Accidents

yourbigsky.com

Here is your weekend wildfire update for Montana

The Inciweb Information Incident System recorded wildfire activity around Montana throughout the weekend. The Elmo Fire has remained at over 21,000 acres and reached 70% containment. Information from Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7 says crews are working to strengthen fire lines in all areas. They are digging out burning tree stumps and roots to increase containment. A group will be dedicated to responding to new fire starts in the area.
MONTANA STATE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kpq.com

Semitruck Trailer Full of Flour Lost in Fire, Closes Down I-90

A semitruck filled with flour temporarily shut down eastbound I-90 after the trailer erupted in flames on the morning of August 14. Around 7:50 a.m., the truck driver noticed smoke coming out of his trailer and pulled over to the side of milepost 74 and detached from the trailer. Soon...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXL

3 Dead In Crash On Oregon Coast

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Three people died in a crash on Highway 101 south of Lincoln City on Monday morning. Investigators say a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Matthew Phillips was going southbound, crossed the center line and hit a dump truck going northbound around 10:40am. Philips along with his...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
ijpr.org

Oregon fire crews on high alert after thousands of lightning strikes

Between Tuesday night and Wednesday, more than 5,200 lightning strikes were reported throughout the state. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, the lightning started 92 small fires that were roughly 1 acre each. No new large fires were started. But as temperatures will rise over the next few days,...
OREGON STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Fire burns 142 acres near Nebraska, South Dakota state line

Units from 5 different agencies spent 7 hours Friday battling a grassfire in the Wayside area northwest of Chadron. The fire west of Hwy 385 and near the Nebraska-South Dakota state line was reported at 10:00 am and declared 100% contained at 142 acres at 5:00 pm. Chadron Fire Chief...
CHADRON, NE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Analyzing Thursday’s severe weather

SPOKANE, Wash.– A severe thunderstorm carved a long path of destruction on Thursday afternoon that won’t be soon forgotten by those who experienced it firsthand. This storm caused severe damage in the town of Rockford, Washington and hail bigger than the size of golf balls in Liberty Lake, Otis Orchards, East Farms, and Hauser. Power outages and down trees were...
ROCKFORD, WA

