ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Black Business Expo, clear the shelters

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – BLACK-OWNED BUSINESS EXPO. A popular expo returns where you can spend the weekend shopping local. The Black Owned Business Expo is happening on Saturday, Aug. 20 and your help is needed. You can volunteer for the event to make sure vendors and attendees are having a good time.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Roller City Adult Skate, play auditions

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Adults – your kids might be headed to a new grade, but you can now go old school. Tonight is Adult Skate Night at Roller City skating rink in Springdale. There are prizes, fun, and more. Plus, there are no kids allowed from 7-9 p.m. which means there’s no judgment from the kids and you can just roll on!
SPRINGDALE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Ice Cream Social returns!

The Washington County Historical Society is hosting a delicious and cool event to celebrate the summer. Watch as Jaclyn and Jason sit down with Debbie Groom of the ice cream social committee and Maylon Rice from the WCHS to talk about the upcoming ice cream social, returning after three years.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: ‘Out and About’ Happy Hour

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Happening tomorrow at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale, you can join Army veteran and public school educator Lyle Sparkman as he presents “Out of the Poke.”. Being a seventh-generation Ozarker, Sparkman will paint a picture...
SPRINGDALE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Bentonville, AR
Lifestyle
City
Bentonville, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Pets & Animals
Bentonville, AR
Pets & Animals
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas Works Indoors As Rain Falls Outside

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas worked inside the Walker Pavilion on Wednesday morning as the rain fell outside. KJ Jefferson found Ketron Jackson for a 75-yard touchdown as the speedy wide receiver raced past the defensive back. Safety Latavious Brini picked off a pass thrown by Malik Hornsby. Jordan Crook rotated...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Cody Kennedy Has Experienced O-line, Good Depth

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas will send an experienced offensive line out to face the No. 23 Cincinnati defense on Saturday, Sept. 3, but Cody Kennedy is also developing some quality depth. Coaches always say they would like have at least eight offensive linemen ready to play in case...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

WATCH: Offensive line coach Cody Kennedy, players talk fall camp

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Arkansas football team is now through nine days of fall camp. On Monday, offensive line coach Cody Kennedy and two of his players, Brady Latham and Luke Jones, got to sit down with the media after practice. You can see those full interviews in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hound#Nwa#Hangouts#Furry#Animals#Lighting Emporium#Sponsored Content
nwahomepage.com

Brooks Yurachek Proud of Hogs Offer

FAYETTEVILLE — Brooks Yurachek was an outstanding quarterback for Fayetteville’s ninth-grade team, but in high school he’s concentrating on linebacker and doing a very good job of it. Yurachek, 6-1, 210, was recently offered a preferred walk-on spot by Arkansas for the Class of 2023. His father...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Tuesday Morning Practice Notes, Tidbits

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is once again on the practice fields today as they continue to get closer to the Sept. 3 season opener against Cincinnati. The open time for the media was four periods on Tuesday. A couple of backup quarterbacks had some impressive throws during the open portion. Malik Hornsby found Bryce Stephens for a nice gain over the middle. Cade Fortin then found tight end Tyrus Washington for a nice gain as well.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

WATCH: DL Coach Deke Adams talks first year with the Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – It’s the first year for defensive line coach Deke Adams with the Razorbacks, and Tuesday was the first time he sat down with the media to address fall camp in addition to potential changes. Following day 10 of fall camp, we also heard from...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Deke Adams Still Building Depth on D-line

FAYETTEVILLE — Deke Adams is the third defensive line coach in three years under Sam Pittman, but it seems like the group is progressing well learning from the experienced veteran. “It’s really been fun,” Adams said. “It’s really been fun. This is a great group of kids. We’ve added...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
nwahomepage.com

Greenwood Should Impove As Season Progresses

FAYETTEVILLE — Fayetteville and Greenwood may or may not make it to the state championship games following the season, but both are young teams with talent that should gradually get better and better as the year progresses. The two teams battled last night and both obviously made first-game mistakes....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

ESPN Places Hogs No. 17 in Preseason Power Poll

FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN has released its preseason power rankings and Arkansas comes in at No. 17. That places Arkansas No. 4 in the SEC. Alabama (1), Georgia (3) and Texas A&M (7) are ahead of the Hogs. Ole Miss comes in at No. 20. Arkansas is coming off a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

No. 8 Soccer Puts Five on SEC Preseason Watchlist

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 8 Arkansas soccer had five Razorbacks named to the SEC Preseason Watchlist, the league announced Wednesday. Defender Bryana Hunter is making her fourth straight appearance on the list while forward Anna Podojil is making her third. Hunter and Podojil earned All-SEC First Team honors for their roles during last year’s league title-winning campaign.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy