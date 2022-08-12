Read full article on original website
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
Happening in NWA: Black Business Expo, clear the shelters
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – BLACK-OWNED BUSINESS EXPO. A popular expo returns where you can spend the weekend shopping local. The Black Owned Business Expo is happening on Saturday, Aug. 20 and your help is needed. You can volunteer for the event to make sure vendors and attendees are having a good time.
Happening in NWA: Roller City Adult Skate, play auditions
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Adults – your kids might be headed to a new grade, but you can now go old school. Tonight is Adult Skate Night at Roller City skating rink in Springdale. There are prizes, fun, and more. Plus, there are no kids allowed from 7-9 p.m. which means there’s no judgment from the kids and you can just roll on!
Ice Cream Social returns!
The Washington County Historical Society is hosting a delicious and cool event to celebrate the summer. Watch as Jaclyn and Jason sit down with Debbie Groom of the ice cream social committee and Maylon Rice from the WCHS to talk about the upcoming ice cream social, returning after three years.
Happening in NWA: ‘Out and About’ Happy Hour
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Happening tomorrow at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale, you can join Army veteran and public school educator Lyle Sparkman as he presents “Out of the Poke.”. Being a seventh-generation Ozarker, Sparkman will paint a picture...
WATCH: Special teams coordinator Scott Fountain, kicker Cam Little, punter Reid Bauer talk fall camp
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Rain forced the team inside for fall camp on Wednesday, but a little bit of water didn’t stop Arkansas’ special teams from getting work in. After practice, special teams coordinator Scott Fountain, kicker Cam Little and punter Reid Bauer gave an update on fall camp.
Arkansas Works Indoors As Rain Falls Outside
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas worked inside the Walker Pavilion on Wednesday morning as the rain fell outside. KJ Jefferson found Ketron Jackson for a 75-yard touchdown as the speedy wide receiver raced past the defensive back. Safety Latavious Brini picked off a pass thrown by Malik Hornsby. Jordan Crook rotated...
Cody Kennedy Has Experienced O-line, Good Depth
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas will send an experienced offensive line out to face the No. 23 Cincinnati defense on Saturday, Sept. 3, but Cody Kennedy is also developing some quality depth. Coaches always say they would like have at least eight offensive linemen ready to play in case...
WATCH: Offensive line coach Cody Kennedy, players talk fall camp
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Arkansas football team is now through nine days of fall camp. On Monday, offensive line coach Cody Kennedy and two of his players, Brady Latham and Luke Jones, got to sit down with the media after practice. You can see those full interviews in...
Brooks Yurachek Proud of Hogs Offer
FAYETTEVILLE — Brooks Yurachek was an outstanding quarterback for Fayetteville’s ninth-grade team, but in high school he’s concentrating on linebacker and doing a very good job of it. Yurachek, 6-1, 210, was recently offered a preferred walk-on spot by Arkansas for the Class of 2023. His father...
Tuesday Morning Practice Notes, Tidbits
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is once again on the practice fields today as they continue to get closer to the Sept. 3 season opener against Cincinnati. The open time for the media was four periods on Tuesday. A couple of backup quarterbacks had some impressive throws during the open portion. Malik Hornsby found Bryce Stephens for a nice gain over the middle. Cade Fortin then found tight end Tyrus Washington for a nice gain as well.
WATCH: DL Coach Deke Adams talks first year with the Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – It’s the first year for defensive line coach Deke Adams with the Razorbacks, and Tuesday was the first time he sat down with the media to address fall camp in addition to potential changes. Following day 10 of fall camp, we also heard from...
Deke Adams Still Building Depth on D-line
FAYETTEVILLE — Deke Adams is the third defensive line coach in three years under Sam Pittman, but it seems like the group is progressing well learning from the experienced veteran. “It’s really been fun,” Adams said. “It’s really been fun. This is a great group of kids. We’ve added...
Greenwood Should Impove As Season Progresses
FAYETTEVILLE — Fayetteville and Greenwood may or may not make it to the state championship games following the season, but both are young teams with talent that should gradually get better and better as the year progresses. The two teams battled last night and both obviously made first-game mistakes....
ESPN Places Hogs No. 17 in Preseason Power Poll
FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN has released its preseason power rankings and Arkansas comes in at No. 17. That places Arkansas No. 4 in the SEC. Alabama (1), Georgia (3) and Texas A&M (7) are ahead of the Hogs. Ole Miss comes in at No. 20. Arkansas is coming off a...
No. 8 Soccer Puts Five on SEC Preseason Watchlist
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 8 Arkansas soccer had five Razorbacks named to the SEC Preseason Watchlist, the league announced Wednesday. Defender Bryana Hunter is making her fourth straight appearance on the list while forward Anna Podojil is making her third. Hunter and Podojil earned All-SEC First Team honors for their roles during last year’s league title-winning campaign.
