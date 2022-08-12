Read full article on original website
Related
nwahomepage.com
Kevin Kopps returns to NWA with the San Antonio Missions
Former Arkansas Razorback pitcher, 2021 Golden Spikes Award Winner, and 2021 Dick Howser Award Winner Kevin Kopps returns to Northwest Arkansas this week with the San Antonio Missions. The AA-Affiliate of the San Diego Padres is playing the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in a six-game series starting on Tuesday. Alyssa Orange...
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Offensive line coach Cody Kennedy, players talk fall camp
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Arkansas football team is now through nine days of fall camp. On Monday, offensive line coach Cody Kennedy and two of his players, Brady Latham and Luke Jones, got to sit down with the media after practice. You can see those full interviews in...
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: ‘Out and About’ Happy Hour
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Happening tomorrow at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale, you can join Army veteran and public school educator Lyle Sparkman as he presents “Out of the Poke.”. Being a seventh-generation Ozarker, Sparkman will paint a picture...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk: Hogs WR room, HS football starting soon
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA) In this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting report our Razorback football insider focuses on High Schools coming to Fayetteville as Friday Night Lights slowly approaches. Tulsa Booker T Washington is a big game coming to Bentonville West on August 26th. We also talk about the wide receiver room for the University of Arkansas as they seem to make major strides as their season is less than a month away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwahomepage.com
Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson: Europe tour 3-game breakdown & Razorback recruiting for the future
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA)- In this week’s Hog Hoops report our Razorback basketball insider breaks down what he seen from Arkansas in their first three games on their European tour. Arkansas plays their last game tomorrow at noon as they face probably their toughest opponent, Bakken Bears. Layden Blocker workouts continue, but the Hogs are also scouting more talent for the future of Arkansas. All of that and more in this week’s Hog Hoops report.
nwahomepage.com
Fayetteville baseball game raising funds for Alzheimer’s
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Up to 500 spectators are expected to join the “field of dreams” as baseball youth players from Farmington, Bentonville and Elkins play at the second annual Perroni Field Invitational over the August 20 weekend to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Association. Youth players...
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: DL Coach Deke Adams talks first year with the Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – It’s the first year for defensive line coach Deke Adams with the Razorbacks, and Tuesday was the first time he sat down with the media to address fall camp in addition to potential changes. Following day 10 of fall camp, we also heard from...
nwahomepage.com
$30 million Siloam Springs water treatment facility opens
SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After two years and $30 million a new water treatment facility opened in Siloam Springs. Equipment was updated and the pipeline was extended. Public Works Director Steve Gorszczyk said the upgrade was much needed as the past equipment put in was from the 1950s.
nwahomepage.com
Two Very Successful Programs Meet Tonight
FAYETTEVILLE — Two very successful high school football programs, Fayetteville and Greenwood, meet tonight in a preseason game. The two schools will play the ninth-grade game at 5:30 p.m. and then follow with senior high at 7 p.m. at Harmon Field in Fayetteville. Both Fayetteville and Greenwood finished as the state runner-up in their classification in 2021. Fayetteville finished 10-3 and fell to Bryant 42-38 in the Class 7A state championship game. Greenwood was 9-4 and was beaten by El Dorado 27-17 in the Class 6A state title game.
nwahomepage.com
Child left in car dies in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, Fort Smith Police responded to a call at a local hospital that stemmed from the 3600 block of Boone Avenue. According to a report from the department, investigators learned that a child had been left inside a...
nwahomepage.com
Cody Kennedy Has Experienced O-line, Good Depth
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas will send an experienced offensive line out to face the No. 23 Cincinnati defense on Saturday, Sept. 3, but Cody Kennedy is also developing some quality depth. Coaches always say they would like have at least eight offensive linemen ready to play in case...
nwahomepage.com
nwahomepage.com
City council votes for resolution to alleviate flooding
The Fayetteville City Council approved a resolution for the city to purchase 4 apartment buildings on West End Avenue. City council votes for resolution to alleviate flooding. $30mil Siloam Springs water treatment facility opens. Fayetteville takes public input on College Avenue …. New app sends alerts on school safety and...
nwahomepage.com
Deke Adams Still Building Depth on D-line
FAYETTEVILLE — Deke Adams is the third defensive line coach in three years under Sam Pittman, but it seems like the group is progressing well learning from the experienced veteran. “It’s really been fun,” Adams said. “It’s really been fun. This is a great group of kids. We’ve added...
Comments / 0