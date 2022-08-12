Maureen Binienda could soon be back in the education field, but this time a little over 40 minutes away from Worcester in the communities of Warren and West Brookfield. The former superintendent of Worcester Public Schools is listed on Monday night’s Quaboag Regional School Committee agenda as “Interim Superintendent.” The committee is scheduled to go into executive session to discuss the interim superintendent’s contract.

