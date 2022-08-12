Read full article on original website
Related
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: ‘Out and About’ Happy Hour
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Happening tomorrow at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale, you can join Army veteran and public school educator Lyle Sparkman as he presents “Out of the Poke.”. Being a seventh-generation Ozarker, Sparkman will paint a picture...
nwahomepage.com
5k funds money for Christmas shopping in Gravette
Fort Smith road closures as new college students …
Incubus postpones concert at Walmart AMP
Incubus postpones its show for August 16 at the Walmart AMP.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas church hosts "Blessing of the Backpacks" ahead of new school year
ROGERS, Ark. — Students had their backpacks blessed at a church in Northwest Arkansas Sunday. The Oakley Chapel United Methodist Church hosted the "Blessing of the Backpacks" the day before school started in Rogers. Students and staff brought their backpacks and other school materials to the event so church...
IN THIS ARTICLE
talkbusiness.net
Forty Under 40: Ashley Gerhardson
Growing up in Heavener, Okla., the daughter of a homemaker and a mechanic, Ashley Gerhardson’s mother encouraged her to consider education as a profession because she enjoyed serving people. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith in 2007 with an English degree. Wanting...
nwahomepage.com
Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson (8-14-22)
Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson (8-14-22) Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson (8-14-22) Fort Smith road closures as new college students …
talkbusiness.net
Forty Under 40: Alexandria Gladden
Alexandria Gladden joined Signature Bank of Arkansas in 2005 as a part-time teller after growing up watching her family work in banking. Her father, Gary Head, is president and CEO of Fayetteville-based White River Bancshares Co., the bank’s holding company. Her uncle also is a banker. “It was the...
Back to School Party to be held at the Bakery District
FORT SMITH, Ark. — We're a week away from Fort Smith students returning to the classroom and the Fort Smith Education Association (FSEA) is hosting a Back to School Party at the Bakery District to celebrate. The event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. It...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Cannabis is coming to Northwest Arkansas
The Arkansas Times and the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association will host the Medical Marijuana and CBD Wellness Expo August 27th at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. The event will feature an exhibit hall with booths from many of the state’s dispensaries, CBD companies and doctors focused on the...
KTLO
2024 solar eclipse expected to be big business in Twin Lakes Area
(Path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse) An event that is just under two years away is already drawing interest from officials in the Twin Lakes Area. A solar eclipse will occur April 8, 2024 and the path of totality, or where the moon completely covers the sun meaning nearly total darkness, includes a big area of north central Arkansas and a part of southern Missouri. All of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Stone and Searcy counties in Arkansas and Howell County in Missouri are in the path of totality. Most of Marion and parts of Boone and Newton counties in Arkansas and about half of Ozark and a small part of Douglas counties in Missouri are in the path.
nwahomepage.com
Two Very Successful Programs Meet Tonight
FAYETTEVILLE — Two very successful high school football programs, Fayetteville and Greenwood, meet tonight in a preseason game. The two schools will play the ninth-grade game at 5:30 p.m. and then follow with senior high at 7 p.m. at Harmon Field in Fayetteville. Both Fayetteville and Greenwood finished as the state runner-up in their classification in 2021. Fayetteville finished 10-3 and fell to Bryant 42-38 in the Class 7A state championship game. Greenwood was 9-4 and was beaten by El Dorado 27-17 in the Class 6A state title game.
Back-to-school bus issues lead to upset parents
Springdale parents and grandparents remain upset following the Springdale School District's decision to create new bus routes this school year.
ourchanginglives.com
Fort Smith – Patrolling The Wild West
The Louisiana Purchase signaled many changes in the United States. The addition of 828,000 square miles of new territory nearly doubled the size of the young nation. Early explorers viewed the new lands as stark in comparison to the settled land to the east. It would be branded with the nickname “Great American Dessert” and considered uninhabitable. With a steady flow of Native Indian tribes moving westward, the government saw a need for military presence. On Christmas Day of 1817, a group of soldiers arrived on the western edge of the Arkansas River in a location that would become Fort Smith.
talkbusiness.net
Forty Under 40: Christy Williams
Christy Williams thrives on making connections and developing relationships. That’s evident by her accomplishments in 13 years of an upwardly mobile career working in UAFS’ Office of Advancement. A Lavaca native, Williams joined the university as director of donor relations. She earned promotions to major gifts officer and...
Report: Arkansas is 2022’s 4th-worst state to live in
With a historic low number of Americans moving last year (8.4%), the personal finance website WalletHub released a report on 2022's best states to live in.
5newsonline.com
List: Arkansas & Oklahoma 2022 back to school dates
ARKANSAS, USA — The 2022 school year is kicking off! Here is a list of the start dates for eastern Oklahoma, River Valley, and Northwest Arkansas schools! The start date for the colleges in the region is also included!. Northwest Arkansas:. Fayetteville Public Schools: Monday, Aug. 15. Springdale Public...
Farmers’ Almanac Winter Forecast For Arkansas, Will We See A Perfect Winter?
It's been a hot summer, so what are the chances of us having a cold winter? Will we see snow? If so how much? Or will it be warmer than normal? No need to wait because now we know or at least have an idea of what our winter will be like thanks to the Farmers Almanac.
KHBS
Parents drop off new University of Arkansas students
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Families from across the country are in Fayetteville this weekend to move their children into college. Lisa and Adam Emery are dropping off their oldest out of three sons. "We're very excited, a little nervous," Lisa Emery said. "Overall just really excited for him." The Emerys...
Search for missing woman in Benton County underway
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 49-year-old woman. Dawn Rene Wynn was last seen in the area of Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge. Wynn is 5’2”, weighs between 150-170 lbs, and has short black hair. Officials say she...
Joplin Community rallies to support local restaurant
JOPLIN, Mo- The Joplin Community comes together to support a local restaurant that was on the brink of closing its doors. Fu Noodle House posted on their Facebook page that they would have to close down soon if business did not pick up– and the response is one that they were not expecting.
Comments / 0