of the victim, if they're still searching for a suspect, and what led up to the shooting.
KATU.com
Police looking for "Lola" and the truck she was riding in
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are asking for your help in finding “Lola,” a six-month-old basset hound puppy, and the truck she was in. The blue 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 crew cab was taken from a Cascade Station parking lot Tuesday, August 16, at Noon. The truck...
KATU.com
Known squatter house catches fire in Salem, one occupant arrested on unrelated charge
SALEM, Ore. — Monday morning, Marion County Fire District 1 responded to a fire in the 4100 Block of Lancaster Drive NE, along with Salem and Keizer Fire. Firefighters say two people were able to get out of the house before crews arrived. Officials say the house that caught...
KATU.com
Driver dies in crash with semi on I-5 north of Woodburn
WOODBURN, Ore. — An 18-year-old driver died Monday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 5 southbound north of Woodburn, state troopers said. The crash was reported at about 2:40 p.m. near milepost 277 in Marion County, according to Oregon State Police. The crash investigation extended into the evening commute.
KATU.com
Motorcycle rider dies Sunday afternoon crash in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say just after 12:30 p.m., Sunday, August 14, they responded to a call of a crash in the 11400 Block of Southeast Foster Road. When they arrived, they learned a motorcycle was involved in a crash with a car, and police say the operator of the motorcycle was unconscious.
KATU.com
Car crash in Gresham leads to small grass fire Sunday afternoon
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Gresham Fire dealt with an interesting situation this afternoon. Deputies say a single car crash started a grass fire. The two occupants of the vehicle fled but were located a short time later. A photo from Gresham Fire...
KATU.com
People living in and around a giant treehouse on city property are terrorizing neighbors
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland couple says they've been terrorized for years by campers living in and around a massive treehouse built on city property. We talked with Kerry Stickler as he gave us a tour of his expansive property, just off Southeast Foster Road. He beamed with pride as he showed us the grove of trees where he and his wife got married a few years ago. The setting, right near Johnson Creek, seems serene. But Stickler's stories paint a much different picture.
KATU.com
Crews recover body of man who went missing while crossing Cowlitz River
LONGVIEW, Wash. — The Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the body recovered from the Cowlitz River in Longview last week was that of a 32-year-old man who went missing on August 3. Jesse Hughes, of Kelso, was reported missing after he went underwater and didn’t resurface while...
