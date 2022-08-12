ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

Pets of the Week for August 16, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Chiron is a total lovebug, always wanting to be right by your side. Chiron walks well on a leash, stopping frequently to check to make sure you are still there, too. Chiron loves to sit with you, snuggling up on a couch or wherever you find yourself sitting, ready to put his head in your lap. Chiron is about a year old and weighs 45 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.
clarksvillenow.com

Pets of the Week

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more. Montgomery County Animal Care and...
wpln.org

Meet Nashville’s newest transplants: 40 rescued beagles

A crowd of potential beagle adoptees waited outside the Nashville Humane Association on Friday morning — some waiting nearly three hours for the shelter to open. Kenneth Tallier of NHA let WPLN News skip the line to see the dogs just before the doors opened. “All of them are...
WBKR

A Secret Tennessee Mansion is Hosting an Immersive Haunted Cocktail Soiree

If Halloween, cocktails and weird experiences are your thing, this is the party for you!. If you are a fan of the strange and unusual, this cocktail experience definitely sounds like one for you! It's a Halloween-themed immersive cocktail experience that will be filled with the paranormal, specialty drinks and it will even take place inside of a secret mansion!
tvnewscheck.com

Danielle Breezy: Always Watching The ‘Next Weathermakers’

At 12:40 a.m., on Monday, March 2, 2020, Danielle Breezy, chief meteorologist for WKRN, Nexstar’s ABC affiliate in Nashville, did not have the luxury of wasting seconds or mincing words. On the air, in-studio, using the Weather Company’s Max Velocity storm tracking technology, she spotted a tornado moving quickly into the market.
WKRN

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson headlines charity event in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson was on hand in Nashville Tuesday for a charity event to benefit music programs in Music City. The event was held at the Gibson Garage in downtown Nashville. Lifeson was in attendance to support the music artists and programs at Monroe Carell Jr. Children`s Hospital at Vanderbilt and Room in the Inn, both of which offer vital services to the Nashville community.
WDEF

News on Whataburger, Jack’s & Wickles Pickles

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Nashville Business Journal has more details on the Texas burger chain arriving in Tennessee. Whataburger has signed a franchising deal to open 9 of their fast food in the Nashville area. One will be in the new Century Farms development coming to the Antioch...
WKRN

Couple reunites with ‘hero’ who pulled them from burning car

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — An emotional reunion Tuesday between a Good Samaritan and the couple he saved from a burning car. Back in May, a Murfreesboro couple counted their blessings after surviving a hit-and-run crash on I-24 East near Sam Ridley Parkway. Sophie Newsome and Austin Markos believe it was all part of God’s plan, now calling that Good Samaritan family.
WTVF

Consumer Reports: Should you eat before or after a workout?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CONSUMER REPORTS) — Whether you’re a daily exerciser, an elite athlete or a weekend warrior, getting the right nutrition is key. But maybe you’ve wondered whether you should eat before or after exercise?. The question is not just whether you should eat, but what should...
WKRN

Push to ban smoking, vaping in certain Nashville venues

Smoking and vaping in bars could be over soon in Nashville. Push to ban smoking, vaping in certain Nashville …. Metro Council to decide whether to ban smoking, vaping …. Bedford County overdose death leads to second degree …. Lead test results in Middle Tennessee schools released. VIDEO: Good Samaritan...
WKRN

Pastor baptized 5-year-old boy the day before he died

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 5-year-old boy is being remembered by his pastor as a ball of energy who loved hugs and brought joy to a lot of people. LaVonte’e Williams was shot in Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna Monday night. Bishop Dr. Belita McMurry-Fite of Heaven’s...
clarksvillenow.com

Meals-on-Wheels in need of volunteers to aid homebound seniors

Mid-Cumberland Meals-on-Wheels is making an appeal for volunteers to help with their efforts to provide meals to seniors in Montgomery and surrounding counties. Community Engagement Director Sharon McDaniel said Meals-on-Wheels serves lunch to homebound and disabled seniors in 12 counties in Middle Tennessee from 17 meal sites. “The meals are...
WKRN

Man starts fire inside Nashville church

A man faces arson charges after he allegedly started a fire inside a Nashville church. VIDEO: Good Samaritan reunites with Tennessee couple …. Push to ban smoking, vaping in certain Nashville …. Multi-vehicle crash in East Nashville. No guns allowed at Wilson County Tennessee State …. Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson...
