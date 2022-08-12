ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Police Officer hit and dragged by vehicle

UPDATE, 9:58 a.m.: Jaylin Chavis, 24, of Lake Charles, has been arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. Chavis faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, reckless operation of a vehicle, resisting an officer with force/violence, and OWI (first offense). Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty. ORIGINAL...
LAFAYETTE, LA

