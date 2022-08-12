Read full article on original website
Child left in car dies in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, Fort Smith Police responded to a call at a local hospital that stemmed from the 3600 block of Boone Avenue. According to a report from the department, investigators learned that a child had been left inside a...
City council votes for resolution to alleviate flooding
The Fayetteville City Council approved a resolution for the city to purchase 4 apartment buildings on West End Avenue. City council votes for resolution to alleviate flooding. $30mil Siloam Springs water treatment facility opens. Fayetteville takes public input on College Avenue …. New app sends alerts on school safety and...
Happening in NWA: ‘Out and About’ Happy Hour
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Happening tomorrow at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale, you can join Army veteran and public school educator Lyle Sparkman as he presents “Out of the Poke.”. Being a seventh-generation Ozarker, Sparkman will paint a picture...
Happening in NWA: City Hall Selfie, Nomad’s comedy
Here’s a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas. The City of Bentonville is celebrating the seventh annual City Hall Selfie Day today. Here’s what you need to know:. You’re invited to take a picture of yourself or a group in front of Bentonville City Hall. Then,...
Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson (8-14-22)
Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson (8-14-22) Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson (8-14-22) Fort Smith road closures as new college students …
$30 million Siloam Springs water treatment facility opens
SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After two years and $30 million a new water treatment facility opened in Siloam Springs. Equipment was updated and the pipeline was extended. Public Works Director Steve Gorszczyk said the upgrade was much needed as the past equipment put in was from the 1950s.
Things you can do for free during Fayetteville Roots Festival
Fayetteville Roots Festival is coming up next week, and even if you don’t have tickets to the mainstage shows at Fayetteville Town Center or at George’s Majestic Lounge, there are still plenty of opportunities around town to enjoy the event. Mainstage headliners this year include The Wood Brothers,...
Fort Smith – Patrolling The Wild West
The Louisiana Purchase signaled many changes in the United States. The addition of 828,000 square miles of new territory nearly doubled the size of the young nation. Early explorers viewed the new lands as stark in comparison to the settled land to the east. It would be branded with the nickname “Great American Dessert” and considered uninhabitable. With a steady flow of Native Indian tribes moving westward, the government saw a need for military presence. On Christmas Day of 1817, a group of soldiers arrived on the western edge of the Arkansas River in a location that would become Fort Smith.
Fort Smith road closures as new college students arrive
Nearly 800 students at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith will start moving on campus on August 18-20.
Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk: Hogs WR room, HS football starting soon
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA) In this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting report our Razorback football insider focuses on High Schools coming to Fayetteville as Friday Night Lights slowly approaches. Tulsa Booker T Washington is a big game coming to Bentonville West on August 26th. We also talk about the wide receiver room for the University of Arkansas as they seem to make major strides as their season is less than a month away.
This Fort Smith Gas Station Broke The Mold On Pizza
The pizza scene in Fort Smith is better than I expected, especially coming from the big city. There are quite a few great places to get a slice of pizza. Hot fresh pizza is what it does for me. There is nothing better than a fresh slice of pizza. The other day, when I stopped into a gas station I don't often frequent, I couldn't help but smell the wonderful aroma in the air.
Fayetteville baseball game raising funds for Alzheimer’s
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Up to 500 spectators are expected to join the “field of dreams” as baseball youth players from Farmington, Bentonville and Elkins play at the second annual Perroni Field Invitational over the August 20 weekend to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Association. Youth players...
WATCH: Offensive line coach Cody Kennedy, players talk fall camp
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Arkansas football team is now through nine days of fall camp. On Monday, offensive line coach Cody Kennedy and two of his players, Brady Latham and Luke Jones, got to sit down with the media after practice. You can see those full interviews in...
Fayetteville's ordinance banning the retail sale of puppies scheduled to take effect this week could be postponed
Newly opened Petland in Fayetteville could soon be asked to stop selling puppies due to an ordinance. However, state law might override the ordinance.
Northwest Arkansas church hosts "Blessing of the Backpacks" ahead of new school year
ROGERS, Ark. — Students had their backpacks blessed at a church in Northwest Arkansas Sunday. The Oakley Chapel United Methodist Church hosted the "Blessing of the Backpacks" the day before school started in Rogers. Students and staff brought their backpacks and other school materials to the event so church...
Kevin Kopps returns to NWA with the San Antonio Missions
Former Arkansas Razorback pitcher, 2021 Golden Spikes Award Winner, and 2021 Dick Howser Award Winner Kevin Kopps returns to Northwest Arkansas this week with the San Antonio Missions. The AA-Affiliate of the San Diego Padres is playing the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in a six-game series starting on Tuesday. Alyssa Orange...
Incubus postpones concert at Walmart AMP
Incubus postpones its show for August 16 at the Walmart AMP.
Missing woman, facing murder charge
Benton County Sheriff's Office reported a missing woman who was last seen in Pea Ridge and is believed to be going to northeast Oklahoma. She is a possible danger to herself and has a warrant out, according to police.
