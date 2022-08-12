Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. Cane
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming FromL. CaneFlorida State
Related
snntv.com
Anna Maria business featured on TODAY show
ANNA MARIA ISLAND (WSNN) - A Suncoast family-owned business gets national attention on NBC's TODAY show. Joie Inn is a boutique vacation spot on Anna Maria Island owned by a family of six. Ashley Petrone and her husband Dino purchased and renovated this four-room hotel after vacationing there. On August...
snntv.com
Golf tourney to raise money to send veterans to D.C.
PUNTA GORDA - Veterans will be taking on an upcoming flight to Washington D.C., and you can help get them there. According to a press release, Southwest Florida Honor Flight will present their Fall Golf Tournament Saturday, October 15 at Deep Creek Golf Course. Registration is open. It's $90 per...
snntv.com
Sarasota native Harrison Long committed to VCU
BRADENTON (SNN-TV) - It was announced this evening that former Sarasota Sailor and SCF Manatee infielder, Harrison Long has committed to Virginia Commonwealth University for the next chapter of his baseball career. The Sarasota native makes the jump to Division-I baseball with the VCU Rams, after a solid season in...
snntv.com
Ducks caught on Sarasota resident's doorbell camera
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck. Well, this video is just of ducks, very cute ducks. The video was captured on a Ring Spotlight Cam at a home in Sarasota. While...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
snntv.com
DeSantis announces proposal to attract teachers
SARASOTA- Governor DeSantis announces a new proposal to bring more teachers to the state. A week into the school year and Manatee County has 60 openings for teachers, Sarasota County has 85 instructional openings. Governor DeSantis is working on a new plan to lower teacher shortages. Starting with expanding the...
snntv.com
Piney Point site discharging water throughout the week
MANATEE COUNTY- More water is being discharged from the troubled Piney Point this week as the site prepares to close for good. After a few months of heavy rain, Officials at the Piney Point site need to drain water out of the stacks, but this water isn’t contaminated. “It’s...
snntv.com
Motorcyclist dies in Sarasota crash, Sunday
SARASOTA (WSNN) - A motorcyclist dies after hitting a parked trailer in Sarasota, last night. The Sarasota County Sheriff's office reports it happened at South Lockwood Ridge Road near Maiden Lane around 7 p.m. FHP says the motorcyclist ran into the back of an unmoving trailer attached to an unoccupied...
snntv.com
Cheng, Linarez receive Florida State League awards
BRADENTON (SNN-TV) - The Bradenton Marauders have swept the Florida State League weekly awards again. This week the FSL is handing out the hardware to Tsung-Che Cheng and Valentin Linarez, as they were named Player and Pitcher of the Week!. This week Cheng tallied a .500 AVG, with an 1.253...
RELATED PEOPLE
snntv.com
New study reveals red tide may impact brains
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - A new study reveals red tide may impact our brains. "Just being on the beach, I would start coughing, and throat irritation and within 15 minutes I would have to leave," Sarasota visitor Rhonda Haak said. "It was that bad." Algal blooms cause red tide which...
snntv.com
North Port police officer helps feathered friends
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - Just a friendly reminder that school is back in session and all sorts of families are working to cross our streets. Check out this North Port police officer caught doing a good deed. This is Officer Gaither lending a hand to our feathered friends. Also remember...
snntv.com
Governor DeSantis campaigns for school board candidates
FLORIDA - Governor Ron DeSantis hits the road to campaign for school board members around the state. While school board races are technically non-partisan and supposed to be local to that specific district, the governor has endorsed candidates many Florida counties, including Sarasota, Miami-Dade, Hillsborough, Manatee, Alachua and others. The...
snntv.com
One person injured in Sarasota shooting, Sunday
SARASOTA (WSNN) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot last night in North Sarasota, authorities say. Sarasota Police tweeted about the incident a little before 8 p.m. saying it happened near 24th St and Gillespie Ave. SPD says a victim was taken to the hospital with non-life...
IN THIS ARTICLE
snntv.com
‘Baby killer’ billboard taken down; both sides speak out
Last week a mobile billboard showed candidate Lauren Kurnov next to the words 'baby killer', alluding to Kurnov's earlier employment with Planned Parenthood. “It's disheartening, it’s upsetting, it's ugly, and it’s really not what we as a community should be focusing on,” said Kurnov. Englewood resident Conni...
snntv.com
Lightning caught on Charlotte County detective's dashcam
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN) - While working a traffic detail over the weekend on Bermont Road, Charlotte County Sheriff's Detective Wrasse saw this lightning strike start a small fire. While making sure the rain put the fire out, the dash cam captured this intense strike just ahead. A reminder that if...
snntv.com
Port Charlotte man sentenced for drug trafficking
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN) - A Port Charlotte man was sentenced for drug trafficking on Tuesday. 49-year-old Daniel Carter was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by 5 years of probation for trafficking amphetamine. He was also sentenced to 5 years in prison for transportation of drug paraphernalia. The charges...
snntv.com
Man sentenced to 30 years for road rage killing
MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - John Thomas Cray will spend 30 years in prison after a road rage incident led to the death of another man. According to a release from the State Attorney, Cray got into an argument with another driver on the roadway. When both men were pulled over on the side of the road, the victim walked towards Cray's vehicle, but Cray ended up striking the victim with his vehicle.
Comments / 0