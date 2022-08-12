Read full article on original website
Tipton factory employee dies after machine malfunction, police say
A 38-year-old Howard County man died on the job early Friday when a machine at a Tipton factory malfunctioned, police say.
Police investigating death of 1-year-old as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — Local detectives have announced the death of a 1-year-old girl back in May is now being investigated as a homicide. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched just after midnight on May 6 to a residence on the city’s east side for an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival to the 2300 block […]
Man dead following single-car crash on Indy's near south side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man died in a single-car crash on Indianapolis' south side on Monday afternoon, IMPD said. Just before 3 p.m. on Aug. 15, IMPD officers responded to the 2100 block of Madison Avenue, near East Raymond Street, for a report of a crash. There they located a white Chevy SUV sitting in the center median.
AN OLNEY MAN IS DEAD
(OLNEY) It was this past Friday night at 11:40, that the Olney Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a “shots fired” call at the intersection of Richland Street and Monroe Street in Olney. Upon arrival it was discovered that 41 year old Christopher Laird had been shot. Laird was transported to Carle Richland Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased due to his injuries. While initial reports indicate this was an isolated shooting incident, the Illinois State Police Crime Scene and Investigation Units are now assisting local authorities with the investigation. Any further information will be released by the Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Juvenile wounded in shootout on Indy's east side, police say
A juvenile was wounded in a shootout early Tuesday on Indianapolis' east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Investigation continues in death of Carbondale Mayor’s wife; funeral arrangements set
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police continue to investigate the death of Theresa Henry, the wife of Carbondale Mayor John ‘Mike’ Henry. An autopsy was scheduled on Friday, August 12. The results have not been released. According to ISP, no information is available at this time as...
Man killed in hit-and-run crash while biking on Indy's southeast side
A bicyclist was killed late Sunday when a driver hit him on the city's southeast side and fled the scene, police say.
Man arrested after Vigo County school bus driver alerts police to a suspicious person with knife near kids
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Man with knife arrested after Vigo County school bus driver alerts police. An Anderson, Indiana, man will face charges after a Vigo County School Corporation bus driver alerted police to a suspicious person. It happened on Monday morning near 23rd Street and 7th Avenue. A...
Bloomington police find missing toddler
UPDATE: Police have located the missing toddler safely.
Indy man ejected during weekend crash in Bartholomew County
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was flown to a Louisville hospital after being ejected during a crash in Bartholomew County Sunday. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:25 p.m. to a reported crash in the 1800 block of U.S. 31/550 N. There they found the driver, 34-year-old Christopher Cobb […]
‘She had a kind heart’: Family pleads for justice in deadly Indy hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS — Heartbroken family members are working to cope with the loss of a woman killed Saturday night in a hit-and-run on Indy’s near northeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded around 10:50 p.m. to the area of 32nd Street and N. Keystone Avenue for a report of a hit-and-run crash […]
IMPD looking for robber who hit victim in head with gun at gas pump
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a robbery suspect who hit a man in the head with a handgun while he was pumping gas on the near west side earlier this month. According to police, the victim was filling up a vehicle around 10:50 p.m....
3 people, including 2 juveniles, injured in Brown County dirt bike crash
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people, including two juveniles, were injured in a dirt bike crash in Brown County Saturday afternoon. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. Saturday to an area near the 8200 block of Highland Drive. The initial investigation found 30-year-old Cody Cooper was […]
9-year-old hit, killed Friday in vehicle-bicycle accident
MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – A nine-year-old boy was killed Friday in Marion while riding his bicycle after school. At about 3:10 p.m., Marion Police say the child was hit by a vehicle in the 200 block of East Allen Street. First aid and CPR were performed at the scene, but the child died a short time later at a local hospital.
Child, 7, shot while inside car near preschool, IMPD says
A 7-year-old child was shot Friday while sitting in a car near a preschool on the city's northeast side, police say.
Person killed after being hit by vehicle on near north side
A person died Monday afternoon following a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash on the near north side of Indianapolis.
DOCS: Morgantown man shot in driveway while he and wife were unloading a trailer
MORGANTOWN, Ind. — Court documents reveal that two 19-year-olds from Morgantown drove past a home multiple times honking and yelling before the suspects pulled into the driveway and shot a 38-year-old man multiple times while his wife was present. On Monday, charges were officially filed against Nicholas Saunders, 19, and Miranda Lawson, 19, for their […]
White County Sheriff’s Weekend Report
There was one arrest and one report of Criminal Damage to Property made to the White County Sheriff’s Department over the weekend. A Norris City woman advised the White County Sheriff’s Department that she had been a victim of Criminal Damage to Property. 42 year old Megan Campbell told Reporting Officer Sgt. Craig Poole that a gate had been damaged and taken off the hinges of the posts. Campbell stated that the gate was fine on Saturday at around 5:30pm and that the gate was noticed to be damaged at around 7am Sunday morning. She believed that the gate was taken off so the subject or subjects could gain entrance onto her or her neighbor’s property, which she stated was private and posted as a joint effort between the two to ward off trespassers. No further information has been available at this time.
16-year-old arrested for murder in Marion shooting
MARION, Ind. — A 16-year-old has been arrested by the Marion Police Department and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of an Anderson man. At approximately 1:07 a.m. Saturday, Marion police officers were dispatched to the area of the 2600 block of South Washington on a report of shots fired.
IMPD: Baby’s Death Was a Homicide
INDIANAPOLIS–A baby who was found unresponsive and died the next day on May 6, died as a result of blunt force trauma. Indianapolis Metro Police now consider the one-year-old’s death a homicide. The baby was found unresponsive at a home at 2340 Post Drive, which is just north...
