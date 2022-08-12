Read full article on original website
Louisiana School Kicks Kid Out Because of Same-Sex Parents
Louisiana Has Made National Headlines Again. This story concerning a Louisiana kindergartner has gone viral because of the reason she got kicked out of school. A Louisianan Couple Claims Their Daughter Was Kicked Out of School Because They are Lesbians. Jennifer Parker and Emily Parker were loud and vocal about...
Lafayette Police Officer hit and dragged by vehicle
UPDATE, 9:58 a.m.: Jaylin Chavis, 24, of Lake Charles, has been arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. Chavis faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, reckless operation of a vehicle, resisting an officer with force/violence, and OWI (first offense). Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty. ORIGINAL...
19-year-old Louisiana man dies after truck overturns early Sunday morning
DEQUINCY, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the Louisiana State Police were called to a deadly crash around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, August 14. Kyler Louis Lacy, 19, of Sulphur, was killed in the single-vehicle crash. The deadly crash took place “at the intersection of Camp Edgewood Road and Pilgrim...
Three South Louisiana Lottery Tickets Win over $420,000
Lottery players in South Louisiana have 420,000 reasons to be looking for winners this morning. South Louisiana Powerball players have 100,000 reasons to be reaching into their purses and pockets this morning and Easy 5 Players from over the weekend, have 320,000 reasons to check their numbers too. The Louisiana...
