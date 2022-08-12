ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claiborne County, TN

Woman agrees to plea deal in Claiborne County murder case

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
TAZEWELL, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A woman who is among the trio accused in the murder of a Claiborne County man last year has agreed to a plea deal on felony murder and robbery charges, according to documents filed in Claiborne County Criminal Court. She was sentenced to 50 years for the murder charge.

Courtney Leann Gilpin , 24, entered a guilty plea agreement on Aug. 5 for felony second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and conspiring to commit robbery in relation to the homicide of Aaron Massengill . These charges carry sentencing of 50 years, 30 years and 12 years, respectively.

The state recommended Gilpin serve 100% of the second-degree murder conviction at 50 years.

Gilpin has been in jail since Feb. 26, 2021 and that time is credited toward her sentence. With the sentences set to be served concurrently, she will spend the next 48 years years in prison.

Tazewell police officer injured while making arrest near Elk Street

The body of Massengill, 28, was found in February 2021 along Ferguson Ridge Road in Tazewell. An autopsy revealed that he had died of a gunshot wound. He had been reported missing prior to the discovery of his body.

Last year, Gilpin along with Jimmy Riffe and Patrick Smith, the other two accused in the murder of Massengill, had been indicted by a grand jury . Gilpin and Riffe later entered not guilty pleas .

Previous court documents revealed that detectives spoke to witnesses who overheard a conversation between the three suspects detailing their plans to lure Massengill to a home in Sullivan County, ambush him and steal his truck.

