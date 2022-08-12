ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: ‘Out and About’ Happy Hour

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Happening tomorrow at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale, you can join Army veteran and public school educator Lyle Sparkman as he presents “Out of the Poke.”. Being a seventh-generation Ozarker, Sparkman will paint a picture...
SPRINGDALE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Forty Under 40: Ashley Gerhardson

Growing up in Heavener, Okla., the daughter of a homemaker and a mechanic, Ashley Gerhardson’s mother encouraged her to consider education as a profession because she enjoyed serving people. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith in 2007 with an English degree. Wanting...
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Forty Under 40: Alexandria Gladden

Alexandria Gladden joined Signature Bank of Arkansas in 2005 as a part-time teller after growing up watching her family work in banking. Her father, Gary Head, is president and CEO of Fayetteville-based White River Bancshares Co., the bank’s holding company. Her uncle also is a banker. “It was the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Back to School Party to be held at the Bakery District

FORT SMITH, Ark. — We're a week away from Fort Smith students returning to the classroom and the Fort Smith Education Association (FSEA) is hosting a Back to School Party at the Bakery District to celebrate. The event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. It...
FORT SMITH, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Cannabis is coming to Northwest Arkansas

The Arkansas Times and the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association will host the Medical Marijuana and CBD Wellness Expo August 27th at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. The event will feature an exhibit hall with booths from many of the state’s dispensaries, CBD companies and doctors focused on the...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KTLO

2024 solar eclipse expected to be big business in Twin Lakes Area

(Path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse) An event that is just under two years away is already drawing interest from officials in the Twin Lakes Area. A solar eclipse will occur April 8, 2024 and the path of totality, or where the moon completely covers the sun meaning nearly total darkness, includes a big area of north central Arkansas and a part of southern Missouri. All of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Stone and Searcy counties in Arkansas and Howell County in Missouri are in the path of totality. Most of Marion and parts of Boone and Newton counties in Arkansas and about half of Ozark and a small part of Douglas counties in Missouri are in the path.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
nwahomepage.com

Two Very Successful Programs Meet Tonight

FAYETTEVILLE — Two very successful high school football programs, Fayetteville and Greenwood, meet tonight in a preseason game. The two schools will play the ninth-grade game at 5:30 p.m. and then follow with senior high at 7 p.m. at Harmon Field in Fayetteville. Both Fayetteville and Greenwood finished as the state runner-up in their classification in 2021. Fayetteville finished 10-3 and fell to Bryant 42-38 in the Class 7A state championship game. Greenwood was 9-4 and was beaten by El Dorado 27-17 in the Class 6A state title game.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ourchanginglives.com

Fort Smith – Patrolling The Wild West

The Louisiana Purchase signaled many changes in the United States. The addition of 828,000 square miles of new territory nearly doubled the size of the young nation. Early explorers viewed the new lands as stark in comparison to the settled land to the east. It would be branded with the nickname “Great American Dessert” and considered uninhabitable. With a steady flow of Native Indian tribes moving westward, the government saw a need for military presence. On Christmas Day of 1817, a group of soldiers arrived on the western edge of the Arkansas River in a location that would become Fort Smith.
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Forty Under 40: Christy Williams

Christy Williams thrives on making connections and developing relationships. That’s evident by her accomplishments in 13 years of an upwardly mobile career working in UAFS’ Office of Advancement. A Lavaca native, Williams joined the university as director of donor relations. She earned promotions to major gifts officer and...
LAVACA, AR
5newsonline.com

List: Arkansas & Oklahoma 2022 back to school dates

ARKANSAS, USA — The 2022 school year is kicking off! Here is a list of the start dates for eastern Oklahoma, River Valley, and Northwest Arkansas schools! The start date for the colleges in the region is also included!. Northwest Arkansas:. Fayetteville Public Schools: Monday, Aug. 15. Springdale Public...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KHBS

Parents drop off new University of Arkansas students

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Families from across the country are in Fayetteville this weekend to move their children into college. Lisa and Adam Emery are dropping off their oldest out of three sons. "We're very excited, a little nervous," Lisa Emery said. "Overall just really excited for him." The Emerys...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Search for missing woman in Benton County underway

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 49-year-old woman. Dawn Rene Wynn was last seen in the area of Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge. Wynn is 5’2”, weighs between 150-170 lbs, and has short black hair. Officials say she...
BENTON COUNTY, AR

