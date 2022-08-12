NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Chiron is a total lovebug, always wanting to be right by your side. Chiron walks well on a leash, stopping frequently to check to make sure you are still there, too. Chiron loves to sit with you, snuggling up on a couch or wherever you find yourself sitting, ready to put his head in your lap. Chiron is about a year old and weighs 45 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO