Dorchester man held without bail, charged with numerous gun, drug offenses, Suffolk DA says
Keon Leary, 43 of Dorchester is being held without bail after he was charged with allegedly trafficking numerous drugs and carrying a loaded firearm without a license near in the Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard section of Boston, known as Mass and Cass, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.
Jamal Mustapha, 27, identified as pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on I-290 in Worcester Saturday
Massachusetts State Police have identified Jamal Mustapha as the 27-year-old Worcester man struck and killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 290 on Saturday. The State Police did not provide any further details related to their investigation into the crash. State troopers responded to a call about a pedestrian being struck...
Stephen Conley, of Somerville, identified as biker who died when parked driver opened door, officials say
Investigators of a bike crash that killed a 70-year-old man in Somerville identified the biker on Monday and said they believe he crashed when the operator of a parked car opened a door in his path. The biker, Stephen Conley, of Somerville, died Saturday from injuries he sustained in the...
Fight in Winchester over car door hitting truck leads to multiple people stabbed, five arrested
A fight that began when a car door was opened into a pick up truck in the Shannon Beach parking lot ended with multiple people stabbed and five people arrested on Sunday, according to the Massachusetts State Police. After the car door hit the side of the pickup truck, several...
Fall River man Adam Levesque convicted of killing Lance Correia with hammer in 2018 over missing heroin
A Fall River man has been convicted of killing another man with a hammer over missing drugs in 2018, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said. Adam Levesque, 42, was convicted after an eight day trial of second degree murder in the death of Lance Correia, 39, also of Fall River.
Shaquille Lee of Boston sentenced to 46 months in prison for being a felon in possession of firearm and ammunition
A convicted felon from Boston was sentenced to 46 months in prison on Monday for illegal possession of a semiautomatic pistol and ammunition. Shaquille Lee, 29, of Boston, was sentenced to 46 months in prison and three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Fundraiser started to purchase headstone for 13-year-old victim of deadly Chandler Street Crash in Worcester
The family of the 13-year-old girl who was killed in a three-car crash on Chandler Street in Worcester on July 23 is fundraising to pay for her headstone. Sonia Garcia, the girl’s aunt, started a GoFundMe page on Aug. 10. “Leanny was an amazing 13-year-old and at that young...
Boston police seeking to identify suspect in indecent assault and battery case
Boston police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an indecent assault and battery case. The incident occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Kneeland Street and Harrison Avenue, police said. The suspect, who could be seen in a security image, is described...
Gabriel Dias De Holanda may have fled to Brazil following crash that killed Uxbridge man, court records show
Three days after Gabriel Dias De Holanda lost control of a car he was driving and crashed, killing one passenger and injuring three others and himself, Upton police received an anonymous tip that the 18-year-old and his family were fleeing the county and heading to Brazil, court documents show. Neighbors...
Local TSA union president sentenced to three years of probation for fraud scheme
Marie LeClair, the president of a Massachusetts transportation security association union, was sentenced in federal court to three years of probation with six months of home confinement for defrauding her own union by misappropriating $29,050 in funds, the U.S. Attorney General stated. LeClair was also ordered to pay restitution and...
Massachusetts teenager suffers from serious injuries in ATV rollover in New Hampshire, officials say
A 15-year-old operating an ATV was seriously injured in a rollover accident on Lost Weekend Road in Cambridge, New Hampshire, a sparsely populated northern community, over the weekend, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. The Department was notified of the accident via 911 phone calls on Aug....
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on I-290 in Worcester struck by ‘multiple’ cars including tractor trailer, police say
A 27-year-old Worcester man was killed in a hit-and-run on Saturday on Interstate 290 after police say he was struck by “multiple” cars and potentially a tractor trailer while walking on the highway. Police said it is “unclear” if any of the drivers knew they had struck the...
Stephen Conley, killed by open car door while biking, remembered by family as ‘life of the party’
Family members recalled Stephen Conley, 72, as a loving father, a unique personality and someone who made a friend everywhere he went. Conley, a lifelong resident of Somerville, died in an accident while bicycling in the bike lane on Broadway in Somerville, crashing when the operator of a parked Land Rover opened a door in his path, according to District Attorney Marian Ryan.
Animal tranquilizers increasingly found mixed in drugs could lead to overdoses, deaths, Worcester DA warns
Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. is raising the alarm that overdoses and deaths could increase in the region due to an animal tranquilizer being mixed in with drugs in the region. Xylazine, an animal sedative, is increasingly being found mixed in with cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in...
Abandoned Pomeranian named Buzz found inside crate on Dedham roadside during heatwave has found his forever home
Buzz the Pomeranian who was found abandoned inside a metal crate on the side of a Dedham road last month during an extreme heatwave now has a permanent residence. On Tuesday, the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) announced that the male dog is out of the adoption process and has found a new home.
Orange Line shutdown: MBTA officials predict ‘transportation emergency’ in Boston later this week as shutdown begins
A 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line is expected to cause “severe” congestion on roadways around Greater Boston as commuters who rely on the MBTA seek alternative transportation methods and Boston officials warn of a “transportation emergency.”. Days ahead of the planned shutdown — scheduled to start...
Former Worcester Superintendent Maureen Binienda up for Quaboag Regional School District top job
Maureen Binienda could soon be back in the education field, but this time a little over 40 minutes away from Worcester in the communities of Warren and West Brookfield. The former superintendent of Worcester Public Schools is listed on Monday night’s Quaboag Regional School Committee agenda as “Interim Superintendent.” The committee is scheduled to go into executive session to discuss the interim superintendent’s contract.
Massachusetts State Lottery: Winning $1 million makes for a nice start to the week
It wasn’t just another Monday for two people who bought a lottery tickets in Brockton and Seekonk. Each was able to claim a significant prize, with the person in Seekonk picking up $1 million and the Brockton purchaser winning $500,000. The $1 million was for a game called “$1,000,000...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Everett woman wins using anniversary and birth dates
An Everett woman won the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “All or Nothing” game after matching all 12 of the numbers on her ticket with those in a drawing two weeks ago. Doreen Kelly won a $100,000 grand prize after using a combination of numbers that her father used to play and anniversary and birth dates, according to the state lottery. Kelly claimed her prize on Aug. 5 at the Lottery headquarters in Dorchester and received a one-time payment of $100,000 before taxes.
6 stranded dolphins released off Cape Cad in past week
On Monday, two dolphins stranded in one to two feet of water were rescued and released off Cape Cod, the fifth and sixth rescues in the past week. The two latest rescues were near Point of Rocks in Brewster where two dolphins were found early Monday morning, according to NBC 10 Boston.
